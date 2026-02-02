Excursions
Manta season experience returns as InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau announces 2026 retreat
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced the dates for its 2026 Manta Retreat, following the programme’s strong reception in recent years. The retreat will take place from 24 to 27 March 2026, coinciding with the Maamunagau manta season, when juvenile manta rays are commonly sighted in the resort’s lagoon just offshore.
The resort will once again partner with The Manta Trust, one of the world’s leading manta ray research organisations, to co-host the retreat and offer guests an immersive, educational experience centred on marine conservation. The programme is designed for travellers seeking purpose-led experiences and a deeper understanding of manta rays within their natural environment.
Located on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and adjacent to a known juvenile manta ray aggregation site, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau provides direct access to key research and observation areas. During the retreat, guests will be able to participate in guided reef snorkelling, manta excursions led by The Manta Trust, coral restoration and planting workshops, and a series of educational sessions. Participants will also have the opportunity to adopt and name a manta ray as part of the conservation initiative.
The partnership between InterContinental Maldives and The Manta Trust has been in place since 2019. The retreat will be led by The Manta Trust’s base leader, Meral Hafeez, who will guide guests through manta ray encounters while sharing insight into the organisation’s ongoing research and conservation efforts in the surrounding waters. The programme offers participants a behind-the-scenes look at the daily work of the research team, including observing and recording manta ray behaviour.
In 2023, Maamunagau Lagoon was recognised as an Important Shark and Ray Area (ISRA), identifying it as a vital habitat for manta rays and a priority conservation site. The lagoon continues to serve as a key research area for The Manta Trust, allowing guests to observe manta rays in their natural environment within close proximity to the resort. Certified divers are also catered for, with access to dedicated dive sites where manta ray cleaning stations can be observed, highlighting the complex marine ecosystems of the Maldives.
Beyond the retreat activities, guests can enjoy the resort’s overwater villas, unwind at AVI Spa, or explore its range of dining experiences.
The participation fee for the Manta Retreat is USD 1,550++ per night, per room, based on double occupancy, with a minimum stay of four nights. The package includes one manta ray research trip, guided house reef snorkelling, manta ray adoption, educational workshops, and accommodation in a luxury villa or residence on a half-board basis.
Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru shares manta sightings forecast for 2026 and 2027
The ocean’s gentle giants are calling once again. Drawing on two decades of meticulous research, the resident Manta Trust experts at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru have revealed the prime manta encounter dates for 2026 and 2027. Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, home to the largest-known manta population, the Resort offers an unparalleled opportunity to swim alongside these majestic marine creatures.
Mantas on Speed Dial
To help guests maximise their chance of a manta meet-up, the Manta Trust analyse decades of data on manta ray movements and environmental factors. The resulting “hot dates” are peak periods when mass aggregations are most likely to occur close to the Resort.
The Manta On Call experience alerts guests the moment mantas are spotted, whisking them by speedboat for a thrilling snorkelling adventure. Along the way, they can learn from the globally renowned Manta Trust team, featured on CNN’s Call to Earth series, about manta ray biology and conservation.
A Manta Haven
The 2025 manta season, which ended in November, brought sightings of an estimated 4,265 reef manta rays, as well as 28 whale sharks, 16 devil rays and 10 oceanic mantas. The Manta Trust conducted 1282 manta surveys over 143 research days, adding to the ongoing database.
This season also brought exciting conservation news. Through the Manta Trust’s dedicated work, all 10 manta and devil ray species have been uplisted to CITES Appendix I – meaning they have the highest level of protection. International commercial trade of these species is now prohibited, helping to safeguard their future.
Education is key to the Trust’s vision. Over the 2025 season, six interns and apprentices immersed in marine biology by collecting data on the research boat, identifying mantas, and running guest trips. The team also work closely with local schools to inspire the next generation of conservationists. 2025 saw them engage with 969 community members, while 19 students graduated from their Moodhu Madharusa (Ocean School).
“Watching people interact with mantas reminds us why we do this work,” says Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru. “These encounters go beyond awe; they create a real connection to the ocean and its inhabitants. Since 2005, the Maldives Manta Conservation Programme at Landaa Giraavaru has been dedicated to protecting these remarkable creatures, and every snorkel, survey or moment spent alongside them helps build a community committed to their survival.”
Hot dates for manta sightings in 2026 and 2027:
2026
- May 14–18
- May 29 – June 2
- June 13–17
- June 27 – July 1
- July 12–16
- July 27–31
- August 10–14
- August 26–30
- September 9–13
- September 24–28
- October 8–12
- October 24–28
- November 7–11
- November 24
2027
- May 4–8
- May 18–22
- June 2–6
- June 16–20
- July 2–6
- July 16–20
- July 31 – August 4
- August 15–19
- September 28 – October 2
- October 13–17
- October 27–31
- November 12–16
- November 26–30
Please note: Manta ray sightings are subject to weather conditions and the temperament of these gentle oceanic giants.
To book a Maldives manta experience, click here, email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.
Discover Raa Atoll: Ifuru Island Maldives adds new dive packages for 2026
Ifuru Island Maldives has introduced a new collection of curated dive packages, inviting guests to explore the exceptional underwater world of the Maldives through programmes designed for beginners, aspiring divers and certified enthusiasts alike.
Located in the pristine waters of Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island Maldives provides access to vibrant house reefs, calm lagoon conditions and several of the region’s most celebrated dive sites, including the renowned Ifuru Thila. The newly launched dive packages are crafted to combine professional training, guided exploration and the convenience of a premium island stay.
The collection begins with an introductory diving experience tailored for first-time divers seeking to discover the underwater world in a safe and relaxed setting. Guests undergo lagoon-based training before progressing to the house reef, offering an ideal entry point into scuba diving with no prior experience required.
For guests ready to advance further, the resort offers a globally recognised scuba certification course. Designed for confident swimmers and snorkellers, the programme includes professional instruction, open water dives and an internationally valid certification, opening access to dive destinations worldwide.
Certified divers can choose a three-day dive escape that highlights the best sites in Raa Atoll. Featuring guided morning dives across renowned locations, the experience showcases the atoll’s rich marine biodiversity, striking reef structures and clear waters.
“Diving is an essential part of the Maldivian experience, and we wanted to create a collection that feels both accessible and exceptional,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “Whether it marks a guest’s first dive or their next significant underwater journey, these packages are crafted to offer confidence, comfort and memorable experiences beneath the surface.”
All dive packages may be booked alongside the resort’s premium accommodation offerings, including the Exclusively Yours Premium All-Inclusive meal plan, daily resort touches, complimentary non-motorised water sports, snorkelling equipment and return domestic flight transfers for qualifying stays.
The dive packages are available for booking and travel throughout 2026 and must be confirmed ahead of arrival. Package rates apply in addition to accommodation and are subject to availability.
Niyama Private Islands enhances surf lifestyle with stylish new surf venue
Niyama Private Islands Maldives now offers what is considered the most luxurious surf experience in the Maldives, enhanced by the introduction of its new Surf Shack — a stylish beachfront hangout serving gourmet bites, drinks, sunset views and lively parties.
Known as Nature’s Playground, the resort has long attracted surf professionals from around the globe. Located in the southern Maldives, where swells are at their strongest, it is a preferred base during peak surf season. Waves break directly on shore, with additional surf spots accessible within minutes by speedboat.
Niyama’s signature waves roll in at Vodi Point, situated on the westernmost tip of its twin islands. It is here that the resort has unveiled the new Surf Shack, designed to make time off the waves equally appealing. The thatched-roof venue encourages a barefoot, relaxed atmosphere, offering an upper deck for sunset viewing and picnic-style seating below. Reflecting Niyama’s sustainability ethos, Area Chief of Engineering Michael Patrick Slevin notes that 75 per cent of construction materials were repurposed, blending beach casual with environmentally conscious design.
Guests can enjoy gourmet dishes served from service windows, with a menu inspired by iconic surf destinations worldwide: Australian fish and chips, Indonesian satay, Mexican nachos and Japanese takoyaki. The drinks list pays tribute to rum, featuring an extensive collection and signature cocktails inspired by renowned surf breaks.
While the Surf Shack maintains a laidback feel during the day, the beachfront transforms at dusk as the tides shift and the DJ elevates the atmosphere. The resort’s rum and reggae Sundays have already become a celebrated weekly event.
Surfers at Niyama can design their days as they wish — chasing waves or relaxing ashore. The Surf Centre offers equipment and guidance, while Drift by Niyama provides recovery treatments to soothe muscles, repair sun-exposed skin and restore energy. Resident professional surfers remain available to advise on technique and wave conditions.
“The new Surf Shack forms part of the renewed Niyama experience, which includes significant refurbishments across the resort, inventive culinary additions and a greater emphasis on active living and wellness,” said Hafidh Al Busaidy, General Manager of Niyama Private Islands Maldives. “With more developments on the way, we look forward to sharing what comes next.”
