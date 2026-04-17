InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort hosts Earth Day experiences

In celebration of Earth Day, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites guests to reconnect with nature through a carefully curated programme of experiences taking place on 22 April 2026.

Set within the natural beauty of Raa Atoll, the resort’s Earth Day programme reflects its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, offering guests meaningful ways to engage with the surrounding marine and island ecosystem.

Throughout the day, guests are invited to explore sustainability through immersive experiences designed to inspire awareness and connection. A guided snorkelling experience with the resort’s Marine Biologist introduces coral restoration efforts within the Maamunagau Lagoon, offering insight into reef rehabilitation and the marine life it supports.

A dedicated coral workshop, alongside a manta ray session led by the Manta Trust team, further highlights the importance of marine conservation in the Maldives, sharing knowledge on the protection and preservation of these remarkable species.

On land, the resort offers a behind-the-scenes sustainability tour, showcasing operational practices that support island life, from renewable energy systems to waste reduction initiatives. Younger guests are engaged through an interactive bottling plant tour, encouraging environmentally conscious habits from an early age.

Wellbeing remains an integral part of the experience, with a digital detox offering at AVI Spa designed to encourage disconnection from screens and reconnection with the present moment. Complementing this, a plant-based breakfast and zero-waste cooking class highlight simple, mindful approaches to sustainable living.

As the day unfolds, guests are invited to participate in a tree planting activity within the resort’s greenhouse, contributing to the growth of native vegetation and supporting long-term biodiversity on the island.

The celebration concludes with a relaxed beachfront evening, featuring a curated BBQ dining experience complemented by live music and a traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru performance, bringing together culture, community, and connection.

Through initiatives that blend conservation, education, and wellbeing, InterContinental Maldives continues to champion responsible luxury, where every experience is thoughtfully designed with both people and planet in mind.