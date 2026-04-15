World Art Day inspires new Graffiti Club at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has launched the Graffiti Club to mark World Art Day, introducing a team-led initiative focused on artistic expression, collaboration and storytelling through art.

The resort said the initiative brings together more than 18 team members from across different departments, reflecting a shared interest in creativity. As part of the project, selected back-of-house spaces have been turned into canvases, transforming staff areas into spaces for artistic work.

Inspired by the natural environment of the Maldives and the Maamunagau lagoon, the first set of artworks features marine life such as manta rays, whale sharks and sea turtles. The resort said the designs reflect the biodiversity of the destination and its connection to the surrounding ocean. Additional artwork is also being developed as the project continues.

InterContinental Maldives said the initiative is rooted in its brand culture and service philosophy, Inspire Incredible, and is intended to support creativity, collaboration and self-expression among team members.

Renuka Gupta, cluster director of learning and development, said creativity exists in every individual, regardless of role or background. She said the initiative was created to provide team members with a space to express themselves, connect with colleagues and contribute to the environment in which they work each day.

The resort said the Graffiti Club forms part of its wider approach to workplace culture, with a focus on creativity, wellbeing and personal expression alongside the guest experience.