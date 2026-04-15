Featured
World Art Day inspires new Graffiti Club at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has launched the Graffiti Club to mark World Art Day, introducing a team-led initiative focused on artistic expression, collaboration and storytelling through art.
The resort said the initiative brings together more than 18 team members from across different departments, reflecting a shared interest in creativity. As part of the project, selected back-of-house spaces have been turned into canvases, transforming staff areas into spaces for artistic work.
Inspired by the natural environment of the Maldives and the Maamunagau lagoon, the first set of artworks features marine life such as manta rays, whale sharks and sea turtles. The resort said the designs reflect the biodiversity of the destination and its connection to the surrounding ocean. Additional artwork is also being developed as the project continues.
InterContinental Maldives said the initiative is rooted in its brand culture and service philosophy, Inspire Incredible, and is intended to support creativity, collaboration and self-expression among team members.
Renuka Gupta, cluster director of learning and development, said creativity exists in every individual, regardless of role or background. She said the initiative was created to provide team members with a space to express themselves, connect with colleagues and contribute to the environment in which they work each day.
The resort said the Graffiti Club forms part of its wider approach to workplace culture, with a focus on creativity, wellbeing and personal expression alongside the guest experience.
Drink
Sirru Fen Fushi hosts Flor de Caña mixology event with Dinesh Mondkar
The Behind The Bar Sirru Icon series recently hosted a mixology event at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort, featuring Dinesh Mondkar, Flor de Caña’s brand ambassador for India.
The event gave guests an opportunity to explore a selection of rum cocktails while learning more about the craftsmanship and heritage behind the Flor de Caña brand. Set against a sunset backdrop over the ocean, the session combined cocktail-making techniques, brand storytelling and a relaxed island setting.
Guests were introduced to a range of cocktails that highlighted bold flavours and the versatility of rum in contemporary mixology. The evening also offered insight into the methods and presentation behind premium cocktail service, adding an interactive element to the experience.
The event formed part of the resort’s ongoing Behind The Bar Sirru Icon series, which continues to bring recognised figures from the international spirits industry to the Maldives. Through the series, the resort aims to expand its food and beverage offering with curated events that connect guests with global brands and industry expertise.
Such experiences are designed to complement the wider guest programme by combining destination dining and beverage concepts with the setting of the Maldives, while offering visitors a more immersive way to engage with the resort’s hospitality offerings.
Featured
Angsana Velavaru marks reopening of upgraded futsal ground
Angsana Velavaru has reopened its futsal facility as part of efforts to enhance guest experiences and staff engagement through sport and community activities.
The reopening ceremony was officiated by Dhaalu Atoll Council president Ahmed Shafiu and the resort’s general manager, Ahmed Zahir, who jointly cut the ribbon to mark the occasion.
Located within the island grounds, the futsal court measures 57 metres by 38 metres and is intended to serve as a space for both recreational use and organised activities for guests and resort associates.
The resort said the facility would form part of its wider recreational offering and would host workshops and expert-led collaborations aimed at providing guests with sports-based experiences while also supporting skill development and interaction. It added that the initiative also reflects its focus on staff wellbeing, teamwork and active living.
The opening event included friendly matches between the Angsana Velavaru men’s and women’s teams, as well as an inter-resort match between the Angsana Velavaru Orange Army and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru.
Adjacent to the futsal court is the resort’s upgraded watersports centre, which now includes updated guest facilities such as shower and changing areas.
Ahmed Zahir said the reopening of the futsal ground represented more than a recreational upgrade and reflected the resort’s commitment to creating meaningful experiences for both guests and associates. He said the facility would support active living, connection and wellbeing, while also serving as a space for learning and collaboration.
Angsana Velavaru, located in South Nilandhe Atoll, said the reopening of the futsal facility forms part of its wider efforts to expand its lifestyle and community-focused offerings.
Featured
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives reinvests waste recovery proceeds into sustainability
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has completed its first quarterly waste collection of the year in partnership with Secure Bag Maldives, as part of the resort’s sustainability programme.
The resort said the latest weigh-in and collection reflected the progress of a partnership launched in August last year, under which discarded materials are recovered, processed and returned to the supply chain as new products.
Secure Bag Maldives operates with a focus on repurposing, reusing and reselling materials through sustainable lifecycle solutions. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives said the partnership supports its environmental goals and aligns with IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Journey to Tomorrow framework.
Sharon Garrett, director of marketing and sustainability at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, said both Secure Bag and the resort’s team believed that most resources retained value beyond their initial use. She said materials that might otherwise be discarded were being transformed through recovery methods into sustainable products.
Garrett said that while receiving payment for waste might appear unusual, the model was widely used internationally and reflected a shift towards circular resource management. She added that the resort was encouraged to see the approach gaining ground in the Maldives.
Through the partnership, the resort said it is able to manage a range of materials including metals, baled paper, batteries, motors, crushed glass, aluminium cans, air-conditioning components, used lubricants and cooking oils. These materials are sorted on the island before collection, with returns based on volume and category.
Garrett said she and the resort’s sustainability officer, Krisel, were encouraged by the volume of waste being diverted from landfill.
Over the past three months, the resort collected 3.7 tonnes of iron scrap, 1.4 tonnes of motor and compressor components, 544 kilograms of aluminium cans, 565 kilograms of air-conditioning parts, and 3,200 litres of used lubricants and cooking oils.
The resort said the initiative helps reduce environmental impact while supporting a circular economy in which materials are reused and assigned further value. Funds generated during the quarter totalled US$1,700, or MVR 26,592, and will be reinvested in sustainability initiatives on the island.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives also encouraged guests and partners to learn more about its environmental work through the Kandooma Green Book, which is available online.
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