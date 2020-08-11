Emirates Skywards introduces over 1,500 new ways to earn Miles

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and Flydubai, has introduced a thousand new ways to earn Miles while shopping online with popular UK and US brands.

Members can now visit skywardsmilesmall.com, choose from more than 1,500 brands and splurge on shopping — all the while racking up Miles that can be used for discounted flight tickets and other rewards.

Earn Miles all day, every day

To start earning Miles, visit skywardsmilesmall.com – which can be accessed on the Emirates app or emirates.com.

Members can then browse through a list of fantastic offers across fashion, lifestyle and other retail stores. To shop from participating brands, log in using Emirates Skywards account details and continue to the partner brand’s website to complete the purchase.

For every GBP 1 spent, members can earn up to 15 Miles; and for every $1 spent, members can earn up to 12 Miles.

Emirates Skywards co-branded cardholders can earn even more Miles while shopping on skywardsmilesmall.com.

Before completing the purchase, customers have the option to calculate eligible Miles on the portal based on transactions made.

Members can choose from over 1,500 partner brands in the UK and US across several categories including beauty, fitness, health, electronics and much more. Shop online and splurge on the trendiest fashion wear from popular retail brands including Harvey Nichols and Macy’s.

Emirates Skywards’ 27 million members worldwide can earn and spend Miles for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can’t-buy experiences.

Six flights per week to Maldives

The Dubai-based airline has recently increased its services to the Maldives from five a week to six times a week to meet customer demand.

Emirates, which runs the world’s biggest airline by international traffic, resumed services to the Maldives on July 16 after a three-month hiatus in the wake of border closures by the Maldivian authorities to control the coronavirus outbreak.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

According to guidelines released by the Maldives tourism ministry, resorts and hotels on uninhabited islands as well as liveaboard vessels are now allowed to host tourists (please see a rolling list of resort reopenings here).

Guesthouses and hotels located on inhabited islands will be allowed to reopen later. Passengers on cruise ships and yachts will be barred from disembarking at inhabited islands until then.

Thirty-day free on-arrival visa will be issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country. The entire holiday has to be booked at a single facility except for transit arrangements.

There will be no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival. Tourists will only have to complete an online health declaration form.

But visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms will be tested at their expense.