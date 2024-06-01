Kitesurfing kites: A comprehensive guide for beginners

Get ready to kick it up a notch as Siyam World Maldives gears up for an epic summer football camp hosted by none other than Spanish football sensation, José Manuel “Pepe” Reina Páez from June 23rd to 26th, 2024. Building on its tradition of hosting world-class football camps and following the success of its spring series featuring international legends and star players, this event promises to be a highlight of the summer.

Pepe Reina is set to bring his A-game to Siyam World for an unforgettable football experience at its premier sports complex and full-size soccer pitch – The World Sports Arena. The three-day summer football camp in June runs from 16:30 – 18:00 hrs and offers participants the chance to receive personalized coaching from the star goalkeeper himself. Along with a series of skill-building drills, friendly matches, and fun football-related activities, this camp is designed to inspire and excite football enthusiasts of all ages. Dressed in their personalized Rascal training kits, young players aged from five to 12 will seize the perfect opportunity to refine all aspects of their game, from tactics to technical skills. This unique experience promises to enhance their abilities and provide memories that will last a lifetime.

José Manuel “Pepe” Reina Páez is a Spanish professional footballer renowned for his exceptional skills as a goalkeeper and his dedication to nurturing young talent. With a career spanning La Liga and beyond, Pepe Reina brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the game.

“Our goal is to inspire our young guests to dream big,” said Ausy Waseem, Resort Manager at Siyam World. “Seeing a legend or a star player in person can help these youngsters realize that making their dreams a reality is possible. They will take home unforgettable memories and experiences that will stay with them for a lifetime.”

But that’s not all! Siyam World is no stranger to hosting football legends and star players. Earlier this year, the resort scored big with a legendary line-up featuring Wayne Bridge, Adrian San Miguel Castillo, Francesco Totti, and Michael Owen, who led unforgettable spring football camps. Guests had the chance to hone their skills on our impressive sports complex and soccer pitch at The World Sports Arena, soaking up world-class coaching and immersive experiences designed to take their game to the next level.

Furthermore, Siyam World has also had the pleasure of hosting several other football legends and star players recently, such as Esteban “Cuchu” Cambiasso, Carlos Puyol, Marco Materazzi, and Robert Pirès who all showcased their skills on the pitch. Joining them were players like Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas, Juan Sebastián Verón, Roberto Pires, Eric Abidal, Nicola Ventola, Bobo Vieri, and Jay Jay Okocha, creating an unforgettable lineup of football stars at Siyam World.

Now, it’s time to keep the momentum going with “Pepe Reina” leading the charge – don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train with one of football’s greatest at one of the most beautiful locations in the world!