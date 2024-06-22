Hilton Maldives celebrates second anniversary with “Amingiri Birth-dheyh” festivities

The resort celebrates its second anniversary with a heartfelt homage to the lush natural beauty and spirit of the islands

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is gearing up for its second anniversary with a week-long celebration called the “Amingiri Birth-dheyh Party.”

The whimsical name pays homage to the Dhivehi word for “two” (dheyh) and promises a program brimming with island charm, cultural immersion, and natural beauty.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our guests,” said Gaurav Thakur, General Manager. “The Amingiri Birth-dheyh Party is a chance to experience the Maldives’ beauty and culture firsthand, while also enjoying the resort’s signature hospitality.”

Festivities Kick Off with Island Rhythms

The celebration commences on July 1st with a traditional boduberu performance, welcoming guests with the rhythmic heartbeat of the Maldives. As the sun sets, a ceremonial cake cutting and vibrant cocktail party pave the way for a Maldivian beach market buffet dinner. Throughout the week, guests can indulge in local delicacies, cultural performances, and artistic showcases by local artisans.

Connecting with Nature

Sustainability is a key focus of the celebrations. Guests are invited to participate in a tree planting ceremony and a coral reef restoration initiative. A canvas painting competition and a chic island fashion show add a touch of creativity to the festivities.

Culinary Delights and Spa Bliss

Food enthusiasts can embark on a culinary journey at Origin, featuring a fusion of Maldivian and Italian flavors paired with fine wines. The Fire and Smoke Chef’s Table at Beach Shack offers another enticing dining experience. Throughout the week, guests can savor the “Sagaafy Colada,” a refreshing cocktail infused with Maldivian spices, local ingredients, and a commitment to sustainable practices.

For those seeking relaxation, the Amingiri Spa & Hammam offers a haven of tranquility. Visiting practitioner Pallavi Sawant will be conducting guided meditations, celestial rituals, yoga classes, and spa treatments designed for rejuvenation.

Fun for Young Explorers

The Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, will host its own Amingiri Birth-dheyh Party, keeping young guests entertained with games, cultural activities, and art projects inspired by the Maldives.

Special Offers

Guests who book a minimum four-night stay can avail a half-board meal plan and complimentary shared roundtrip speedboat transfers. Additionally, until September 30th, children under 11 years staying with parents in specific room categories will enjoy complimentary stay, meals, and transfers.

The Amingiri Birth-dheyh Party promises an unforgettable Maldivian experience for guests of all ages. For more information or reservations, please visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64.