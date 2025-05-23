Ifuru Island Maldives’ Social House introduces authentic Indian Thali experience

Newly reopened with a refreshed spirit and a refined culinary direction, Marlin at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives invites guests to rediscover one of the island’s most intimate dining experiences. Perched along the shoreline with uninterrupted views of the horizon, the restaurant pairs inspired new dishes and elevated service with a setting that’s nothing short of magical. As the sun melts into the sea, casting golden reflections across the water, each evening at Marlin unfolds like a private performance.

With fewer than ten tables, the atmosphere at Marlin is intentionally intimate. The open-air space is designed to foster quiet moments and meaningful conversation, with the lapping waves and amber skies creating a serene backdrop. Whether it’s a romantic evening or a private celebration, Marlin delivers a sense of exclusivity that few can match.

The culinary journey begins with an irresistible selection of starters. One of the most memorable is the Half a Dozen Debay Oysters, a showpiece of flavour and texture where each oyster is prepared with its own bold twist. Next, the Tom Yum Talay, a Thai seafood soup revered across Southeast Asia, arrives with its intoxicating aroma. Crafted with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, Thai chillies, and plump shrimp, the broth is simmered gently to draw out each layer of flavour, then finished with a swirl of coconut milk that softens the spice without losing the complexity.

For the main course, the spotlight often falls on the curried lobster, a house favourite that encapsulates the essence of island indulgence. Fresh lobster is gently simmered in a Maldivian-spiced cream, enriched with subtle hints of coconut milk, lending the dish a silky finish and a depth of flavour that balances spice, sweetness, and brine in every bite. Seafood lovers will also appreciate the array of options including crab, tiger prawns, and reef fish, while those craving fire-kissed perfection can opt for selections from the grill: Salmon steak, Barramundi fish fillet, or the Australian Wagyu beef tenderloin, prized for its melt-in-the-mouth marbling. The Mulwarra lamb rack chops are another standout, cooked to tender perfection and accompanied by seasonal vegetables and rich jus.

One of the most noticeable enhancements since the reopening is Marlin’s wine programme. The expanded cellar features a carefully curated list of vintages selected to complement the bold flavours of the new menu. The Chardonnay bring freshness to seafood dishes, while Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon offer warmth and depth to grilled meats. The staff, now trained with an even keener focus on wine pairings, are on hand to guide guests through the list, ensuring each bottle adds to the occasion.

“Dining at Marlin is about curating moments that linger,” says Sanjeeva Perera, General Manager of Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives. “From the way the light plays on the waves to the layered flavours on each plate, everything comes together to offer our guests an experience that’s deeply personal and profoundly memorable.”

Whether you’re toasting to a special occasion or simply savouring the present, Marlin invites you to slow down, take it all in, and enjoy one of the Maldives’ most captivating sunset views served with a side of culinary artistry.