Cooking
Ifuru Island Maldives’ Social House introduces authentic Indian Thali experience
Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled its newest culinary journey: the Indian Thali at Social House. This signature dining experience pays homage to the vibrant flavours, diversity, and cultural warmth of Indian cuisine, reimagined in the heart of the Maldives.
Inspired by Ayurveda’s Six Taste Theory, the Indian Thali is designed to provide a perfectly balanced meal that nourishes both body and soul. Guests can savour an array of authentic dishes that reflect India’s culinary soul, presented with the modern flair and island elegance that define Ifuru Island.
The Thali includes a generous spread of delights such as Jhinga Laziz, Butter Chicken, Boti Masala, Dal Makhani, Palak Paneer, Chana Masala, Tomato Rasam, served alongside Jeera Rice, Paratha, Mango Chutney, Masala Onion, Papadum, and a decadent Gulab Jamun Cheesecake.
“Crafting this Indian Thali has been a labour of love,” says Nadedja Bouacha, Executive Chef at Ifuru Island Maldives. “Each element is carefully prepared to honour India’s diverse culinary heritage while offering our guests a rich, comforting, and authentic experience in a setting as extraordinary as our island.”
The Indian Thali is now available at Social House, the resort’s popular dining venue known for blending global flavors with local flair and laid-back luxury.
Whether you’re a fan of Indian cuisine or a first-time explorer, the Indian Thali at Ifuru Island is a celebration of culture, taste, and mindful eating.
Cooking
Gluten-free, vegan baking takes centre stage in Maldives with BBM, IREKS
Renowned Master Baker Steven Selvamuthu from IREKS is currently in the Maldives, leading a specialised baking demo tour focused on gluten-free and vegan baked goods. The initiative, organised by Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), is running from May 3rd to 15th and is covering over 10 leading resorts along with professional bakers in Malé.
Through hands-on sessions and live demonstrations, Chef Steven is sharing innovative techniques and versatile recipes tailored to modern dietary trends, while also addressing real-world challenges faced by professional kitchens.
Sharing his experience so far, Chef Steven said: “The growing interest in gluten-free and vegan baking here is truly inspiring. Maldivian chefs are open-minded, eager to learn, and ready to embrace global trends without compromising on quality or flavour.”
This ongoing collaboration between IREKS and BBM reflects a shared commitment to professional development in the region’s foodservice industry. By introducing modern baking solutions and supporting skill-building at the grassroots level, the initiative is adding value to both local talent and resort kitchens.
A.V.S. Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer at BBM, added: “As consumer preferences evolve, we want to ensure that Maldivian chefs are equipped to meet those expectations with confidence. Our partnership with IREKS reflects BBM’s mission to bring world-class expertise and ingredients closer to the local culinary community.”
With rising demand for inclusive and health-conscious bakery options, the ongoing tour is playing a key role in empowering chefs across the Maldives to stay ahead in a rapidly shifting global food landscape.
Cooking
Exquisite culinary journey awaits at Cinnamon Velifushi’s Marlin
Newly reopened with a refreshed spirit and a refined culinary direction, Marlin at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives invites guests to rediscover one of the island’s most intimate dining experiences. Perched along the shoreline with uninterrupted views of the horizon, the restaurant pairs inspired new dishes and elevated service with a setting that’s nothing short of magical. As the sun melts into the sea, casting golden reflections across the water, each evening at Marlin unfolds like a private performance.
With fewer than ten tables, the atmosphere at Marlin is intentionally intimate. The open-air space is designed to foster quiet moments and meaningful conversation, with the lapping waves and amber skies creating a serene backdrop. Whether it’s a romantic evening or a private celebration, Marlin delivers a sense of exclusivity that few can match.
The culinary journey begins with an irresistible selection of starters. One of the most memorable is the Half a Dozen Debay Oysters, a showpiece of flavour and texture where each oyster is prepared with its own bold twist. Next, the Tom Yum Talay, a Thai seafood soup revered across Southeast Asia, arrives with its intoxicating aroma. Crafted with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, Thai chillies, and plump shrimp, the broth is simmered gently to draw out each layer of flavour, then finished with a swirl of coconut milk that softens the spice without losing the complexity.
For the main course, the spotlight often falls on the curried lobster, a house favourite that encapsulates the essence of island indulgence. Fresh lobster is gently simmered in a Maldivian-spiced cream, enriched with subtle hints of coconut milk, lending the dish a silky finish and a depth of flavour that balances spice, sweetness, and brine in every bite. Seafood lovers will also appreciate the array of options including crab, tiger prawns, and reef fish, while those craving fire-kissed perfection can opt for selections from the grill: Salmon steak, Barramundi fish fillet, or the Australian Wagyu beef tenderloin, prized for its melt-in-the-mouth marbling. The Mulwarra lamb rack chops are another standout, cooked to tender perfection and accompanied by seasonal vegetables and rich jus.
One of the most noticeable enhancements since the reopening is Marlin’s wine programme. The expanded cellar features a carefully curated list of vintages selected to complement the bold flavours of the new menu. The Chardonnay bring freshness to seafood dishes, while Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon offer warmth and depth to grilled meats. The staff, now trained with an even keener focus on wine pairings, are on hand to guide guests through the list, ensuring each bottle adds to the occasion.
“Dining at Marlin is about curating moments that linger,” says Sanjeeva Perera, General Manager of Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives. “From the way the light plays on the waves to the layered flavours on each plate, everything comes together to offer our guests an experience that’s deeply personal and profoundly memorable.”
Whether you’re toasting to a special occasion or simply savouring the present, Marlin invites you to slow down, take it all in, and enjoy one of the Maldives’ most captivating sunset views served with a side of culinary artistry.
Business
Dubai Chocolate Brownies in Maldives: BBM, Dreidoppel conclude pastry tour
BBM’s exclusive Dreidoppel Demo Tour, led by Master Pâtissier Frankie Robin, concluded successfully on Apr 30th, after a 10-day pastry training series across 15 leading Maldivian resorts that requested the training. Two city bakeries were also trained on the 30th. The initiative brought together global expertise and a strong commitment to raising pastry standards in the local hospitality industry.
This year’s sessions focused on practical pastry solutions using Dreidoppel’s premium ingredient range to create Panettone, Dubai chocolate brownies, Mousses, Crème Brûlée, Fill & Gloss applications, and Caramel Chocolate Snacks.
A standout feature of the tour was the passion shown by young chefs across the islands.
Chef Frankie Robin remarked, “What truly impressed me was how prepared and passionate the young chefs were. Their eagerness to learn, experiment, and take their skills to world-class standards made every session an absolute joy.”
Grounded in real kitchen challenges—speed, flavour, and efficiency—Chef Frankie’s demos showcased how smart ingredient choices can drive both creativity and performance.
A.V.S. Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer at BBM, added, “At BBM, we believe in more than just supplying ingredients—we are committed to the professional growth of the industry. Collaborations like this empower culinary teams with global techniques and greater confidence.”
The tour reflects BBM’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the Maldivian foodservice industry through knowledge-sharing and access to world-class products.
Trending
