Felice Capasso returns to The St. Regis Maldives for exclusive November residency

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to welcome back celebrated mixologist Felice Capasso, Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025, for a series of exclusive appearances this November as part of the resort’s distinguished Tastemaker Series.

Renowned for his refined technique and imaginative approach to flavour, Capasso will host a curated programme of intimate masterclasses and a signature bar takeover, inviting guests to explore the artistry behind world class cocktails in one of the Maldives’ most iconic settings.

Taking place at the resort’s dramatic overwater Whale Bar, inspired by the graceful form of a whale shark and suspended above the turquoise lagoon, guests will experience Capasso’s award winning style against sweeping views of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s private coral reef. His appearances will reflect the balance of classical precision and contemporary creativity that has defined his global reputation.

The programme begins on 7 November, with a complimentary Master Cocktail Class at the Whale Bar, where Capasso will guide guests through the foundations of modern mixology, sharing insights into technique, balance and storytelling behind exceptional drinks.

On 9 November, a more intimate Master Cocktail Class with Canapés will be hosted at T•Pan, the resort’s signature overwater teppanyaki venue. Limited in capacity, this exclusive session pairs Capasso’s bespoke cocktails with refined culinary accompaniments, creating a multi sensory tasting experience.

The series culminates on 10 November with a three hour Bar Takeover at the Whale Bar, where Capasso will debut a specially curated cocktail menu crafted exclusively for the evening. Guests can enjoy innovative flavour combinations, refined presentation, and the vibrant energy of a world class bartender in residence.

Situated on a private natural island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is celebrated for its iconic architecture, bespoke St. Regis Butler Service, and exceptional hospitality. The resort features 77 villas—33 on the beach and 44 overwater—each with a private infinity pool and uninterrupted ocean views. At its pinnacle sits the John Jacob Astor Estate, the Maldives’ largest three bedroom overwater villa, offering expansive living spaces, a private spa suite, and a 92 square meter infinity pool.

Felice Capasso’s residency continues the legacy of the Tastemaker Series, which brings leading global talents across mixology, gastronomy, fine wine, wellness and sport to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. The programme is designed to offer guests privileged access to influential voices shaping contemporary culture, creativity and craftsmanship.

Event Details

Master Cocktail Class | Whale Bar (Complimentary experience): 7 November | 15:00 – 16:00

Intimate Master Cocktail Class with Canapés | T•Pan: 9 November | 15:00 – 16:00

Bar Takeover | Whale Bar: 10 November | 17:00 – 20:00

For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.