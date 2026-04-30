Drink
Kevin Armstrong to appear at The St. Regis Maldives for exclusive December residency
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes Kevin Armstrong, owner of London’s acclaimed Satan’s Whiskers Cocktail Bar, for an exclusive two-day appearance this December as part of the resort’s celebrated Tastemaker Series.
A globally respected figure in modern cocktail culture, Armstrong brings more than 25 years of beverage, business, and operational expertise to the Maldives, offering guests a rare opportunity to experience the philosophy and precision behind one of the world’s most influential cocktail bars.
Events will take place at the resort’s signature Whale Bar, a striking overwater destination inspired by the form of a whale shark and set above the turquoise lagoon with uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean. Known for its refined yet relaxed atmosphere, Whale Bar provides the perfect setting for Armstrong’s meticulous, method driven approach to cocktails.
On 7 December, guests are invited to a Master Gin & Martini Class, a complimentary session exploring the elegance, balance, and technique behind two of cocktail culture’s most enduring styles. Drawing on his deep knowledge of classic preparation and modern execution, Armstrong will guide guests through flavour, structure, and best practice, offering insight into how simplicity, when done well, becomes exceptional.
Across 8 and 9 December, Armstrong will take over the Whale Bar for two evenings, presenting a Satan’s Whiskers Bar Takeover. Guests can enjoy a specially curated menu of cocktails inspired by the bar’s celebrated ethos—focused on quality, consistency, and method—while experiencing the energy and craftsmanship of a true London institution reimagined in a Maldivian setting.
Kevin Armstrong is the founder and owner of Satan’s Whiskers, a multi award winning cocktail bar in East London, consistently recognized among the best bars in the world. An entrepreneur, educator and consultant, he is co author of Round Building, a respected guide to practical bartending technique. His career includes senior beverage and operations roles with some of London’s most influential hospitality brands, including Milk & Honey, as well as extensive experience across restaurants, street food markets, festivals, and large scale events.
Armstrong’s work in bar design, consultancy, and bartender education has seen him deliver seminars in over 30 countries and contribute to the opening of more than a dozen venues worldwide. Fiercely passionate about beverage quality and execution, his approach continues to champion clarity of flavor, disciplined technique, and exceptional guest experience.
Set on a private natural island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is renowned for its Iconic design, bespoke St. Regis Butler Service, and exceptional hospitality. The resort offers an all villa experience, with both beach and overwater villas featuring private infinity pools and uninterrupted ocean views. At its pinnacle sits the John Jacob Astor Estate, the Maldives’ largest three bedroom overwater villa.
This collaboration forms part of the resort’s ongoing Tastemaker Series, which brings influential global talents in mixology, gastronomy, fine wine, wellness and culture to one of the Maldives’ most captivating private island destinations, offering guests rare access to the world’s leading creative voices.
Event Details:
- Master Gin & Martini Class | Whale Bar: 7 December | 15:00 – 16:00
- Bar Takeover | Whale Bar: 8–9 December | 17:00 – 20:00
For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.
Drink
Felice Capasso returns to The St. Regis Maldives for exclusive November residency
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to welcome back celebrated mixologist Felice Capasso, Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025, for a series of exclusive appearances this November as part of the resort’s distinguished Tastemaker Series.
Renowned for his refined technique and imaginative approach to flavour, Capasso will host a curated programme of intimate masterclasses and a signature bar takeover, inviting guests to explore the artistry behind world class cocktails in one of the Maldives’ most iconic settings.
Taking place at the resort’s dramatic overwater Whale Bar, inspired by the graceful form of a whale shark and suspended above the turquoise lagoon, guests will experience Capasso’s award winning style against sweeping views of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s private coral reef. His appearances will reflect the balance of classical precision and contemporary creativity that has defined his global reputation.
The programme begins on 7 November, with a complimentary Master Cocktail Class at the Whale Bar, where Capasso will guide guests through the foundations of modern mixology, sharing insights into technique, balance and storytelling behind exceptional drinks.
On 9 November, a more intimate Master Cocktail Class with Canapés will be hosted at T•Pan, the resort’s signature overwater teppanyaki venue. Limited in capacity, this exclusive session pairs Capasso’s bespoke cocktails with refined culinary accompaniments, creating a multi sensory tasting experience.
The series culminates on 10 November with a three hour Bar Takeover at the Whale Bar, where Capasso will debut a specially curated cocktail menu crafted exclusively for the evening. Guests can enjoy innovative flavour combinations, refined presentation, and the vibrant energy of a world class bartender in residence.
Situated on a private natural island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is celebrated for its iconic architecture, bespoke St. Regis Butler Service, and exceptional hospitality. The resort features 77 villas—33 on the beach and 44 overwater—each with a private infinity pool and uninterrupted ocean views. At its pinnacle sits the John Jacob Astor Estate, the Maldives’ largest three bedroom overwater villa, offering expansive living spaces, a private spa suite, and a 92 square meter infinity pool.
Felice Capasso’s residency continues the legacy of the Tastemaker Series, which brings leading global talents across mixology, gastronomy, fine wine, wellness and sport to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. The programme is designed to offer guests privileged access to influential voices shaping contemporary culture, creativity and craftsmanship.
Event Details
- Master Cocktail Class | Whale Bar (Complimentary experience): 7 November | 15:00 – 16:00
- Intimate Master Cocktail Class with Canapés | T•Pan: 9 November | 15:00 – 16:00
- Bar Takeover | Whale Bar: 10 November | 17:00 – 20:00
For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.
Drink
Sirru Fen Fushi hosts Flor de Caña mixology event with Dinesh Mondkar
The Behind The Bar Sirru Icon series recently hosted a mixology event at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort, featuring Dinesh Mondkar, Flor de Caña’s brand ambassador for India.
The event gave guests an opportunity to explore a selection of rum cocktails while learning more about the craftsmanship and heritage behind the Flor de Caña brand. Set against a sunset backdrop over the ocean, the session combined cocktail-making techniques, brand storytelling and a relaxed island setting.
Guests were introduced to a range of cocktails that highlighted bold flavours and the versatility of rum in contemporary mixology. The evening also offered insight into the methods and presentation behind premium cocktail service, adding an interactive element to the experience.
The event formed part of the resort’s ongoing Behind The Bar Sirru Icon series, which continues to bring recognised figures from the international spirits industry to the Maldives. Through the series, the resort aims to expand its food and beverage offering with curated events that connect guests with global brands and industry expertise.
Such experiences are designed to complement the wider guest programme by combining destination dining and beverage concepts with the setting of the Maldives, while offering visitors a more immersive way to engage with the resort’s hospitality offerings.
Drink
Lily Beach announces guest bartender residency featuring Vyacheslav Kasitsyn
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced an exclusive guest bartender residency featuring Vyacheslav Kasitsyn, one of the most prominent figures in Moscow’s contemporary bar scene, from 2nd to 10th May 2026.
Vyacheslav is the Bar Manager of The Carlton Lounge & Bar at The Carlton, Moscow, one of the city’s most sophisticated social destinations. He began his career at the award-winning City Space Bar, recognised both in Russia and internationally, before contributing to a number of standout bar and restaurant projects at Lucky Group.
Renowned for crafting modern classics with precision and narrative depth, Vyacheslav’s cocktails reflect refined technique, contemporary elegance, and a strong sense of place. Each creation tells a story-balancing innovation with timeless style, elegance and style.
During his residency at Lily Beach, guests will experience a curated cocktail menu inspired by Moscow’s dynamic bar culture, reimagined within the island’s luxury setting. Exclusive evening showcases and limited-edition signatures will highlight his artistry.
This special collaboration underscores Lily Beach’s commitment to delivering elevated culinary and beverage experiences -where global expertise meets barefoot Maldivian luxury.
At Lily Beach the Platinum Plan seamlessly unites exceptional dining with premium inclusions, creating one of the Maldives’ most distinguished all-inclusive experiences. Guests indulge in diverse buffet and à la carte offerings across multiple restaurants, complemented by an extensive selection of premium wines, spirits, signature cocktails, and a replenished minibar. Elevating the culinary journey further, Les Turquoise d’Aqua proudly received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2024, underscoring the resort’s commitment to world-class wine curation. From elegant beachfront dinners to relaxed overwater settings, every moment is thoughtfully crafted to deliver refined flavour, variety, and effortless luxury.
For reservations and further information, please visit the resort’s website.
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