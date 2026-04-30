Kevin Armstrong to appear at The St. Regis Maldives for exclusive December residency

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes Kevin Armstrong, owner of London’s acclaimed Satan’s Whiskers Cocktail Bar, for an exclusive two-day appearance this December as part of the resort’s celebrated Tastemaker Series.

A globally respected figure in modern cocktail culture, Armstrong brings more than 25 years of beverage, business, and operational expertise to the Maldives, offering guests a rare opportunity to experience the philosophy and precision behind one of the world’s most influential cocktail bars.

Events will take place at the resort’s signature Whale Bar, a striking overwater destination inspired by the form of a whale shark and set above the turquoise lagoon with uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean. Known for its refined yet relaxed atmosphere, Whale Bar provides the perfect setting for Armstrong’s meticulous, method driven approach to cocktails.

On 7 December, guests are invited to a Master Gin & Martini Class, a complimentary session exploring the elegance, balance, and technique behind two of cocktail culture’s most enduring styles. Drawing on his deep knowledge of classic preparation and modern execution, Armstrong will guide guests through flavour, structure, and best practice, offering insight into how simplicity, when done well, becomes exceptional.

Across 8 and 9 December, Armstrong will take over the Whale Bar for two evenings, presenting a Satan’s Whiskers Bar Takeover. Guests can enjoy a specially curated menu of cocktails inspired by the bar’s celebrated ethos—focused on quality, consistency, and method—while experiencing the energy and craftsmanship of a true London institution reimagined in a Maldivian setting.

Kevin Armstrong is the founder and owner of Satan’s Whiskers, a multi award winning cocktail bar in East London, consistently recognized among the best bars in the world. An entrepreneur, educator and consultant, he is co author of Round Building, a respected guide to practical bartending technique. His career includes senior beverage and operations roles with some of London’s most influential hospitality brands, including Milk & Honey, as well as extensive experience across restaurants, street food markets, festivals, and large scale events.

Armstrong’s work in bar design, consultancy, and bartender education has seen him deliver seminars in over 30 countries and contribute to the opening of more than a dozen venues worldwide. Fiercely passionate about beverage quality and execution, his approach continues to champion clarity of flavor, disciplined technique, and exceptional guest experience.

Set on a private natural island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is renowned for its Iconic design, bespoke St. Regis Butler Service, and exceptional hospitality. The resort offers an all villa experience, with both beach and overwater villas featuring private infinity pools and uninterrupted ocean views. At its pinnacle sits the John Jacob Astor Estate, the Maldives’ largest three bedroom overwater villa.

This collaboration forms part of the resort’s ongoing Tastemaker Series, which brings influential global talents in mixology, gastronomy, fine wine, wellness and culture to one of the Maldives’ most captivating private island destinations, offering guests rare access to the world’s leading creative voices.

Event Details:

Master Gin & Martini Class | Whale Bar: 7 December | 15:00 – 16:00

Bar Takeover | Whale Bar: 8–9 December | 17:00 – 20:00

For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.