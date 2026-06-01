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Eri Maldives marks global marine awareness days with immersive ocean experiences
With a full calendar of ocean awareness moments running from June through to mid-July, Eri Maldives, a resort in the North Malé Atoll, is where marine stewardship isn’t a seasonal campaign, it’s baked into the everyday.
For anyone covering upcoming marine awareness days, Eri has activations tied to each for a full month of ocean-focused programming, running from 1 June through to mid-July:
- Reef Awareness Day (1 June): Eri’s Reef Guardians Experience takes guests on morning and afternoon snorkelling safaris across some of the atoll’s most pristine coral, with conservation briefings focused on coral life and a complimentary Marine Life Quiz at the Sip&Dip bar in the evening.
- World Oceans Day (8 June): Guided snorkelling safaris and marine ecosystem adventures, continuing the resort’s thread of ocean education and wonder throughout the month.
- World Sea Turtle Day (16 June): A Turtley Awesome afternoon programme, with the headline activation being a Turtle Search Snorkel (14:15–16:30), opening with an educational briefing on turtle behaviour, ecology and conservation.
- Shark Awareness Day (14 July): Beyond the Myth invites guests on a complimentary Shark Trivia at Sip&Dip (20:30–21:30, plus an after-dark Night Snorkel and Night Dive with sharks for those who want to go further (18:00–20:00, reservations needed at an additional cost)
- PADI Women’s Dive Day (from 18 July): Aspiring dive learners can join a women-only breathwork and free dive introduction session in the morning (09:00–10:30, cheageable), followed by a sunset gathering at Sip&Dip (18:00–19:30, complimentary).
Meet the 14 resident turtles of Eri
The resort is also home to a thriving turtle community, with 14 individually identified turtles, each logged by the resident dive team through distinctive shell markings, flipper formations and carapace patterns.
There’s Miss Torti, recognised by her saw-like shell margins and split rear scutes; Hank, whose right hind flipper never fully developed; and Farfalle, whose spotted shell reads like a constellation map. One of the newest addition to the records is Otto, Eri’s first-ever green sea turtle sighting, and a quietly significant milestone for the reef’s biodiversity story.
Several turtles have been named by guests themselves, and the invitation remains open: any guest who spots an undocumented turtle is welcome to name it.
Meet the full turtle family here. For reservations, please visit the resort’s website.
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W Maldives brings fast-growing sport of padel to the island
W Maldives has introduced the FIT Padel Court, a dynamic open-air sporting space that brings one of the world’s fastest-growingsports to the island in signature W style.
Set within the resort’s lush greenery, the FIT Padel Court is more than just a game. Designed as both a sporting arena and social hub, it welcomes beginners and seasoned players alike to rally, connect, and compete in an effortlessly vibrant setting. Open daily and availablefor private bookings, the court brings a fresh rhythm to island days, blending movement with moments that matter.
Elevating the experience further, the resort’s FIT team completed an intensive training with the Asia Pacific Padel Academy (APPA), the region’s leading institution for padel education and coach development. Designed to sharpen both technical precision and on-court strategy, the program ensures that every guest interaction is guided by knowledge, confidence, and an intuitive understanding of the game.
Led by a certified coach and national athlete, Karyn Emeralda, the training immersed the team in the fundamentals of technique, tactical play, and smart positioning, equipping them to deliver engaging, high-quality sessions tailored to every level. From first-time players discovering the sport to those looking to refine their edge, guests can now tap into beginner-friendly sessions and social matches designed to spark both skill and connection.
“Padel is more than a sport, it is a social movement, and we are excited to bring that energy to the island,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “With the launch of the FIT Padel Court and a team trained to guide and inspire, we are creating an experience that is equal parts playful, dynamic, and elevated. It is about giving our guests new ways to move, connect and feel the pulse of the destination.”
As part of W Maldives’ ever-evolvingapproach to fitness and lifestyle, the FIT Padel Court reflects a broader commitment to experiences that are immersive, social, and distinctly of the moment. Here, every serve is set against a soundtrack of ocean waves, every match unfolds under Maldivianskies, and every guest is invited to play their way.
For those looking to extend the experience, the Original Wave maker package offers the perfect invitation to stay longer and dive deeper. With a minimum stay of four nights, the package includes seaplane transfers and a half-board meal plan for two adults, ensuring a seamless and elevated island getaway.
For more information, visit www.wmaldives.com or connect with the resort’s team at reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
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Canareef Resort highlights sea turtle conservation on World Turtle Day
In celebration of World Turtle Day, Canareef Resort Maldives hosted an impactful marine conservation awareness talk last evening at the resort’s Dhoaraa Bar. The interactive session drew a passionate crowd of guests and team members eager to learn about protecting the fragile marine ecosystems surrounding the island.
Located in the highly biodiverse Addu Atoll—a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve—Canareef Resort sits directly upon one of the most vital sea turtle habitats in the entire Indian Ocean region. The surrounding pristine waters are home to over 1,200 marine species, including two distinct, endangered residents: the Green Turtle (Chelonia mydas) and the Hawksbill Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata).
During the presentation, the conservation talk highlighted the fundamentally different and crucial ecological roles these two species play on the same reef:
- Green Turtles serve as essential marine grazers, maintaining the health of seagrass beds. Their grazing promotes fresh seagrass growth, which absorbs carbon dioxide and acts as a vital nursery ground for juvenile fish. Without them, these essential seagrass beds can collapse.
- Hawksbill Turtles, recognised by their narrow, pointed beaks, feed predominantly on sea sponges. By keeping fast-growing sponge populations in check, they prevent them from smothering coral colonies, giving the reef the valuable space it needs to regenerate.
The talk also directly addressed the modern challenges facing sea turtle survival, including plastic pollution, accidental entanglement in fishing gear (bycatch), and light pollution. Marine experts reminded the audience that while sea turtles have successfully navigated the Earth’s oceans for over 100 million years—long before the Maldivian islands even formed—their future survival now rests heavily on human action.
To bridge the gap between awareness and everyday action, Canareef Resort shared a practical roadmap detailing how everyone can directly assist in local conservation efforts:
- In the Water: Swimmers and divers are advised to maintain a respectful three-meter distance from turtles, avoid flash photography, and never step on coral structures.
- On the Beach: Everyone is encouraged to keep beaches completely clear of personal items like sunloungers and bags at night so nesting turtles and hatchlings face no obstructions. Additionally, avoiding the use of torches on the beach after dark helps prevent confusing hatchlings as they navigate toward the ocean using the natural bright horizon.
- Active Reporting: Anyone on the island can support active tracking networks by reporting any distressed or entangled turtles directly to the resort’s reception or the Diverland dive centre team.
Canareef Resort Maldives continues to actively support regional environmental frameworks, highlighting the work of national turtle monitoring by the Maldives Marine Research Institute (MMRI) and regional protections like the Addu Biosphere rules. Through engaging educational sessions like the World Turtle Day talk, the resort reaffirms its commitment to sustainable tourism, preserving Addu Atoll’s breathtaking natural legacy for generations to come.
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InterContinental Maldives celebrates World Oceans Day with conservation-focused experiences
In celebration of three key events for marine conservation, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced its guest programme for World Reef Awareness Day, World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.
Taking place during the first week of June, guests are invited to participate in a week-long series of immersive experiences designed to foster meaningful engagement with marine conservation, sustainability, education and community connection. The programme features a diverse range of activities and experiences across the resort, developed in collaboration with the resort’s team and partners: The Manta Trust and Ocean Group. Through interactive sessions, wellness activities and conservation-focused initiatives, guests will have the opportunity to learn about, celebrate and support marine life while deepening their connection to the natural environment.
Family Activities and Entertainment
To mark World Reef Awareness Day on 1 June, the resort’s Planet Trekkers kids’ club will host an ocean-themed origami class in partnership with The Manta Trust for junior guests. InterContinental Maldives has been working with The Manta Trust since 2019, one of the world’s leading manta ray research organisations, to help achieve global conservation through research, education, and collaboration. After an educational day, families can gather in the Planet Trekkers garden for a screening of Finding Nemo under the stars.
Celebrations continue on 8 June, for World Oceans Day, with the Finding Nemo theme continuing to inspire interactive family activities across the island. Guests can take part in the Finding Nemo Expedition, an island-wide treasure hunt designed to engage participants in marine discovery and adventure. Younger guests will also be invited to enjoy ocean-themed cookie decorating and face-painting activities throughout the day.
Families can display their creativity in the Marine Animal Sandcastle Building Competition, which also incorporates a shoreline clean-up initiative to encourage environmental stewardship. Children participating will be celebrated and receive certificates and an Ocean Protector badge in recognition of their involvement and creativity in the Marine Animal Sandcastle Competition at the Ocean Guardians Ceremony. As the day draws to a close, guests can come together for a special screening of A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures, before heading to the pool bar for an Ocean Quiz, testing their knowledge of marine life and ocean conservation through a fun and interactive trivia challenge.
Ocean-Inspired Wellness Offerings
Throughout the three-day marine and environment-focused celebrations, guests can indulge in the 90-minute Ocean Bliss Ritual at the AVI Spa, a rejuvenating, ocean-inspired treatment designed to restore body and mind. The experience begins with a mineral-rich sea salt body scrub, followed by a detoxifying seaweed clay wrap, leaving skin feeling smooth, nourished and deeply refreshed. The AVI Spa draws inspiration from the Indian Ocean and is designed in natural harmony with its surroundings, making it a tranquil haven for relaxation, rejuvenation, and restoration.
Culinary Experiences
InterContinental Maldives will present an exclusive Ocean to Table dining experience curated by Chef Arun at the resort’s flagship Mediterranean restaurant, The Lighthouse. The refined, ocean-inspired culinary journey will highlight responsibly sourced seafood and vibrant island flavours, thoughtfully crafted to celebrate the beauty and sustainability of the Indian Ocean. Set against panoramic 360-degree views of the resort and surrounding turquoise waters, guests can savour the finest seasonal ingredients and locally inspired flavours in an unforgettable overwater dining setting. InterContinental Maldives also offers a variety of exceptional onsite dining experiences, including The Fish Market for fresh ocean flavours in a scenic setting, Café Umi for all-day dining excellence, and The Collective for relaxed yet delicious dishes. Guests seeking a more tranquil adults-only escape can unwind at The Retreat, while tropical cocktails and fine wines can be enjoyed at the Sunset Bar and the Wine Cellar.
Environment Initiatives
A key element of the programme is guest education and participation. There will be the opportunity to participate in a Coral Restoration Workshop, offering insight into the vital conservation work carried out by the Manta Trust to help restore coral reefs in the Maldives and beyond. The interactive session will provide a deeper understanding of reef preservation and the importance of protecting marine ecosystems for future generations.
As part of the resort’s sustainability initiatives, guests will be invited to give back to the island through a lagoon clean-up. The week will culminate with an educational interview session hosted by the Ocean Group, exploring sustainable fishing practices, and a commemorative cake-cutting ceremony with the Manta Trust, bringing guests and the resort community together in support of ocean awareness and conservation.
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