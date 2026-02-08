Pulse Hotels & Resorts recognised for guest experience excellence at Singapore Business Awards

Atmosphere Core concluded 2025 with a strong industry showing, securing three major honours at the Layalina Editor’s Choice Awards 2025 for RAAYA by Atmosphere, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi. The accolades underscore the group’s ability to deliver clearly differentiated resort concepts for diverse traveller profiles, while maintaining a consistent emphasis on quality, comfort and guest satisfaction across its portfolio.

At the awards, RAAYA by Atmosphere was named Best New Luxury Resort of the Year – Maldives. Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives received the title of Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort, while OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi was recognised as Most Stylish Resort – Maldives. The honours are based on Layalina’s independent editorial assessment and established quality benchmarks, celebrating excellence across luxury hospitality, all-inclusive offerings and lifestyle-led design. Layalina is a leading Arab lifestyle publication under 7awi Media Group, with a strong readership and influence across the GCC and wider region.

Collectively, the awards highlight Atmosphere Core’s understanding of evolving travel expectations, delivering experiences that are thoughtful, well-crafted and easy to enjoy, whether guests are seeking tranquillity, variety or social energy.

Each of the recognised resorts brings a distinct identity to the group’s Maldivian portfolio. RAAYA by Atmosphere, located in the Raa Atoll, is defined by its serene environment and castaway-artist concept, encouraging guests to slow down and reconnect through nature, creativity and adventure. Atmosphere Kanifushi continues to stand out for its scale and consistency, offering a generous all-inclusive experience through the Kanifushi Plan™, expansive villas and a long, natural island setting that appeals to both families and couples. In contrast, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi delivers a more dynamic island escape, characterised by contemporary design and a lively social atmosphere that resonates with travellers drawn to shared spaces, movement and modern aesthetics. Together, the accolades reflect a carefully curated portfolio designed to cater to a wide spectrum of travel moods and preferences.

Commenting on the achievement, Ashwin Handa, Chief Operating Officer of Atmosphere Core, said the group was honoured to receive the Layalina Editor’s Choice Awards 2025, recognising the three resorts across distinct categories. He noted that the recognition reflects the company’s carefully curated experiences, shaped by a strong sense of product, space and genuine care, and credited the passion and commitment of the teams, as well as the continued trust of guests, for the achievement.

Central to these successes is Atmosphere Core’s philosophy of the Joy of Giving, which positions hospitality around care, generosity and attention to detail. This approach informs destinations that feel closely connected to their natural surroundings and supports bespoke experiences that anticipate guest needs. The result, the group says, is a style of hospitality that is welcoming, effortless and personal, creating meaningful moments that endure beyond the stay itself.