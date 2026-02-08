Featured
Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu curate distinct Valentine’s escapes
Coco Collection is inviting couples to mark Valentine’s Day through two distinct expressions of romance at its island resorts, Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. While each resort presents its own interpretation of love, both are united by a shared focus on authenticity, refined design and intuitive service, offering couples experiences centred on meaningful connection.
At Coco Bodu Hithi, contemporary design is paired with experiences created to encourage closeness and shared moments. Recognised as the Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort 2025 at the World Travel Awards for the second consecutive year, the resort frames each stay around personalised encounters and signature touches designed to feel considered and sincere. These experiences are intended to allow couples to reconnect in an environment that feels relaxed and attentive.
For guests seeking a higher level of privacy, Coco Residence offers a secluded retreat defined by spacious villas, private pools above the lagoon, dedicated butler service and bespoke dining experiences tailored to individual preferences. The enclave is designed to place privacy and personalisation at the centre of the stay.
Coco Bodu Hithi is also recognised for its culinary focus, hosting visiting Michelin-starred chefs whose menus contribute to the resort’s dining programme. Romantic dining experiences take place in overwater and beachfront settings, where carefully prepared menus are complemented by the island’s natural surroundings. Beyond dining, couples are encouraged to unwind through wellness rituals, time spent along the shoreline or guided ocean experiences, with activities designed to support relaxation and shared discovery.
At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, set within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Valentine’s celebrations take on a quieter and more nature-led character. Rooted in sustainability and Maldivian heritage, the resort invites couples to slow their pace and engage with experiences shaped by the island’s environment and traditions.
Romantic moments at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu are expressed through experiences such as private pergola dinners, vow renewal ceremonies at sunset and personalised surprises reflecting each couple’s journey together. From 7 to 14 February, the resort will host a dedicated Valentine’s itinerary designed to foster a reflective atmosphere focused on togetherness and appreciation. Guests are also invited to support marine conservation initiatives, including the ongoing work of the Olive Ridley Project, which is closely associated with the island.
Wellness plays a central role in the Valentine’s offering at both resorts. Coco Spa, set within natural surroundings, provides couples with shared spa journeys featuring treatments and therapies using natural ingredients. Additional experiences at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu include sunrise walks, lagoon swims, guided nature activities and quiet moments designed to restore balance and encourage personal reflection.
Across both islands, Coco Collection presents Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for couples to reconnect through thoughtful experiences, private moments and settings that highlight the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Featured
Francesc Miralles and Numthip Puntha to lead wellness residencies at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives is hosting two visiting wellness practitioners during February and March, offering guests access to tailored therapies focused on balance, vitality and overall wellbeing.
Currently in residence, Francesc Miralles is at the resort from 30 January to 20 February 2026. An internationally recognised wellness consultant from Catalonia, he brings more than three decades of experience across Classical Chinese Medicine, physiotherapy and luxury hospitality. His approach integrates therapeutic movement, seasonal wellbeing and food as medicine, supporting guests in building resilience, restoring energy and achieving a sense of calm. During his residency, guests can book personalised sessions including physiotherapy, postural alignment, acupuncture, craniosacral therapy and facial acupuncture, alongside Harmonia classes focused on posture, mindfulness and longevity nutrition.
From 20 February to 25 March 2026, Francesc will be followed by Numthip Puntha, also known as Amp. A highly qualified physiotherapist from Thailand, she specialises in integrative therapies that combine Lifestyle Medicine, Sound Healing and Chi Nei Tsang. Her treatments are designed to support emotional release, detoxification and the restoration of the body’s natural energy flow. Guests will have the opportunity to experience healing massage, lymphatic drainage, Tibetan sound therapy, cranial release, Reiki and Chi Nei Tsang, as well as group sound bath sessions.
These visiting practitioner programmes form part of Amilla Maldives’ ongoing focus on personalised wellness, delivered within the resort’s tranquil island environment. Further information about the resort and its wellness offerings is available via the Amilla Maldives website.
Featured
Sun Siyam Resorts marks Valentine’s season with multi-resort celebrations
Sun Siyam Resorts is inviting couples to celebrate Valentine’s season across its collection of Maldivian island resorts, with each destination offering a distinct rhythm and character. From unhurried island experiences to celebrations shaped by nature and shared moments, the programme presents couples with a range of intimate ways to reconnect in settings designed to feel personal and considered.
At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Valentine’s celebrations will take place from 12 to 14 February, unfolding through a series of tailored experiences focused on togetherness. The programme includes floating breakfasts, sunset moments in private pool villas, secluded island picnics and snorkelling excursions. Evenings feature experiences such as Cinema by Moonlight on the water, live DJ sessions and couple-focused spa rituals, creating a balance between relaxed romance and private time.
From 11 to 14 February, Sun Siyam Iru Veli will present a Valentine’s programme centred on candle-lit dining, beachfront gatherings and personalised experiences across lagoon and sandbank locations. Live performances by Maldivian saxophonist Shahy Siraj will accompany sunsets and evening celebrations, offering couples a setting designed to feel relaxed and timeless.
Throughout February, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef will host a month-long Valentine’s journey inspired by coastal tones and slower-paced island living. The programme includes outdoor dining experiences, sunset performances, beachside theatre and personalised couple activities across dining, spa and excursions, inviting guests to engage with a more extended celebration of the season.
At Siyam World, Valentine’s Day on 13 and 14 February will be marked by a more expressive programme where romance is paired with music, performances and island-wide dining experiences. The celebrations culminate in a signature Valentine’s show, presenting a high-energy approach to the occasion.
From 13 to 20 February, Sun Siyam Olhuveli will offer a week-long Valentine’s escape focused on shared experiences, food and island life. The programme includes evening performances by DJ Slim Belghith and a culinary residency by Italian chef Francesca Gambacorta, alongside beachfront dining, wellness experiences and activities designed for couples to spend time together at a relaxed pace.
Across the Sun Siyam portfolio in the Maldives, Valentine’s season is defined by time spent together through shared meals, music, unhurried days and the natural island setting. Couples are invited to explore seasonal offers and programmes across the collection via the Sun Siyam Resorts website.
Featured
Ifuru Island Maldives presents intimate Valentine’s escape for couples
Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled A Valentine’s Escape, Curated for Two, a Valentine’s season programme featuring a collection of experiences designed for couples seeking connection in a private island setting shaped by natural surroundings and a restrained approach to luxury.
Central to the offering are romantic beach dinners held under the night sky, alongside an exclusive private dining experience at the resort’s Secret Spot. This secluded location is reserved for couples seeking privacy and is available by prior arrangement. Each dining experience is curated by the culinary team and includes bespoke menus, candlelit table settings and personalised service.
For couples wishing to spend time on the water, the resort is introducing a private romantic yacht charter in collaboration with Blend. The experience offers a quiet journey across the lagoon and open waters, with curated refreshments and uninterrupted sunset views. Designed for a limited number of couples, the charter is positioned for occasions such as proposals, anniversaries and Valentine’s celebrations.
Wellness experiences form an additional element of the Valentine’s programme. Couples can book a dedicated spa package focused on shared relaxation rituals in a calm setting. For guests interested in mindfulness, a guided meditation and bonding session led by visiting practitioner Dr. Sha is available on selected dates, offering an opportunity for reflection and balance within the island environment.
Through private dining, ocean-based experiences, spa rituals and mindful moments, A Valentine’s Escape, Curated for Two presents couples with the opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s season in a manner that is personal, unhurried and considered.
