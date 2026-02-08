Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu curate distinct Valentine’s escapes

Coco Collection is inviting couples to mark Valentine’s Day through two distinct expressions of romance at its island resorts, Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. While each resort presents its own interpretation of love, both are united by a shared focus on authenticity, refined design and intuitive service, offering couples experiences centred on meaningful connection.

At Coco Bodu Hithi, contemporary design is paired with experiences created to encourage closeness and shared moments. Recognised as the Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort 2025 at the World Travel Awards for the second consecutive year, the resort frames each stay around personalised encounters and signature touches designed to feel considered and sincere. These experiences are intended to allow couples to reconnect in an environment that feels relaxed and attentive.

For guests seeking a higher level of privacy, Coco Residence offers a secluded retreat defined by spacious villas, private pools above the lagoon, dedicated butler service and bespoke dining experiences tailored to individual preferences. The enclave is designed to place privacy and personalisation at the centre of the stay.

Coco Bodu Hithi is also recognised for its culinary focus, hosting visiting Michelin-starred chefs whose menus contribute to the resort’s dining programme. Romantic dining experiences take place in overwater and beachfront settings, where carefully prepared menus are complemented by the island’s natural surroundings. Beyond dining, couples are encouraged to unwind through wellness rituals, time spent along the shoreline or guided ocean experiences, with activities designed to support relaxation and shared discovery.

At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, set within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Valentine’s celebrations take on a quieter and more nature-led character. Rooted in sustainability and Maldivian heritage, the resort invites couples to slow their pace and engage with experiences shaped by the island’s environment and traditions.

Romantic moments at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu are expressed through experiences such as private pergola dinners, vow renewal ceremonies at sunset and personalised surprises reflecting each couple’s journey together. From 7 to 14 February, the resort will host a dedicated Valentine’s itinerary designed to foster a reflective atmosphere focused on togetherness and appreciation. Guests are also invited to support marine conservation initiatives, including the ongoing work of the Olive Ridley Project, which is closely associated with the island.

Wellness plays a central role in the Valentine’s offering at both resorts. Coco Spa, set within natural surroundings, provides couples with shared spa journeys featuring treatments and therapies using natural ingredients. Additional experiences at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu include sunrise walks, lagoon swims, guided nature activities and quiet moments designed to restore balance and encourage personal reflection.

Across both islands, Coco Collection presents Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for couples to reconnect through thoughtful experiences, private moments and settings that highlight the natural beauty of the Maldives.