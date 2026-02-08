Featured
Francesc Miralles and Numthip Puntha to lead wellness residencies at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives is hosting two visiting wellness practitioners during February and March, offering guests access to tailored therapies focused on balance, vitality and overall wellbeing.
Currently in residence, Francesc Miralles is at the resort from 30 January to 20 February 2026. An internationally recognised wellness consultant from Catalonia, he brings more than three decades of experience across Classical Chinese Medicine, physiotherapy and luxury hospitality. His approach integrates therapeutic movement, seasonal wellbeing and food as medicine, supporting guests in building resilience, restoring energy and achieving a sense of calm. During his residency, guests can book personalised sessions including physiotherapy, postural alignment, acupuncture, craniosacral therapy and facial acupuncture, alongside Harmonia classes focused on posture, mindfulness and longevity nutrition.
From 20 February to 25 March 2026, Francesc will be followed by Numthip Puntha, also known as Amp. A highly qualified physiotherapist from Thailand, she specialises in integrative therapies that combine Lifestyle Medicine, Sound Healing and Chi Nei Tsang. Her treatments are designed to support emotional release, detoxification and the restoration of the body’s natural energy flow. Guests will have the opportunity to experience healing massage, lymphatic drainage, Tibetan sound therapy, cranial release, Reiki and Chi Nei Tsang, as well as group sound bath sessions.
These visiting practitioner programmes form part of Amilla Maldives’ ongoing focus on personalised wellness, delivered within the resort’s tranquil island environment. Further information about the resort and its wellness offerings is available via the Amilla Maldives website.
Sun Siyam Resorts marks Valentine’s season with multi-resort celebrations
Sun Siyam Resorts is inviting couples to celebrate Valentine’s season across its collection of Maldivian island resorts, with each destination offering a distinct rhythm and character. From unhurried island experiences to celebrations shaped by nature and shared moments, the programme presents couples with a range of intimate ways to reconnect in settings designed to feel personal and considered.
At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Valentine’s celebrations will take place from 12 to 14 February, unfolding through a series of tailored experiences focused on togetherness. The programme includes floating breakfasts, sunset moments in private pool villas, secluded island picnics and snorkelling excursions. Evenings feature experiences such as Cinema by Moonlight on the water, live DJ sessions and couple-focused spa rituals, creating a balance between relaxed romance and private time.
From 11 to 14 February, Sun Siyam Iru Veli will present a Valentine’s programme centred on candle-lit dining, beachfront gatherings and personalised experiences across lagoon and sandbank locations. Live performances by Maldivian saxophonist Shahy Siraj will accompany sunsets and evening celebrations, offering couples a setting designed to feel relaxed and timeless.
Throughout February, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef will host a month-long Valentine’s journey inspired by coastal tones and slower-paced island living. The programme includes outdoor dining experiences, sunset performances, beachside theatre and personalised couple activities across dining, spa and excursions, inviting guests to engage with a more extended celebration of the season.
At Siyam World, Valentine’s Day on 13 and 14 February will be marked by a more expressive programme where romance is paired with music, performances and island-wide dining experiences. The celebrations culminate in a signature Valentine’s show, presenting a high-energy approach to the occasion.
From 13 to 20 February, Sun Siyam Olhuveli will offer a week-long Valentine’s escape focused on shared experiences, food and island life. The programme includes evening performances by DJ Slim Belghith and a culinary residency by Italian chef Francesca Gambacorta, alongside beachfront dining, wellness experiences and activities designed for couples to spend time together at a relaxed pace.
Across the Sun Siyam portfolio in the Maldives, Valentine’s season is defined by time spent together through shared meals, music, unhurried days and the natural island setting. Couples are invited to explore seasonal offers and programmes across the collection via the Sun Siyam Resorts website.
Ifuru Island Maldives presents intimate Valentine’s escape for couples
Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled A Valentine’s Escape, Curated for Two, a Valentine’s season programme featuring a collection of experiences designed for couples seeking connection in a private island setting shaped by natural surroundings and a restrained approach to luxury.
Central to the offering are romantic beach dinners held under the night sky, alongside an exclusive private dining experience at the resort’s Secret Spot. This secluded location is reserved for couples seeking privacy and is available by prior arrangement. Each dining experience is curated by the culinary team and includes bespoke menus, candlelit table settings and personalised service.
For couples wishing to spend time on the water, the resort is introducing a private romantic yacht charter in collaboration with Blend. The experience offers a quiet journey across the lagoon and open waters, with curated refreshments and uninterrupted sunset views. Designed for a limited number of couples, the charter is positioned for occasions such as proposals, anniversaries and Valentine’s celebrations.
Wellness experiences form an additional element of the Valentine’s programme. Couples can book a dedicated spa package focused on shared relaxation rituals in a calm setting. For guests interested in mindfulness, a guided meditation and bonding session led by visiting practitioner Dr. Sha is available on selected dates, offering an opportunity for reflection and balance within the island environment.
Through private dining, ocean-based experiences, spa rituals and mindful moments, A Valentine’s Escape, Curated for Two presents couples with the opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s season in a manner that is personal, unhurried and considered.
Awards
Atmosphere Core earns triple honours at Layalina Editor’s Choice Awards
Atmosphere Core concluded 2025 with a strong industry showing, securing three major honours at the Layalina Editor’s Choice Awards 2025 for RAAYA by Atmosphere, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi. The accolades underscore the group’s ability to deliver clearly differentiated resort concepts for diverse traveller profiles, while maintaining a consistent emphasis on quality, comfort and guest satisfaction across its portfolio.
At the awards, RAAYA by Atmosphere was named Best New Luxury Resort of the Year – Maldives. Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives received the title of Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort, while OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi was recognised as Most Stylish Resort – Maldives. The honours are based on Layalina’s independent editorial assessment and established quality benchmarks, celebrating excellence across luxury hospitality, all-inclusive offerings and lifestyle-led design. Layalina is a leading Arab lifestyle publication under 7awi Media Group, with a strong readership and influence across the GCC and wider region.
Collectively, the awards highlight Atmosphere Core’s understanding of evolving travel expectations, delivering experiences that are thoughtful, well-crafted and easy to enjoy, whether guests are seeking tranquillity, variety or social energy.
Each of the recognised resorts brings a distinct identity to the group’s Maldivian portfolio. RAAYA by Atmosphere, located in the Raa Atoll, is defined by its serene environment and castaway-artist concept, encouraging guests to slow down and reconnect through nature, creativity and adventure. Atmosphere Kanifushi continues to stand out for its scale and consistency, offering a generous all-inclusive experience through the Kanifushi Plan™, expansive villas and a long, natural island setting that appeals to both families and couples. In contrast, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi delivers a more dynamic island escape, characterised by contemporary design and a lively social atmosphere that resonates with travellers drawn to shared spaces, movement and modern aesthetics. Together, the accolades reflect a carefully curated portfolio designed to cater to a wide spectrum of travel moods and preferences.
Commenting on the achievement, Ashwin Handa, Chief Operating Officer of Atmosphere Core, said the group was honoured to receive the Layalina Editor’s Choice Awards 2025, recognising the three resorts across distinct categories. He noted that the recognition reflects the company’s carefully curated experiences, shaped by a strong sense of product, space and genuine care, and credited the passion and commitment of the teams, as well as the continued trust of guests, for the achievement.
Central to these successes is Atmosphere Core’s philosophy of the Joy of Giving, which positions hospitality around care, generosity and attention to detail. This approach informs destinations that feel closely connected to their natural surroundings and supports bespoke experiences that anticipate guest needs. The result, the group says, is a style of hospitality that is welcoming, effortless and personal, creating meaningful moments that endure beyond the stay itself.
