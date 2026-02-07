Love
From beachfront dining to spa rituals: Valentine’s Day at The Westin Maldives
As Valentine’s Day approaches, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites couples to celebrate their love story in one of the world’s most romantic settings. Nestled in the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort has curated an exceptional collection of experiences, from intimate beachfront dining under the stars to rejuvenating couples’ spa rituals and exclusive romantic activities. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to make Valentine’s Day a memory that lasts a lifetime.
For couples seeking the ultimate intimate experience, the resort’s Destination Dinner offers an unparalleled romantic journey by the beach. Set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, with the gentle sound of waves and a canopy of stars overhead, guests will indulge in a meticulously crafted seven-course premium tasting menu prepared by a dedicated private chef. This exclusive experience includes one bottle of premium champagne, a romantic beach setup, and a fresh flower bouquet to mark the special occasion. Each course is designed to delight the senses, combining fresh, seasonal ingredients that celebrate both international flavors and local Maldivian influences.
For those who appreciate the artistry of Japanese cuisine, The Pearl restaurant presents a special Valentine’s Day dinner featuring a five-course Japanese set menu showcasing premium ingredients and masterful preparation, complemented by one bottle of champagne to toast to love. Stunning ocean views add the perfect touch, creating a romantic atmosphere.
No romantic escape is complete without moments of pure relaxation and connection. The Westin Maldives’ Heavenly Spa Signature treatment for couples offers an immersive wellness experience designed to bring partners closer together. This treatment delivers effective and immediate relaxation through long, flowing movements and therapeutic techniques at various pressure levels, complemented by enriching oil blends that leave couples with an enhanced sense of well-being. In the tranquil sanctuary of the spa, surrounded by the natural beauty of the Maldives, couples can unwind together and reconnect on a deeper level.
The Valentine’s Day experience extends beyond dining and spa treatments. Couples can enhance their romantic getaway by embarking on a magical sunset cruise as the sun paints the sky in brilliant hues of orange and pink. Alternatively, couples can start the day with a private yoga session, where a wellness specialist guides them through mindfulness and movement.
To make this Valentine’s Day even more special, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is offering the “Escape to More” package, featuring a complimentary upgrade to All-Inclusive meal plans with three meals per day, unlimited beverages, and minibar. Couples can retreat to expansive villas, each featuring the signature Westin Heavenly® Bed for restorative sleep, along with panoramic ocean views or direct lagoon access for private swimming and snorkelling.
Plan your romantic getaway at westin-maldives.com.
Romance on the menu: Maagiri Hotel curates Valentine’s dining and desserts
This Valentine’s Day, Maagiri Hotel invites couples and food lovers to celebrate romance with an indulgent dining experience and beautifully crafted desserts, thoughtfully curated to make the day truly special.
Maagiri Hotel will be hosting a Valentine’s Dinner featuring a full-day set menu, available during two dining periods: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm for lunch and 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm for dinner. The specially designed 5 course menu offers a wide variety of exquisite dishes, perfectly paired with an elegant ambiance for an unforgettable Valentine’s celebration. From a refreshing welcome drink and comforting starters to elegant seafood or premium grilled meats, each dish is crafted to celebrate love. The evening concludes with handcrafted chocolates and warm beverages, creating a memorable and intimate celebration for couples.
In addition to the dining experience, Maagiri Hotel is also offering exclusive Valentine’s Day dessert boxes, ideal for gifting or sharing with your loved ones. Guests may choose from dessert boxes, each crafted with premium ingredients and artistic presentation:
- Mini Hearts Dessert Box–Four heart-shaped mini cakes featuring different exquisite flavours
- Macaron Box–A box of six handcrafted macarons filled with silky chocolate ganache
- Chocolate Covered Strawberries Box–Six fresh strawberries dipped in decadent silky chocolate
Celebrate love, indulgence, and togetherness this Valentine’s Day at Maagiri Hotel, where every detail is designed to create sweet memories.
Orders and reservations can be made by calling 331 8484 or 722 8484, or by texting via Viber on 722 8484.
Sun Siyam Resorts marks Valentine’s season with multi-resort celebrations
Sun Siyam Resorts is inviting couples to celebrate Valentine’s season across its collection of Maldivian island resorts, with each destination offering a distinct rhythm and character. From unhurried island experiences to celebrations shaped by nature and shared moments, the programme presents couples with a range of intimate ways to reconnect in settings designed to feel personal and considered.
At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Valentine’s celebrations will take place from 12 to 14 February, unfolding through a series of tailored experiences focused on togetherness. The programme includes floating breakfasts, sunset moments in private pool villas, secluded island picnics and snorkelling excursions. Evenings feature experiences such as Cinema by Moonlight on the water, live DJ sessions and couple-focused spa rituals, creating a balance between relaxed romance and private time.
From 11 to 14 February, Sun Siyam Iru Veli will present a Valentine’s programme centred on candle-lit dining, beachfront gatherings and personalised experiences across lagoon and sandbank locations. Live performances by Maldivian saxophonist Shahy Siraj will accompany sunsets and evening celebrations, offering couples a setting designed to feel relaxed and timeless.
Throughout February, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef will host a month-long Valentine’s journey inspired by coastal tones and slower-paced island living. The programme includes outdoor dining experiences, sunset performances, beachside theatre and personalised couple activities across dining, spa and excursions, inviting guests to engage with a more extended celebration of the season.
At Siyam World, Valentine’s Day on 13 and 14 February will be marked by a more expressive programme where romance is paired with music, performances and island-wide dining experiences. The celebrations culminate in a signature Valentine’s show, presenting a high-energy approach to the occasion.
From 13 to 20 February, Sun Siyam Olhuveli will offer a week-long Valentine’s escape focused on shared experiences, food and island life. The programme includes evening performances by DJ Slim Belghith and a culinary residency by Italian chef Francesca Gambacorta, alongside beachfront dining, wellness experiences and activities designed for couples to spend time together at a relaxed pace.
Across the Sun Siyam portfolio in the Maldives, Valentine’s season is defined by time spent together through shared meals, music, unhurried days and the natural island setting. Couples are invited to explore seasonal offers and programmes across the collection via the Sun Siyam Resorts website.
Ifuru Island Maldives presents intimate Valentine’s escape for couples
Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled A Valentine’s Escape, Curated for Two, a Valentine’s season programme featuring a collection of experiences designed for couples seeking connection in a private island setting shaped by natural surroundings and a restrained approach to luxury.
Central to the offering are romantic beach dinners held under the night sky, alongside an exclusive private dining experience at the resort’s Secret Spot. This secluded location is reserved for couples seeking privacy and is available by prior arrangement. Each dining experience is curated by the culinary team and includes bespoke menus, candlelit table settings and personalised service.
For couples wishing to spend time on the water, the resort is introducing a private romantic yacht charter in collaboration with Blend. The experience offers a quiet journey across the lagoon and open waters, with curated refreshments and uninterrupted sunset views. Designed for a limited number of couples, the charter is positioned for occasions such as proposals, anniversaries and Valentine’s celebrations.
Wellness experiences form an additional element of the Valentine’s programme. Couples can book a dedicated spa package focused on shared relaxation rituals in a calm setting. For guests interested in mindfulness, a guided meditation and bonding session led by visiting practitioner Dr. Sha is available on selected dates, offering an opportunity for reflection and balance within the island environment.
Through private dining, ocean-based experiences, spa rituals and mindful moments, A Valentine’s Escape, Curated for Two presents couples with the opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s season in a manner that is personal, unhurried and considered.
