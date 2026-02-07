From beachfront dining to spa rituals: Valentine’s Day at The Westin Maldives

Sun Siyam Resorts is inviting couples to celebrate Valentine’s season across its collection of Maldivian island resorts, with each destination offering a distinct rhythm and character. From unhurried island experiences to celebrations shaped by nature and shared moments, the programme presents couples with a range of intimate ways to reconnect in settings designed to feel personal and considered.

At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Valentine’s celebrations will take place from 12 to 14 February, unfolding through a series of tailored experiences focused on togetherness. The programme includes floating breakfasts, sunset moments in private pool villas, secluded island picnics and snorkelling excursions. Evenings feature experiences such as Cinema by Moonlight on the water, live DJ sessions and couple-focused spa rituals, creating a balance between relaxed romance and private time.

From 11 to 14 February, Sun Siyam Iru Veli will present a Valentine’s programme centred on candle-lit dining, beachfront gatherings and personalised experiences across lagoon and sandbank locations. Live performances by Maldivian saxophonist Shahy Siraj will accompany sunsets and evening celebrations, offering couples a setting designed to feel relaxed and timeless.

Throughout February, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef will host a month-long Valentine’s journey inspired by coastal tones and slower-paced island living. The programme includes outdoor dining experiences, sunset performances, beachside theatre and personalised couple activities across dining, spa and excursions, inviting guests to engage with a more extended celebration of the season.

At Siyam World, Valentine’s Day on 13 and 14 February will be marked by a more expressive programme where romance is paired with music, performances and island-wide dining experiences. The celebrations culminate in a signature Valentine’s show, presenting a high-energy approach to the occasion.

From 13 to 20 February, Sun Siyam Olhuveli will offer a week-long Valentine’s escape focused on shared experiences, food and island life. The programme includes evening performances by DJ Slim Belghith and a culinary residency by Italian chef Francesca Gambacorta, alongside beachfront dining, wellness experiences and activities designed for couples to spend time together at a relaxed pace.

Across the Sun Siyam portfolio in the Maldives, Valentine’s season is defined by time spent together through shared meals, music, unhurried days and the natural island setting. Couples are invited to explore seasonal offers and programmes across the collection via the Sun Siyam Resorts website.