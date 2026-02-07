Romance on the menu: Maagiri Hotel curates Valentine’s dining and desserts

As Valentine’s Day approaches, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites couples to celebrate their love story in one of the world’s most romantic settings. Nestled in the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort has curated an exceptional collection of experiences, from intimate beachfront dining under the stars to rejuvenating couples’ spa rituals and exclusive romantic activities. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to make Valentine’s Day a memory that lasts a lifetime.

For couples seeking the ultimate intimate experience, the resort’s Destination Dinner offers an unparalleled romantic journey by the beach. Set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, with the gentle sound of waves and a canopy of stars overhead, guests will indulge in a meticulously crafted seven-course premium tasting menu prepared by a dedicated private chef. This exclusive experience includes one bottle of premium champagne, a romantic beach setup, and a fresh flower bouquet to mark the special occasion. Each course is designed to delight the senses, combining fresh, seasonal ingredients that celebrate both international flavors and local Maldivian influences.

For those who appreciate the artistry of Japanese cuisine, The Pearl restaurant presents a special Valentine’s Day dinner featuring a five-course Japanese set menu showcasing premium ingredients and masterful preparation, complemented by one bottle of champagne to toast to love. Stunning ocean views add the perfect touch, creating a romantic atmosphere.

No romantic escape is complete without moments of pure relaxation and connection. The Westin Maldives’ Heavenly Spa Signature treatment for couples offers an immersive wellness experience designed to bring partners closer together. This treatment delivers effective and immediate relaxation through long, flowing movements and therapeutic techniques at various pressure levels, complemented by enriching oil blends that leave couples with an enhanced sense of well-being. In the tranquil sanctuary of the spa, surrounded by the natural beauty of the Maldives, couples can unwind together and reconnect on a deeper level.

The Valentine’s Day experience extends beyond dining and spa treatments. Couples can enhance their romantic getaway by embarking on a magical sunset cruise as the sun paints the sky in brilliant hues of orange and pink. Alternatively, couples can start the day with a private yoga session, where a wellness specialist guides them through mindfulness and movement.

To make this Valentine’s Day even more special, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is offering the “Escape to More” package, featuring a complimentary upgrade to All-Inclusive meal plans with three meals per day, unlimited beverages, and minibar. Couples can retreat to expansive villas, each featuring the signature Westin Heavenly® Bed for restorative sleep, along with panoramic ocean views or direct lagoon access for private swimming and snorkelling.

