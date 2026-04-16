NH Collection Reethi Resort unveils new family club in Maldives

In the heart of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the newly opened NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort enriches its already expansive leisure offering with the debut of The Maxies Family Club.

The new tech-light sanctuary invites young explorers and their families to connect, create and celebrate the wonders of the natural world together across 165 square metres of bright, breezy interiors that open onto generous outdoor play spaces.

Anchored in the resort’s philosophy of indoor–outdoor living, The Maxies Family Club’s design draws from the kaleidoscopic colours of the house reef, creating the setting that feels both spirited and soothing. Inside, children explore a supervised two-storey playground built to international safety standards; outside, a toddler-friendly family pool with a water slide keeps the laughter going, often ending in that cherished holiday rite of passage, a stop at the ice‑cream truck for frozen treats made with seasonal ingredients.

Programming at the club is designed for children aged 5 to 12, blending movement, creativity and imagination through dance classes, musical games, face painting and paper art. A key part of the club’s philosophy is Dodo4Kids, an educational initiative developed in collaboration with SUNx Malta that introduces young guests to the concept of Climate Friendly Travel. Through environmental storytelling, interactive learning and activities that connect them with nature, culture and Maldivian communities, the programme aims to inspire environmental awareness from an early age and help shape a new generation of conscious travellers.

“The Maxies Family Club is where childhood wonder meets the soul of the Maldives,” says Valentin Osolos, the General Manager of the resort. “We wanted to create a space where families don’t just holiday together but grow together. Where memories take root as naturally as the coral beneath our waters.”

The Maxies Family Club forms part of a broader family‑centric vision at NH Collection Reethi Maldives Resort. A selection of family‑designated beach villas sits centrally along the island’s longest beach, offering easy access for guests travelling with children, along with multi-generational amenities and tailored culinary touches upon arrival. In particular, The Reethi Suite, the resort’s largest two-bedroom villa, is ideal for families looking for spacious accommodations with unparalleled privacy along a secluded stretch of beach.

All villa categories are designed to welcome at least one child, while the club’s direct access to the dedicated Family Zone within the Activity Centre means parents can enjoy the gym, tennis, badminton, table tennis or refreshments at the Splash Bar with their children safely supervised nearby.

Dining is equally inclusive, with a Kids’ Corner at the Jumla main buffet serving comforting, nutritious favourites. Parents seeking added flexibility can enjoy complimentary babysitting for two hours daily, allowing them to enjoy simple moments by themselves while knowing their children are cared for in a safe and engaging environment.

Ensuring a smooth journey from the moment families arrive in the Maldives, the resort is accessible via both seaplane and domestic flight transfers, each tailored to be child‑friendly. To explore the property’s diverse stay packages and dining experiences, please visit the offers hub.

For more information, please visit the resort’s website.