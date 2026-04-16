Family
NH Collection Reethi Resort unveils new family club in Maldives
In the heart of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the newly opened NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort enriches its already expansive leisure offering with the debut of The Maxies Family Club.
The new tech-light sanctuary invites young explorers and their families to connect, create and celebrate the wonders of the natural world together across 165 square metres of bright, breezy interiors that open onto generous outdoor play spaces.
Anchored in the resort’s philosophy of indoor–outdoor living, The Maxies Family Club’s design draws from the kaleidoscopic colours of the house reef, creating the setting that feels both spirited and soothing. Inside, children explore a supervised two-storey playground built to international safety standards; outside, a toddler-friendly family pool with a water slide keeps the laughter going, often ending in that cherished holiday rite of passage, a stop at the ice‑cream truck for frozen treats made with seasonal ingredients.
Programming at the club is designed for children aged 5 to 12, blending movement, creativity and imagination through dance classes, musical games, face painting and paper art. A key part of the club’s philosophy is Dodo4Kids, an educational initiative developed in collaboration with SUNx Malta that introduces young guests to the concept of Climate Friendly Travel. Through environmental storytelling, interactive learning and activities that connect them with nature, culture and Maldivian communities, the programme aims to inspire environmental awareness from an early age and help shape a new generation of conscious travellers.
“The Maxies Family Club is where childhood wonder meets the soul of the Maldives,” says Valentin Osolos, the General Manager of the resort. “We wanted to create a space where families don’t just holiday together but grow together. Where memories take root as naturally as the coral beneath our waters.”
The Maxies Family Club forms part of a broader family‑centric vision at NH Collection Reethi Maldives Resort. A selection of family‑designated beach villas sits centrally along the island’s longest beach, offering easy access for guests travelling with children, along with multi-generational amenities and tailored culinary touches upon arrival. In particular, The Reethi Suite, the resort’s largest two-bedroom villa, is ideal for families looking for spacious accommodations with unparalleled privacy along a secluded stretch of beach.
All villa categories are designed to welcome at least one child, while the club’s direct access to the dedicated Family Zone within the Activity Centre means parents can enjoy the gym, tennis, badminton, table tennis or refreshments at the Splash Bar with their children safely supervised nearby.
Dining is equally inclusive, with a Kids’ Corner at the Jumla main buffet serving comforting, nutritious favourites. Parents seeking added flexibility can enjoy complimentary babysitting for two hours daily, allowing them to enjoy simple moments by themselves while knowing their children are cared for in a safe and engaging environment.
Ensuring a smooth journey from the moment families arrive in the Maldives, the resort is accessible via both seaplane and domestic flight transfers, each tailored to be child‑friendly. To explore the property’s diverse stay packages and dining experiences, please visit the offers hub.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
Cooking
The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives announces Easter residency by Chef Dimitry Eremeev
The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection, invites guests to experience Easter through a refined celebration of gastronomy, creativity, and island discovery. Set within the untouched beauty of Huvadhoo Atoll, the resort unveils a thoughtfully curated programme designed to inspire connection, indulgence, and a sense of wonder.
At the heart of the celebration is an exclusive residency by Chef Dimitry Eremeev, who will be in residence from 30 March to 6 April 2026. Bringing his distinctive culinary perspective to the island, Chef Dimitry introduces Alchemy of Flavours—a concept where each dish becomes a story, blending art, flavour, and technique into a journey that surprises and delights.
Chef Dimitry is a highly regarded culinary talent known for his expertise in both Pan-Asian and European cuisine. As part of the renowned Maison Dellos, he brings a refined approach shaped by diverse gastronomic influences, seamlessly combining eastern traditions with western techniques. His career includes experience at prestigious institutions such as the Presidential Executive Office of the Russian Federation and the celebrated Café Pushkin, reflecting a deep understanding of global culinary trends and a commitment to excellence.
During his residency, guests can experience a series of curated culinary events beginning with Sunset Cocktails with Chef Dimitry, an intimate Easter prelude where guests meet the chef against the backdrop of Maldivian sunsets and gain insight into his culinary philosophy.
The celebrations continue with a Four-Hands Dinner at the Fire Pit, where Chef Dimitry collaborates with in-house Executive Chef Harpal Singh. Set beneath the stars, this open-air dining experience unfolds as a dynamic exchange of flavours, where smoke, spice, and storytelling create a memorable evening.
A Wine Dinner at the Private Dining Room (PDR) offers a more refined experience, pairing hand- selected wines with Chef Dimitry’s imaginative creations. Each course is designed to guide guests through a sensory journey of flavour, texture, and aroma.
Beyond the culinary programme, Easter at The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives embraces the spirit of island living through a diverse collection of experiences. From creative workshops and family- friendly moments to ocean adventures and opportunities for relaxation, the programme reflects the resort’s philosophy of curated individuality and meaningful connection.
The Easter programme encourages guests to discover the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Maldives through a thoughtfully designed series of experiences. From exploring vibrant house reefs and nearby uninhabited islands to engaging in creative and wellness activities, each moment is crafted to inspire a sense of wonder, celebration, and effortless indulgence in a truly secluded island setting.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at ak.mlehp.reservations@marriott.com or +960 682 8800
Family
JA Manafaru launches Easter programme with family-focused experiences
This spring, the magic of the Maldives meets the joyful charm of Easter with a specially curated family getaway at JA Manafaru. Designed to help guests make the most of the island experience, the Residences Offer combines spacious villa living with thoughtful touches such as a dedicated butler, seamless arrivals, and curated daily moments. Adding to the sense of occasion, the resort will host a series of lively Easter celebrations and egg-themed activities, filling the island with playful moments for guests of all ages.
At JA Manafaru, luxury is defined by personalised service and meaningful gestures that create a sense of ease, knowing everything has already been taken care of. This attention to detail begins the moment guests touch down at Velana International Airport, where dedicated CIP airport service ensures a smooth arrival. From there, guests are whisked away by seaplane, a transfer that is complimentary for stays of five nights or more, soaring above the Maldives’ turquoise lagoons and coral atolls for a journey that feels like an adventure in itself.
As part of the Residences Offer, guests can enjoy up to 30% savings on their stay while spending their Easter break in one of three opulent hideaways, such as the stylish overwater Two Bedroom Ocean Residence with Family Infinity Pool, surrounded by uninterrupted panoramas of the Indian Ocean. The Two Bedroom Beach Residence with Two Private Pools offers a refined two-storey beachfront sanctuary, while the Three Bedroom Beach Residence with Two Private Pools elevates the experience even further with its own private spa pavilion featuring a steam room and sauna, making it ideal for larger families.
Setting the tone for a truly magical Easter celebration in the Maldives, guests are welcomed with a bottle of bubbly and a generous fruit basket on arrival. Throughout your stay, a dedicated Thakuru, the resort’s private butler, is also on hand to quietly take care of every detail, allowing families to settle in and savour each moment together. Thoughtful touches continue with personalised tags waiting on the island bikes, daily turndown amenities, and a complimentary laundry service before departure, ensuring the experience feels effortless from start to finish.
Guests visiting over the Easter weekend can also look forward to a joyful programme of seasonal festivities on Sunday, April 5th, designed to get the whole family involved. The celebrations begin at 11.00am with the grand arrival of the Easter Bunny, setting the tone for a day filled with playful moments and sweet surprises. Afterwards, guests can hop over to Kakuni for a lavish Easter feast featuring seasonal dishes, decadent desserts, and a lively egg-smashing activity for kids.
Little ones can continue the adventure with an exciting island-wide Easter egg and treasure hunt, followed by a visit to the petting zoo, where they can spend time with the resort’s fluffy bunnies. As the day winds down, Easter-themed turndown amenities await in guest villas, adding a final hint of festive magic to the evening.
At JA Manafaru, Easter is less about grand gestures and more about the small moments that bring families closer, like sharing a meal, laughing together, or watching the sun set after a day well spent. Secure your Easter family getaway now and experience a one-of-a-kind celebration that feels joyful, relaxed, and quietly unforgettable.
For bookings and more information, please visit the resort’s website.
Family
Halcyon Private Isles Maldives curates immersive Easter programme
The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection invites guests to step into an imaginative island escape this Easter with Halcyon Days in Wonderland—a thoughtfully curated celebration unfolding from 29 March to 7 April 2026. Inspired by the poetic spirit of halcyon days and a whimsical reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, the experience transforms the resort’s two private islands into a world of curiosity, creativity, and quiet enchantment.
More than a traditional festive programme, Easter at The Halcyon is designed as an immersive passage—where time softens, discovery takes centre stage, and each moment is gently layered with storytelling, flavour, and sensory experiences.
At the heart of this year’s celebration is Alchemy of Flavours, a culinary residency by Chef Dmitry Eremeev of Mason Dallos. Throughout the Easter week, Chef Dmitry presents a series of refined dining experiences, from intimate sunset cocktail sessions and curated wine tastings to a signature Four-Hands Dinner alongside the resort’s culinary team at the Fire Pit. His approach blends artistry and technique, transforming each dish into a narrative that reflects both imagination and place. The residency culminates in exclusive dining moments, including a wine dinner and curated gastronomic journeys that highlight the resort’s evolving culinary identity.
The Easter programme unfolds day by day with a rich tapestry of experiences designed for both families and discerning travellers. Mornings begin with gentle rituals such as Island Morning Walks and guided snorkeling through vibrant house reefs—of which the resort is home to two—offering encounters with turtles, coral gardens, and the living rhythms of the Indian Ocean. Marine biology sessions and conservation-led explorations further deepen this connection, revealing the delicate ecosystems that surround the islands.
Creative expression flows throughout the week with hands-on workshops inspired by the Wonderland theme. Guests can take part in bunny origami, egg painting, coconut art, and mini canvas sessions, while younger travellers are invited into a playful world of discovery through treasure hunts, craft ateliers, and interactive games. Signature moments such as the White Rabbit Time Race, Easter Egg Piñata, and themed storytelling sessions bring a sense of whimsy and lighthearted adventure to the island.
Cultural immersion is woven seamlessly into the experience through Tales Painted in Sunlight, where local artists and storytellers share Maldivian folklore, crafts, and traditions. Guests can also learn Boduberu rhythms, explore the origins of Thaana script,
or visit nearby islands for an authentic glimpse into local life—reinforcing the resort’s philosophy of meaningful, place-driven experiences.
Wellness remains an integral part of the Easter journey with The Healer’s Hidden Garden, led by Ayurvedic practitioner Dr. Jubil P. Anil. Guests are invited to reconnect through bespoke therapies and complimentary consultations, designed to restore balance and harmony in tune with the island’s natural rhythms.
As the celebration builds, evenings transition into atmospheric gatherings—from sunset fishing rituals and dolphin encounters to beachfront cinema nights and starlit family feasts. The highlight arrives on Easter Sunday, 5 April, with a festive Easter Breakfast Buffet at Thari, followed by a day of curated island experiences that blend indulgence, relaxation, and celebration in equal measure.
The festivities conclude with a series of elegant finales, including an Easter Gala Dinner under lantern-lit skies, High Tea in Wonderland, and a Lobster Dinner by the sea at Yuzu—each moment crafted to leave a lasting impression of the season’s magic.
Set across two private islands and defined by its spirit of discovery and refined simplicity, The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives offers a distinctive Easter escape where storytelling, gastronomy, culture, and nature come together effortlessly.
For families, couples, and curious travellers alike, Halcyon Days in Wonderland is an invitation to wander, to wonder, and to experience Easter not as an occasion—but as a journey.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at ak.mlehp.reservations@marriott.com or +960 682 8800.
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