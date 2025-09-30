Minor Hotels to reopen NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort in December 2025

Minor Hotels has announced that NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort will reopen on 18 December 2025, following a six-month transformation that has revitalised the island’s villas, dining outlets and leisure facilities, while preserving its natural beauty. Formerly known as Reethi Beach Resort, the property has been repositioned under the NH Collection brand to combine Maldivian heritage with contemporary comfort.

Situated in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort is accessible by a 35-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport. Hanifaru Bay, famed for manta rays, whale sharks and turtles, lies less than 20 minutes from the island.

The resort offers 105 beach and overwater villas, designed to merge traditional Maldivian character with modern convenience. Beach Villas provide direct access to the shoreline and ocean views, while a new category of sixteen villas with private pools enhances the offering. Overwater Villas, located on the north side of the island, extend across the lagoon and feature private decks with uninterrupted vistas, ideal for sunbathing by day or stargazing by night.

Seven distinct dining and bar venues are available to guests. The three signature restaurants include Alifaan, a beachfront grill centred on wood-fire cooking; Kaiyo, an overwater venue showcasing Asian cuisine; and Jumla, an all-day dining space serving international and local flavours. Light snacks and tropical drinks are offered at Madumaithri, beside the new beachfront infinity pool, and at Aqua Bar, located by the main pool. Atardecer, the sunset beach bar, combines cocktails, tapas and entertainment, while Handhuvaru, a rum bar set within the island landscape, provides a more secluded option. Guests may also enjoy fine dining experiences in the wine cellar or opt for the Adrift private dining concept, set in outdoor locations around the island.

The resort’s location enables a range of marine and land-based activities. Snorkelling is possible at the house reef, while excursions to Hanifaru Bay allow diving with manta rays, whale sharks and sting rays. Watersports include jet skiing, wakeboarding, flyboarding, kayaking, windsurfing, hydrobiking and stand-up paddleboarding. On land, the redesigned REVIVE spa offers wellness therapies inspired by nature, complemented by the resort’s Activity Centre, which features a fitness studio, games room, Kids’ Club, and courts for tennis, badminton, volleyball and pickleball. Guests may also relax along the beachfront or at the main pool.