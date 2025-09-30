Amilla Maldives announces special experiences for Autumn, year-end holidays

As the year moves towards its most meaningful seasons, Amilla Maldives is quietly preparing a series of celebrations designed to connect guests with culture, nature, and moments of gentle luxury. Each experience invites guests to slow down, reflect, and enjoy time together in the peaceful beauty of the island.

Chinese Golden Week & Mid-Autumn Festival: A Golden Getaway

During this combined celebration, Amilla welcomes guests to immerse themselves in a golden island retreat. Days unfold with ocean-dipped calm, personalised care, and tranquil moments. Under the glow of the full moon, guests can rest, reconnect, and savour the softer rhythms of life in a setting designed for peace and togetherness.

Diwali Glow, Island Flow

This season, Amilla offers a warm, inviting space for families seeking a meaningful Diwali away from the bustle. Thoughtful touches and simple rituals create a gentle glow beneath starlit skies, welcoming guests to celebrate light, warmth, and connection in harmony with nature.

A Coco-Inspired Halloween

Inspired by the story of Coco, Halloween at Amilla will blend soulful music, memory, and subtle playful flair. With creative island-wide touches and a heartfelt spirit, this celebration invites guests of all ages to enjoy a season marked by imagination and gentle fun. Unwrap the agenda here.

Festive Season: Around the World in Wonder

Closing the year, Amilla sets the stage for a cultural journey across the globe, right on the island. Stories, flavours, and traditions from far and wide will weave into a festive season full of joy and togetherness, designed to delight guests of every age and interest. Travel the world here.

The full agenda is available on the Amilla website as well as the Amilla App. Each event reflects Amilla’s ongoing commitment to crafting heartfelt, inclusive experiences that connect guests to each other, to nature, and to themselves.

For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit www.amilla.com.