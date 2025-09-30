News
Amilla Maldives announces special experiences for Autumn, year-end holidays
As the year moves towards its most meaningful seasons, Amilla Maldives is quietly preparing a series of celebrations designed to connect guests with culture, nature, and moments of gentle luxury. Each experience invites guests to slow down, reflect, and enjoy time together in the peaceful beauty of the island.
Chinese Golden Week & Mid-Autumn Festival: A Golden Getaway
During this combined celebration, Amilla welcomes guests to immerse themselves in a golden island retreat. Days unfold with ocean-dipped calm, personalised care, and tranquil moments. Under the glow of the full moon, guests can rest, reconnect, and savour the softer rhythms of life in a setting designed for peace and togetherness.
Diwali Glow, Island Flow
This season, Amilla offers a warm, inviting space for families seeking a meaningful Diwali away from the bustle. Thoughtful touches and simple rituals create a gentle glow beneath starlit skies, welcoming guests to celebrate light, warmth, and connection in harmony with nature.
A Coco-Inspired Halloween
Inspired by the story of Coco, Halloween at Amilla will blend soulful music, memory, and subtle playful flair. With creative island-wide touches and a heartfelt spirit, this celebration invites guests of all ages to enjoy a season marked by imagination and gentle fun. Unwrap the agenda here.
Festive Season: Around the World in Wonder
Closing the year, Amilla sets the stage for a cultural journey across the globe, right on the island. Stories, flavours, and traditions from far and wide will weave into a festive season full of joy and togetherness, designed to delight guests of every age and interest. Travel the world here.
The full agenda is available on the Amilla website as well as the Amilla App. Each event reflects Amilla’s ongoing commitment to crafting heartfelt, inclusive experiences that connect guests to each other, to nature, and to themselves.
For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit www.amilla.com.
Centara’s Maldives resorts mark Diwali with island-style festivities
Blending its signature Thai hospitality with authentic island charm, Centara Resorts & Hotels boasts four dynamic properties in the Maldives – Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Throughout Diwali, each destination will roll out a full schedule of dazzling celebrations, promising something to delight every traveller.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Just a short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives combines privacy, elegant villas, world-class dining, and land-and-sea adventures, with highlights including the SPA Cenvaree Retreat. As part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, visitors enjoy seamless access to the neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, ensuring every guest can celebrate Diwali their way.
From October 20th to 24th, enjoy a festive lineup of Diwali-inspired dining and activities, with mornings filled with Indian classics, sweet treats, and vegetarian favourites. Days are packed with creative workshops, Rangoli art, diya lamp making, kite festivals, and even a Colour Fun Run. Meanwhile, evenings bring cocktail gatherings, themed dinners, live music, Bollywood karaoke, and movie nights, culminating in an unforgettable beachside celebration of food, fire, and festivity.
When: From October 20th to 24th
Offer: A range of Diwali-inspired experiences for in-house guests, offered as per meal plans, with supplementary charges applicable to select workshops and dining events.
Unwind this Diwali with rejuvenating massages and facials at the serene SPA Cenvaree Retreat. Choose from a 90-minute Holistic Massage, Oriental Massage, or Jet Lag Recovery, or indulge in a 60-minute Natural Facial or Phytomer Facial.
Signature treatments starting from USD 230++ per person. For bookings and more information, please email cglm@chr.co.th
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, is a family-focused escape under Centara’s renowned Mirage brand. Designed with fun at its core, it features diverse dining, a dedicated kids’ club, Games Room, the acclaimed SPA Cenvaree, a Candy Spa for young travellers, and a spectacular water complex with pools, a lazy river, and splash zones.
This Diwali, the resort blends tradition with island-style festivity, starting with Rangoli art and crafts at the kids’ club, a lively Sundance Pool Party, and a colourful Fun Run. The night ends with a lavish buffet set against glowing lanterns, festive photo spots, and high-energy performances carrying the spirit well into the night.
When: October 20th
Offer: A range of Diwali-inspired experiences for in-house guests, offered as per meal plans, with supplementary charges applicable to select workshops and dining events.
Treat your little ones to a magical spa adventure with 20% off all treatments at the Candy Spa this October 20th. Created for kids aged four to eleven, this colourful, sweet-inspired haven spoils younger guests with edible treatments, hair braiding, manicures, pedicures, and more.
20% off treatments at the Candy Spa. For bookings and more information, please email cmlm@chr.co.th
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives unveils an adults-only paradise, blending indulgence and tranquillity in equal measure for a Diwali to remember. Reconnect and rejuvenate in a private beachfront villa, lounge on the beach, or explore vibrant marine life, all while embracing the spirit of the occasion with a series of enchanting experiences that blend festive flair with island elegance.
Taking place from October 17th to 23rd, guests can dive into a world of flavour, celebration, and colour. At the heart of the festivities are a selection of curated dining experiences and daily themed buffets. By evening, the resort becomes aglow with festivities, including Bollywood-themed karaoke nights and movie screenings, live DJ sets, flavourful hubbly bubbly, and a hands-on mixology masterclass.
When: From October 17th to 23rd
Offer: A range of Diwali-inspired experiences for in-house guests, offered as per meal plans, with supplementary charges applicable to select workshops and dining events.
For bookings and more information, please email crf@chr.co.th
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection
Located in South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection, embodies the Maldivian way of life, where nature and culture blend seamlessly. It is a sanctuary to disconnect, reconnect with loved ones, and celebrate Diwali across 112 elegant beachfront and overwater villas, each offering panoramic views of the Indian Ocean and direct access to an award-winning house reef teeming with marine life.
On October 19th and 20th, the resort comes alive with Diwali-inspired experiences for all ages, from Rangoli sand art and henna to family games. The festivities culminate in a mouthwatering Diwali buffet with Indian specialities, live entertainment, and a Bollywood DJ night.
When: October 19th and 20th
Offer: A range of Diwali-inspired experiences for in-house guests, offered as per meal plans, with supplementary charges applicable to select workshops and dining events.
For bookings and more information, please email cirm@chr.co.th
Hulhule Island Hotel wins South Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel at SATA 2025
Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH) has announced that it has been awarded the Gold Award for “South Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel” at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025. This recognition underscores the hotel’s longstanding reputation as the premier gateway to the Maldives, providing seamless hospitality experiences for travelers.
Held at Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Sri Lanka, the 9th edition of the South Asian Travel Awards welcomed industry leaders and esteemed delegates from across the region to celebrate outstanding achievements in hospitality and tourism.
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is the region’s most prestigious platform dedicated to recognising excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Launched to elevate industry standards and celebrate the diverse offerings across South Asia, SATA honours outstanding achievements by businesses, individuals, and destinations that shape and inspire regional tourism. With participation from six nations – Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives – SATA has become a symbol of unity and collaboration in one of the world’s most culturally rich and geographically diverse regions.
Ali Shakir, Group General Manager, commented on the award by saying, “Winning the Gold Award as South Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel reinforces our promise of being more than just a transit hotel. Hulhule Island Hotel stands as the gateway to the Maldives, where comfort, convenience, and heartfelt hospitality meet. This achievement is dedicated to our passionate team who consistently go beyond expectations to create memorable experiences for every guest.”
Hawwa Fareesha, Hotel Manager of Hulhule Island Hotel added, “We are honored to receive the Gold Award for Best Leading Airport Hotel. This prestigious recognition reflects the dedication of our exceptional team and the strong leadership of our Group General Manager. Thank you to all our staff – your passion and commitment continue to set us apart.”
Strategically located just minutes away from Velana International Airport, Hulhule Island Hotel stands as the Maldives’ premier airport hotel, offering comfort and convenience to both leisure and business travelers. The property features a wide range of modern facilities including well-appointed rooms, multiple dining venues, recreation options, and event spaces, all designed to provide a seamless transition for travelers entering or departing the Maldives. Known for blending efficiency with warm Maldivian hospitality, HIH has become the preferred choice for international passengers, airline crews, and corporate guests alike.
Madifushi Private Island named Best New Resort at SATA 2025
Madifushi Private Island has announced its recognition as the Silver Award winner in the “South Asia’s Best New Hotel/Resort” category at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025. This marks the first time Madifushi Private Island has participated in the awards, making the achievement even more significant.
The 9th edition of the South Asian Travel Awards was held at the Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Sri Lanka, bringing together distinguished leaders and representatives from across the region’s travel and hospitality industry.
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is the region’s premier platform dedicated to recognising excellence in travel, tourism, and hospitality. Launched to elevate industry standards and celebrate the diversity of offerings across South Asia, SATA honours outstanding achievements by businesses, individuals, and destinations that shape and inspire regional tourism.
With participation from six nations – Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives – SATA has become a true symbol of unity and collaboration in one of the world’s most culturally rich and geographically diverse regions.
Commenting on the recognition, Ali Shakir, Group General Manager, said “We are honoured to see Madifushi Private Island recognised on such a prestigious regional stage. This award is a proud moment not just for our resort but also for the Maldives. It validates our commitment to delivering authentic, meaningful, and memorable experiences.”
Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island, added “Being recognised as South Asia’s Best New Resort is a testament to the efforts put in by our wonderful team over the past 12 months. Given the remote, picturesque, peaceful, and serene location of Madifushi Private Island, along with our dedicated and well-established team working towards the common goal of providing serene wonders to our valued guests, we aim for the pinnacle of private island awards in the years to come. The direction from our Group General Manager, Mr. Ali Shakir, is on track towards us becoming the best private island in the Maldives.”
Nestled in the pristine waters of Meemu Atoll, Madifushi Private Island is an exclusive luxury retreat that blends natural beauty with refined hospitality. The island offers secluded beachfront and overwater villas, world-class dining experiences, and tailored wellness programs. Its unique positioning as a sanctuary of serenity makes it ideal for couples, families, and discerning travelers seeking both privacy and adventure. With a strong focus on sustainability and Maldivian-inspired experiences, Madifushi Private Island continues to redefine serene luxury in the Maldives.
