Easter comes alive at Amilla Maldives with family activities
This Easter, Amilla Maldives invites families to enjoy a joyful island journey filled with creativity, discovery and shared moments in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
Taking place from 1 to 12 April 2026, the Easter programme follows the story of Paddy the Travelling Bear and his friend Bunny, guiding young explorers through a series of themed activities, playful challenges and creative workshops across the island.
Throughout the celebration, guests can take part in Easter egg hunts and treasure trails, discovering hidden surprises across sandy pathways and beneath the island’s banyan trees. Creative sessions invite little ones to paint, craft and build keepsakes, while interactive games and island adventures encourage curiosity and playful exploration.
The festive programme also includes a variety of family-friendly entertainment and wellness experiences, allowing guests of all ages to enjoy the island in their own way, whether through gentle moments of creativity, active outdoor play or shared family activities.
The festivities culminate on Easter Sunday, when the island comes alive with joyful celebrations, music and activities for the whole family, creating memories to treasure long after the holiday ends.
Surrounded by lush tropical greenery, white sand beaches and vibrant marine life, Amilla Maldives offers a naturally beautiful setting for a memorable Easter escape.
Guests can explore the full Easter programme here. For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit www.amilla.com.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents Easter season of dining, discovery
Easter at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa arrives as a season of renewal, set against a backdrop of turquoise waters and endless skies. From March 3 to 11, the resort unveils a carefully composed programme of culinary artistry and immersive experiences, designed for those seeking an elevated island retreat.
On this private sanctuary, Easter is reimagined as a time for gathering and reflection. For families, the resort’s Duplex Series, including the Two-Bedroom Duplex Beach Pool Villas and the Duplex Overwater Pool Villas, offers a sophisticated “home away from home.” These expansive, multi-level residences provide the space and privacy essential for multigenerational travel, ensuring that the joy of the season is shared in comfort beneath the open Maldivian skies.
The First Chapter: A Salutation to the Sea
The journey commences on Good Friday, April 3, with From the Sea. Hosted upon the Horizon Deck, this experience is less a dinner and more a sensory tribute to the Indian Ocean. As the sun dips below the lagoon, guests are invited to a ritual of purity
The Good Friday experience focuses on the simplicity of the sea. The menu features sustainably sourced seafood, prepared with precision to highlight natural flavours without pretence. Surrounded by panoramic lagoon views and the evening breeze, guests are invited to enjoy a rare moment of stillness, marking a serene start to the Easter season.
The Gathering: A Celebration of Togetherness
Easter Sunday on March 5 at Aailaa is a day defined by the ease of island life and the joy of a shared table. The morning begins with a celebratory breakfast featuring a curated selection of international specialties, followed by an evening Grand Buffet that balances traditional holiday favorites with modern, island-inspired creations.
Set against the backdrop of the turquoise lagoon, the day is designed for slow, meaningful moments. Whether it’s the lingering over seasonal desserts or the quiet comfort of a family dinner, the experience at Aailaa provides a refined space for guests to reconnect and celebrate the holiday in the heart of our tropical sanctuary.
Community by JW: A Garden-to-Table Journey
At the heart of the celebration lies a deeper connection to nature. Through the Community by JW initiative, guests are invited to reconnect with the land in the resort’s vibrant JW Garden.
Guided by the culinary team, participants harvest fresh herbs and seasonal ingredients before transforming them into interactive pastry creations. This immersive garden-led experience reflects the resort’s commitment to sustainability and mindful living, offering guests a meaningful way to engage with their surroundings while celebrating the essence of renewal.
A Sanctuary for Every Generation
The resort’s 60 private pool villas, each attended by a dedicated Thakuru (Butler), serve as a secluded base for the holiday. To explore the island’s natural beauty, guests of all ages are provided with complimentary bicycles, allowing families to wander the sandy paths at their own pace, from the quiet corners of the gardens to the water’s edge.
For younger explorers, the Family by JW Little Griffins’ Kids Club, one of the largest in the Maldives—offers a world of discovery with a rotating schedule of over 100 weekly activities. This allows parents the freedom to find their own balance through holistic wellbeing and island relaxation.
This Easter, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers more than just a holiday; it provides a return to what matters most. It is a season defined by elegance, intention, and the simple, timeless beauty of life lived by the sea.
The Savor the Endless package elevates the stay with a USD 300 resort credit per stay, complemented by daily breakfast, a three-course lunch, and a three-course dinner for two at select restaurants. A one-time floating breakfast served in the privacy of the villa adds an indulgent highlight, while a 60% reduction on food at Hashi and Shio invites guests to explore the resort’s culinary offerings. Earn up to 40,000 bonus points for Marriott Bonvoy® member. Additionally, guests can get complimentary non-motorised watersports provide effortless enjoyment on the lagoon, alongside the attentive service of a dedicated Thakuru (personal butler), complimentary bicycles, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with one printed keepsake to preserve moments in paradise.
For more information, visit the resort’s website.
Grand Park Kodhipparu transforms into an Easter island wonderland
This Easter, retreat to award-nominated island luxury resort just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport.
With direct international flights into Malé from Europe and Asia, access to the Maldives is refreshingly straightforward—and at Grand Park Kodhipparu, the transition from runway to lagoon takes just 20 effortless minutes. No domestic flights. No lengthy transfers. Simply step off the plane and into turquoise waters.
Recently honoured with four nominations in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, the Grand Park Kodhipparu continues to receive international recognition for its rejuvenating Spa treatments, unique dining experiences and immersive lagoon adventures along the vibrant house reef—reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ most compelling boutique resorts.
A Playful Island Wonderland
Throughout the Easter period, the island transforms into a playful natural wonderland. Children and parents alike can explore island-wide treasure trails, take part in hands-on creative workshops, and dive beneath the lagoon for underwater egg hunts, before gathering under the stars for family movie nights on the beach. At the heart of the celebrations is the resort’s signature Kodhipparu Island Discovery Quest–a gentle, story-led journey across seven themed stations designed to encourage families to slow down, explore together and reconnect with the island’s natural beauty.
Stay Longer, Reconnect More
To enhance the Easter escape, guests booking directly are invited to take advantage of the resort’s Stay Longer Offer, with villa rates from USD 349 and 30% savings on all villas for stays of four nights or more, complemented by added value across dining, wellbeing and marine experiences throughout the stay.
“Easter at Grand Park Kodhipparu is a beautiful expression of what we call Connected Island Luxury,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.“It’s about creating space for families to truly reconnect—with each other, with nature, and with the rhythm of island life. From exploring our vibrant house reef to slowing down together on the Island Discovery Quest, every experience is designed to feel effortless, meaningful and shared.”
Guests can enjoy daily buffet breakfast at The Edge restaurant, savings across all dining outlets, the spa and selected marine activities, as well as a dedicated Lifestyle Host service ensuring a seamless, personalised stay. Wellbeing and discovery are central to the experience, with sunrise and sunset yoga sessions offering moments of calm and curiosity in equal measure. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available across the island, from private villas to outdoor spaces.
Members of Park Rewards, the group’s complimentary loyalty programme, can enjoy up to an additional 15% off villa rates while earning points to redeem on future stays.
With its spacious villas, vibrant house reef and thoughtfully curated family experiences, Grand Park Kodhipparu offers an Easter holiday that balances play, relaxation and connection—all in one unforgettable island setting.
This spring, swap chocolate for coral reefs, treasure maps for turquoise lagoons, and everyday routines for barefoot moments beneath the Maldivian sun.
Collect moments, not just eggs.
For more information or to book directly, visit www.parkhotelgroup.com/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives.
Royal Island introduces Easter escape with up to 25% savings
For travellers who prefer Easter with a softer pace and a more intimate sense of place, Royal Island offers a boutique island retreat in Baa Atoll, part of the Maldives’ UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Available under Villa Resorts’ Easter Offer, guests can enjoy up to 25% savings when booking direct, with an Easter Escape that also includes exclusive direct booking benefits and 50% off domestic flight transfers for Royal Island.
Royal Island’s charm is in how quickly it helps you ease into island life. It’s not a resort built around a busy schedule, but one that encourages the simple rituals that make a holiday feel restorative: slow mornings by the lagoon, barefoot afternoons that drift from beach to shade, and evenings that arrive gently with the sound of the ocean. The boutique scale keeps everything feeling personal, warm, and unforced.
Accommodation reflects that same sense of calm. The resort’s Beach Pool Villas bring privacy and space into the holiday, with indoor-outdoor living and your own pool just steps from the shoreline, ideal for couples seeking quiet togetherness or families wanting comfort without feeling far from the sea.
Easter at Royal Island can be made especially memorable through private dining, with intimate set-ups that feel true to the island’s character, simple, beautiful, and focused on the people you are sharing the moment with. Families are also well catered for, with younger guests enjoying their own island adventures at Starfish Kids Club, giving parents time to unwind while children stay happily engaged.
With its boutique feel, biosphere setting, and island-first rhythm, Royal Island is an invitation to celebrate Easter in the Maldives in a way that feels gentler, more personal, and genuinely unhurried.
