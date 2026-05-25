InterContinental Maldives celebrates World Oceans Day with conservation-focused experiences

In celebration of three key events for marine conservation, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced its guest programme for World Reef Awareness Day, World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.

Taking place during the first week of June, guests are invited to participate in a week-long series of immersive experiences designed to foster meaningful engagement with marine conservation, sustainability, education and community connection. The programme features a diverse range of activities and experiences across the resort, developed in collaboration with the resort’s team and partners: The Manta Trust and Ocean Group. Through interactive sessions, wellness activities and conservation-focused initiatives, guests will have the opportunity to learn about, celebrate and support marine life while deepening their connection to the natural environment.

Family Activities and Entertainment

To mark World Reef Awareness Day on 1 June, the resort’s Planet Trekkers kids’ club will host an ocean-themed origami class in partnership with The Manta Trust for junior guests. InterContinental Maldives has been working with The Manta Trust since 2019, one of the world’s leading manta ray research organisations, to help achieve global conservation through research, education, and collaboration. After an educational day, families can gather in the Planet Trekkers garden for a screening of Finding Nemo under the stars.

Celebrations continue on 8 June, for World Oceans Day, with the Finding Nemo theme continuing to inspire interactive family activities across the island. Guests can take part in the Finding Nemo Expedition, an island-wide treasure hunt designed to engage participants in marine discovery and adventure. Younger guests will also be invited to enjoy ocean-themed cookie decorating and face-painting activities throughout the day.

Families can display their creativity in the Marine Animal Sandcastle Building Competition, which also incorporates a shoreline clean-up initiative to encourage environmental stewardship. Children participating will be celebrated and receive certificates and an Ocean Protector badge in recognition of their involvement and creativity in the Marine Animal Sandcastle Competition at the Ocean Guardians Ceremony. As the day draws to a close, guests can come together for a special screening of A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures, before heading to the pool bar for an Ocean Quiz, testing their knowledge of marine life and ocean conservation through a fun and interactive trivia challenge.

Ocean-Inspired Wellness Offerings

Throughout the three-day marine and environment-focused celebrations, guests can indulge in the 90-minute Ocean Bliss Ritual at the AVI Spa, a rejuvenating, ocean-inspired treatment designed to restore body and mind. The experience begins with a mineral-rich sea salt body scrub, followed by a detoxifying seaweed clay wrap, leaving skin feeling smooth, nourished and deeply refreshed. The AVI Spa draws inspiration from the Indian Ocean and is designed in natural harmony with its surroundings, making it a tranquil haven for relaxation, rejuvenation, and restoration.

Culinary Experiences

InterContinental Maldives will present an exclusive Ocean to Table dining experience curated by Chef Arun at the resort’s flagship Mediterranean restaurant, The Lighthouse. The refined, ocean-inspired culinary journey will highlight responsibly sourced seafood and vibrant island flavours, thoughtfully crafted to celebrate the beauty and sustainability of the Indian Ocean. Set against panoramic 360-degree views of the resort and surrounding turquoise waters, guests can savour the finest seasonal ingredients and locally inspired flavours in an unforgettable overwater dining setting. InterContinental Maldives also offers a variety of exceptional onsite dining experiences, including The Fish Market for fresh ocean flavours in a scenic setting, Café Umi for all-day dining excellence, and The Collective for relaxed yet delicious dishes. Guests seeking a more tranquil adults-only escape can unwind at The Retreat, while tropical cocktails and fine wines can be enjoyed at the Sunset Bar and the Wine Cellar.

Environment Initiatives

A key element of the programme is guest education and participation. There will be the opportunity to participate in a Coral Restoration Workshop, offering insight into the vital conservation work carried out by the Manta Trust to help restore coral reefs in the Maldives and beyond. The interactive session will provide a deeper understanding of reef preservation and the importance of protecting marine ecosystems for future generations.

As part of the resort’s sustainability initiatives, guests will be invited to give back to the island through a lagoon clean-up. The week will culminate with an educational interview session hosted by the Ocean Group, exploring sustainable fishing practices, and a commemorative cake-cutting ceremony with the Manta Trust, bringing guests and the resort community together in support of ocean awareness and conservation.