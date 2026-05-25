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InterContinental Maldives celebrates World Oceans Day with conservation-focused experiences
In celebration of three key events for marine conservation, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced its guest programme for World Reef Awareness Day, World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.
Taking place during the first week of June, guests are invited to participate in a week-long series of immersive experiences designed to foster meaningful engagement with marine conservation, sustainability, education and community connection. The programme features a diverse range of activities and experiences across the resort, developed in collaboration with the resort’s team and partners: The Manta Trust and Ocean Group. Through interactive sessions, wellness activities and conservation-focused initiatives, guests will have the opportunity to learn about, celebrate and support marine life while deepening their connection to the natural environment.
Family Activities and Entertainment
To mark World Reef Awareness Day on 1 June, the resort’s Planet Trekkers kids’ club will host an ocean-themed origami class in partnership with The Manta Trust for junior guests. InterContinental Maldives has been working with The Manta Trust since 2019, one of the world’s leading manta ray research organisations, to help achieve global conservation through research, education, and collaboration. After an educational day, families can gather in the Planet Trekkers garden for a screening of Finding Nemo under the stars.
Celebrations continue on 8 June, for World Oceans Day, with the Finding Nemo theme continuing to inspire interactive family activities across the island. Guests can take part in the Finding Nemo Expedition, an island-wide treasure hunt designed to engage participants in marine discovery and adventure. Younger guests will also be invited to enjoy ocean-themed cookie decorating and face-painting activities throughout the day.
Families can display their creativity in the Marine Animal Sandcastle Building Competition, which also incorporates a shoreline clean-up initiative to encourage environmental stewardship. Children participating will be celebrated and receive certificates and an Ocean Protector badge in recognition of their involvement and creativity in the Marine Animal Sandcastle Competition at the Ocean Guardians Ceremony. As the day draws to a close, guests can come together for a special screening of A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures, before heading to the pool bar for an Ocean Quiz, testing their knowledge of marine life and ocean conservation through a fun and interactive trivia challenge.
Ocean-Inspired Wellness Offerings
Throughout the three-day marine and environment-focused celebrations, guests can indulge in the 90-minute Ocean Bliss Ritual at the AVI Spa, a rejuvenating, ocean-inspired treatment designed to restore body and mind. The experience begins with a mineral-rich sea salt body scrub, followed by a detoxifying seaweed clay wrap, leaving skin feeling smooth, nourished and deeply refreshed. The AVI Spa draws inspiration from the Indian Ocean and is designed in natural harmony with its surroundings, making it a tranquil haven for relaxation, rejuvenation, and restoration.
Culinary Experiences
InterContinental Maldives will present an exclusive Ocean to Table dining experience curated by Chef Arun at the resort’s flagship Mediterranean restaurant, The Lighthouse. The refined, ocean-inspired culinary journey will highlight responsibly sourced seafood and vibrant island flavours, thoughtfully crafted to celebrate the beauty and sustainability of the Indian Ocean. Set against panoramic 360-degree views of the resort and surrounding turquoise waters, guests can savour the finest seasonal ingredients and locally inspired flavours in an unforgettable overwater dining setting. InterContinental Maldives also offers a variety of exceptional onsite dining experiences, including The Fish Market for fresh ocean flavours in a scenic setting, Café Umi for all-day dining excellence, and The Collective for relaxed yet delicious dishes. Guests seeking a more tranquil adults-only escape can unwind at The Retreat, while tropical cocktails and fine wines can be enjoyed at the Sunset Bar and the Wine Cellar.
Environment Initiatives
A key element of the programme is guest education and participation. There will be the opportunity to participate in a Coral Restoration Workshop, offering insight into the vital conservation work carried out by the Manta Trust to help restore coral reefs in the Maldives and beyond. The interactive session will provide a deeper understanding of reef preservation and the importance of protecting marine ecosystems for future generations.
As part of the resort’s sustainability initiatives, guests will be invited to give back to the island through a lagoon clean-up. The week will culminate with an educational interview session hosted by the Ocean Group, exploring sustainable fishing practices, and a commemorative cake-cutting ceremony with the Manta Trust, bringing guests and the resort community together in support of ocean awareness and conservation.
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The Standard, Maldives launches guided manta ray excursions to Hanifaru Bay
The Standard, Maldives invites travellers to discover the magic of manta ray season, an extraordinary, time-limited spectacle set against one of the Maldives’ most sought-after marine destinations. With seamless access to the world-renowned Hanifaru Bay, guests can experience one of the ocean’s most mesmerising encounters, all from the comfort of a vibrant island escape.
Ideally located just a short distance from Baa Atoll, recognised as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Standard, Maldives effortlessly blends natural beauty with a playful, lifestyle-driven sense of escape. Surrounded by a thriving house reef, powder-soft white sands, and crystal-clear lagoons, the resort offers a vibrant gateway to the season’s most captivating experience: swimming alongside majestic manta rays.
Manta ray season transforms the waters near Hanifaru Bay into a global marine hotspot. Drawn by plankton-rich currents, these graceful giants gather in remarkable numbers, creating a rare opportunity for guests to witness, and more importantly swim with, one of the ocean’s most awe-inspiring species. Easily accessible from the resort, curated excursions ensure guests can experience this phenomenon in a safe, guided, and unforgettable way.
“Our location offers guests a rare gateway to one of the Maldives’ most iconic natural wonders,” said Carlos Pradas, Operations Director at Drift Dive Centre and Water Sports of The Standard, Maldives. “Manta season is truly special, it’s not just about seeing them, it’s about being in the water, sharing the moment. It’s an experience that stays with you long after you leave.”
Whether traveling as families, couples, or groups of friends, The Standard, Maldives offers something for every kind of traveller. Families can bond over snorkelling safaris, dolphin cruises, and beachside adventures, while couples can retreat to villas with private pools, indulge in intimate dining experiences, and soak in uninterrupted ocean views. To elevate the stay further, guests can enjoy a Premium All-Inclusive offering, designed for effortless island living, from diverse dining concepts and curated experiences to seamless access to excursions, allowing travellers to focus on what matters most: the experience.
Highlights include guided excursions to Hanifaru Bay during manta season, offering rare opportunities to swim alongside manta rays in their natural habitat. Guests can also enjoy direct access to a vibrant house reef from overwater villas and calm, swimmable lagoons from beach villas, alongside a dynamic mix of wellness, music, and immersive lifestyle experiences. Spacious villas are thoughtfully designed to deliver both comfort and privacy, creating a seamless island escape. Blending contemporary island culture with extraordinary natural encounters, The Standard, Maldives invites guests to embrace a season like no other. Limited season, limitless wonder. Book now to experience manta ray season before it ends.
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Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives unveils surf-focused luxury escape for 2026
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites travellers to embrace the rhythm of island life with the launch of its new Surf & Relax Offer — a thoughtfully curated experience blending world-class surf, elevated dining, restorative wellness, and unforgettable adventures in the heart of the Maldives.
Located just 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport in the North Malé Atoll, Kuda Villingili is home to the Maldives’ longest left-hand barrel wave, Chicken’s Break, making it one of the region’s most sought-after surf destinations. Framed by the resort’s philosophy of Time & Space Redefined, the new offer presents a seamless balance between thrill and tranquillity, designed for both experienced surfers and those discovering the sport for the very first time.
Applicable for direct bookings made through the Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives website, the Surf & Relax Offer is available for stays in Beach Villas with Private Pool and Water Villas with Private Pool (Sunrise and Sunset) for a minimum of four nights, with bookings open until 31 October 2026 using offer code KVSURF. The offer combines immersive surf experiences with moments of indulgence and relaxation. Guests staying in Beach Villas with Private Pool or Water Villas with Private Pool (Sunrise and Sunset) will enjoy USD 100 resort credit per villa, while guests staying seven nights or longer will receive a total of USD 300 resort credit during their stay. Resort credit can be redeemed towards dining experiences, spa treatments, and excursions.
The offer includes complimentary return shared speedboat transfers, daily breakfast at The Restaurant, and daily three-course dinner experiences across five of the resort’s signature dining venues — SPICE, EAST, EARTH, FIRE, and OCEAN. Guests will also enjoy a one-time three-course dinner at the award-winning Mar-Umi, celebrated for its Japanese-Peruvian cuisine and theatrical dining experience. Additional dining at Mar-Umi is complemented with a 15% discount under the Half Board meal plan.
Beyond the waves, the experience extends into wellness and island discovery. Guests can unwind with a 60-minute Deep Tissue Massage per adult at the resort’s private island spa, explore the vibrant marine life surrounding the island through the KV Faru Snorkelling Excursion, enjoy a traditional Sunset Fishing Excursion, and take part in a Cocktail Class at Raalhu Bar overlooking the surf.
For surf enthusiasts, the offer includes 15% savings on surfboard rentals and surf trips to nearby breaks including Cokes, Lohis, Sultans, Jails, and Ninjas. Beginner surfers can enjoy 25% savings on surf beach lessons and water lessons, while guests looking to capture their surf journey can also enjoy 15% savings on surf photography packages. Complimentary early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability, further enhance the ease of the island escape.
Whether chasing perfect swells at sunrise, slowing down through restorative wellness rituals, or simply embracing the laid-back rhythm of island life, Kuda Villingili’s Surf Offer presents a fresh perspective on the Maldives — one where adventure, connection, and serenity exist effortlessly side by side.
Discover Kuda Villingili’s latest special offers here, including the Surf Offer, here.
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The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort combines marine adventure with wellness-focused island stays
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, a five-star holistic wellness sanctuary nestled in the pristine Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, invites travellers to experience one of the Maldives’ most spectacular seasonal phenomena. From May through October, guests can witness the extraordinary feeding gatherings of manta rays that turn the waters of Hanifaru Bay into a world-renowned stage for marine life.
Just 45 minutes from the resort, Hanifaru Bay is among the planet’s most remarkable manta aggregation sites, famed for its “cyclone feeding” behaviour as mantas glide, spiral, and swoop through nutrient-rich waters in an awe-inspiring underwater ballet. With more than a thousand manta rays recorded in the bay, and the Maldives home to the world’s largest studied manta ray population, this protected sanctuary offers an unforgettable bucket-list opportunity to snorkel alongside these gentle giants.
“During peak season, it’s possible to witness dozens, sometimes over 100 manta rays, feeding in the bay, with occasional whale shark sightings, especially around the full moon,” shared José Daniel González, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort’s resident marine biologist.
Beyond Hanifaru Bay, the Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve is celebrated for thriving reefs and abundant marine biodiversity. Divers and snorkelers can explore coral gardens filled with colourful reef fish, including batfish, fusiliers, and eagle rays, while dolphins are frequently spotted from the island. The resort also offers traditional line fishing and a wide range of watersports, from jet ski adventures to guided snorkelling experiences with turtles.
For guests who would like to learn more about the underwater world, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort hosts engaging marine education, including weekly marine biology presentations. Led by the resort’s resident marine biologist, these sessions highlight local ecosystems, marine conservation, and responsible tourism, helping guests connect more deeply with the island’s natural beauty.
After a day of exploration, guests can unwind with Westin’s signature wellness programs, from rejuvenating rituals at the overwater Heavenly Spa to energising movement at the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio. Guests can also enhance post-adventure restoration with the WestinWORKOUT® Gear Lending Program, which includes the Recover and Recharge Kit by Hyperice, designed to ease muscle fatigue and help the body reset. Evenings promise restful comfort in one of the resort’s 69 spacious villas, complete with the award-winning Heavenly® Bed and curated Sleep Well amenities.
Those looking to visit the Maldives for this extraordinary season, or throughout the year, can benefit from the Escape to More package, which includes a complimentary upgrade to an All-Inclusive meal plan featuring three meals daily, unlimited beverages, and a restocked minibar, plus kids under 12 dine free.
For more information, please visit westin-maldives.com.
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