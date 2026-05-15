Culture
Music, culture and island entertainment headline Eid at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives invites guests and visitors to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with two vibrant days of entertainment, cultural experiences, family-friendly activities, and signature Hard Rock energy on 27 and 28 May 2026.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s festive programme combines Maldivian traditions with live music, wellness activities, beachside experiences, and immersive performances, creating a memorable Eid celebration for guests of all ages.
The celebrations begin on Wednesday, 27 May, with a special Rockin’ Breakfast Eid Corner at Sessions, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant, followed by an energising Dance Fitness session at the Pool Deck. Younger guests can enjoy creative activities at Roxity Kids Club®, including Palm Leaves Folding, while families can take part in the colourful Family Tie Dye Party at The Elephant & The Butterfly beachfront.
One of the cultural highlights of the evening will be the lively Bodu Mas Maali Eid Parade, bringing traditional Maldivian festivities to life across the island. Guests can also gather for a Special Eid Sundown Ritual at the beach with live entertainment as the sun sets over the lagoon.
As night falls, the celebrations continue with spectacular performances including the Ocean Night Show by Athena & Willy, followed by Hera’s Acoustic Under the Stars at the Pool Deck and a lively Karaoke Night at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives.
The festivities continue on Thursday, 28 May, with another Dance Fitness session and Family Tie Dye Party before guests indulge in a special Eid Buffet featuring a dedicated Maldivian Corner at Sessions. The evening entertainment includes Hera Acoustic live on the Sessions Stage and a thrilling Tribal Fire Night Show by Athena & Willy.
Frederic Lebegue, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, said: “Eid Al-Adha is a time of togetherness, joy and meaningful celebration. At Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, we are delighted to bring guests and families an exciting programme that blends cultural traditions with music, entertainment and unforgettable island experiences. We look forward to celebrating this special occasion together in true Hard Rock style.”
From family-friendly daytime activities to spectacular evening entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives promises an unforgettable Eid escape filled with music, culture and celebration.
Culture
Eid festivities come alive across CROSSROADS Maldives
This Eid Al-Adha, Crossroads Maldives invites families, residents and visitors to experience a vibrant celebration across the destination, with festive experiences taking place at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and The Marina at Crossroads Maldives.
Bringing together island leisure, family-friendly entertainment, beachside dining and lively social experiences, Crossroads Maldives promises an unforgettable Eid atmosphere for both in-house guests and local visitors alike.
Leading the celebrations, the newly refreshed SAii Beach Club at The Marina has unveiled its special Eid Al- Adha Family Packages, available from 20th May to 31st May 2026, offering the perfect seaside getaway for families looking to celebrate together during the festive season.
The Family Meal Package, priced at USD 130 net for two adults and two children, includes a complete Beach Club experience with meals at Beach Club outlets, soft beverages during meals, 30% savings on beverages and the Gelato Bar, full Beach Club access including pool and changing facilities, recreational activities, beach games, kids’ activities, live entertainment and complimentary Wi-Fi.
For guests looking to enjoy the facilities and festive atmosphere throughout the day, the Family Beach Club Entrance Package, priced at USD 30 net for two adults and two children, offers Beach Club access alongside 30% savings on food and beverages, live entertainment, recreational activities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Adding to the festive excitement, guests can also enjoy lively karaoke sessions and exciting entertainment experiences at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, located within The Marina and easily accessible to locals and expatriates visiting Crossroads Maldives. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and waterfront setting, the venue will feature engaging Eid experiences perfect for families and groups of friends looking to celebrate in true Hard Rock Cafe style.
Across the destination, visitors can look forward to traditional festive Eid Al Adha entertainment, family activities, beachside moments, live music and interactive experiences, creating a lively and welcoming Eid atmosphere throughout the holiday period.
“We are delighted to welcome families, residents and visitors to celebrate Eid Al-Adha across Crossroads Maldives, where the spirit of togetherness comes alive through entertainment, dining and shared experiences,” said Alexander Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Crossroads Marina. “From family-friendly experiences at SAii Beach Club to vibrant Eid traditions, karaoke sessions and live entertainment across the destination, our aim is to create a festive and welcoming atmosphere that is accessible to both our resort guests and the local community, making Crossroads Maldives a place where everyone can come together and celebrate the joy of Eid.”
Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport and 30-minute complimentary ferry ride from Male’, Crossroads Maldives continues to position itself as one of the Maldives’ most accessible lifestyle destinations, seamlessly blending resorts, dining, entertainment and family-friendly experiences all within one connected destination.
Culture
Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu unveil Eid holiday offers
Coco Collection, a truly Maldivian-owned resort brand celebrated for its personalised hospitality and soulful island settings, has unveiled a special Coco Eid Escape at Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, valid for stays from 21 May to 31 May 2026.
Designed to celebrate Eid through authentic Maldivian warmth and tradition-inspired experiences, the exclusive offer invites guests to enjoy a memorable island getaway complemented by generous holiday perks, immersive cultural touches, and signature hospitality that resonates deeply with Coco Collection’s philosophy.
Recognised as the Best Waterside Hotel (Riverside, Lakeside, Seaside) at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2026, Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to indulge an elegant pocket of peace. Bringing families together in a peaceful island setting to celebrate the blessings of Eid al-Adha, the island offers a vibrant line-up of experiences that allows guests to embrace a slower pace while enjoying thoughtfully curated festivities.
On Eid Day, guests can enjoy a selection of international and local cuisine alongside Maldivian cultural experiences such as Liyela Jehun and intricate Henna Art. Wellness experiences include a complimentary sunset yoga session and 20% savings on selected spa treatments, available throughout the day upon advance reservation. Highlights of the evening include the captivating Bodumas show, followed by a traditional Boduberu performance beneath the night sky.
Guests can enjoy up to 50% savings on villa stays and shared return speedboat transfers, complemented by a complimentary meal plan upgrade for a memorable island escape. To further elevate the stay, guests can also enjoy an additional 20% saving on food and beverages. Families are warmly welcomed, with up to two children under 12 years of age invited to stay, dine, and enjoy complimentary return transfers when travelling with their parents.
Meanwhile, at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, situated in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, guests are offered thoughtfully curated experiences alongside a special 50% saving on the Half Board meal plan, with no minimum stay required. Completed with a complimentary upgrade to All-Inclusive, the invitation allows guests to gently immerse themselves in the secluded, unique rhythm of the island. To complement their stay, a further 20% saving on spa treatments provides a quiet opportunity to relax and unwind in true island serenity.
To mark this blessed occasion, the island presents an exquisite selection of traditional Maldivian delicacies at the Cowrie restaurant, served during both lunch and dinner. A variety of experiences will take place throughout the day, including the Bodumas performance crafted from palm leaves and accompanied by spirited dancers, followed by traditional games and a lively colour party. The celebration concludes with Eid Sai Fodhu, a special Maldivian high tea featuring a selection of local flavours and delicacies.
Beyond relaxation, guests can engage in unique and heartfelt experiences by volunteering at the resort’s Marine Turtle Rescue Centre, the first fully equipped, veterinary-run facility of its kind in the Maldives, in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project. Since opening in 2017, the centre has become a sanctuary of healing and hope, caring primarily for injured olive ridley turtles.
Guests are also invited to engage with the island’s conservation efforts through weekly marine talks, educational sessions led by the Marine Educator, and the unforgettable opportunity to witness rehabilitated sea turtles being released back into the ocean.
Celebrated for its genuine Maldivian heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and commitment to long-term sustainability practices, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu was recently named Sustainability Champion of the Year at the Hotelier Maldives Awards 2026. This recognition further strengthens their dedication to preserving the delicate beauty of Baa Atoll for generations to come. From serene beaches and crystal-clear waters to thoughtful, eco-friendly exploration, the island invites guests to discover the ‘Seven Wonders’ of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
To discover more about Coco Collection and their award-winning offerings, please visit www.cococollection.com. Coco Collection invites to enjoy a special saving on your next island retreat, valid across their spacious and comfortable villas. To reserve an unforgettable stay, please contact reservations@cococollection.com to secure this memorable getaway.
Culture
Family adventures and romantic escapes await this Eid at Kandooma Maldives
When the world feels noisy and the pace of everyday life unrelenting, there is something quietly powerful about stepping onto a stretch of powder-white sand and letting the Indian Ocean do its work. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, nestled in the South Malé Atoll just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, is inviting families and couples to do exactly that this Eid.
Whether you are travelling with children in tow or looking for uninterrupted time with the person you love, Kandooma has shaped experiences around both, without compromise.
Kandooma is an island that understands what you need right now explains Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing and Sustainability at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“Short breaks and getaways are even more essential now. Being able to reconnect to yourself and with those you love matters deeply. Our private island paradise offers the backdrop for that kind of reset,” she said.
“People are looking for real value, especially given the cost-of-living pressures so many are facing globally. Kandooma sits in that sweet spot of mid-market pricing with a delivery that genuinely exceeds expectations. You get the turquoise ocean, the white sandy beaches, the tropical warmth and the kind of friendly Maldivian hospitality that stays with you long after you leave.”
Exclusive Packages, Only When You Book Direct
Booking directly from the resort unlocks packages unavailable elsewhere, including two standout Eid offers:
- Family Getaway (minimum 4 nights): Accommodation, WiFi, daily breakfast and dinner are all included. Children under 13 receive a special Kandoo Kids’ Club welcome gift, and on one day the whole family gets to make their own pizza lunch together, one of those small, sticky-fingered memories that lasts for years. On one evening, while the kids enjoy Movie Night at the Kids Club, parents slip away for a romantic beach dinner (set-up) just for two. The package also qualifies for IHG’s Kids Eat and Stay Free offer (children under 13) and Kandooma’s celebrated Dive Free Programme, which gives two certified divers two complimentary dives per day, with all equipment included. Terms and conditions apply.
- Island Romance (3 nights): Three nights built around the two of you. Accommodation, daily buffet breakfast and dinner for two, and in-villa welcome touches set the tone. During your stay, you will enjoy one breakfast in bed, a romantic beach picnic lunch and a beach dinner under the stars. Certified scuba divers also qualify for the Dive Free Programme, with up to two complimentary dives per certified diver per day, including all gear and air/Nitrox. Terms and conditions apply.
Kandooma’s reputation has been built over years of consistent delivery. The resort’s Kandooma Right surf break is one of the Indian Ocean’s most celebrated waves, drawing surfers from around the world. Its surrounding dive sites are considered among the finest in the Maldives, earning recognition from the diving community year after year.
The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, a globally respected wellness brand, brings considered, holistic treatments to an already serene island setting. Six dining venues offer everything from relaxed beachside plates to candlelit dinners, drawing on international flavours and the freshest ingredients.
Accommodation choices span Garden, Beach and Overwater Villas through to expansive two-storey Beach Houses, suiting everyone from honeymooners wanting seclusion to families who simply need more space to breathe. Families appreciate the Family Beach Houses, the stunning 2-bedroom Overwater Villa with its spectacular sea view and the 3-bedroom Beach Pool Villa.
The full range of Eid Al-Adha Special Offers is available from the resort’s website.
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