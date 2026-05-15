Music, culture and island entertainment headline Eid at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives invites guests and visitors to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with two vibrant days of entertainment, cultural experiences, family-friendly activities, and signature Hard Rock energy on 27 and 28 May 2026.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s festive programme combines Maldivian traditions with live music, wellness activities, beachside experiences, and immersive performances, creating a memorable Eid celebration for guests of all ages.

The celebrations begin on Wednesday, 27 May, with a special Rockin’ Breakfast Eid Corner at Sessions, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant, followed by an energising Dance Fitness session at the Pool Deck. Younger guests can enjoy creative activities at Roxity Kids Club®, including Palm Leaves Folding, while families can take part in the colourful Family Tie Dye Party at The Elephant & The Butterfly beachfront.

One of the cultural highlights of the evening will be the lively Bodu Mas Maali Eid Parade, bringing traditional Maldivian festivities to life across the island. Guests can also gather for a Special Eid Sundown Ritual at the beach with live entertainment as the sun sets over the lagoon.

As night falls, the celebrations continue with spectacular performances including the Ocean Night Show by Athena & Willy, followed by Hera’s Acoustic Under the Stars at the Pool Deck and a lively Karaoke Night at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives.

The festivities continue on Thursday, 28 May, with another Dance Fitness session and Family Tie Dye Party before guests indulge in a special Eid Buffet featuring a dedicated Maldivian Corner at Sessions. The evening entertainment includes Hera Acoustic live on the Sessions Stage and a thrilling Tribal Fire Night Show by Athena & Willy.

Frederic Lebegue, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, said: “Eid Al-Adha is a time of togetherness, joy and meaningful celebration. At Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, we are delighted to bring guests and families an exciting programme that blends cultural traditions with music, entertainment and unforgettable island experiences. We look forward to celebrating this special occasion together in true Hard Rock style.”

From family-friendly daytime activities to spectacular evening entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives promises an unforgettable Eid escape filled with music, culture and celebration.