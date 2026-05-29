Sirru Fen Fushi introduces immersive summer programme inspired by the ocean

Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort invites guests to experience “Ocean Harmony”, its Summer 2026 programme celebrating nature, wellbeing, and togetherness through a curated collection of immersive island experiences.

Defined by understated luxury and a deep respect for the natural environment, this summer season encourages guests to slow down, reconnect, and embrace the rhythm of island life. Set within a thriving marine ecosystem, Sirru Fen Fushi continues to position itself as a sanctuary where conservation, wellness, and meaningful travel come together.

This year, the island’s surrounding waters have welcomed three remarkable sea turtle species – olive ridley, hawksbill, and green sea turtles – alongside successful nest hatchings, ongoing ghost net rescue efforts, and the continuation of coral planting initiatives. These commitments reflect the resort’s long-standing commitment to protecting and restoring its fragile marine environment.

A Summer Anchored in Nature and Celebration

The summer programme is highlighted by Wild Luxury Week (1–8 June), a dedicated period of sustainability-focused experiences aligned with global environmental dates including World Reef Awareness Day (1 June), World Environment Day (5 June), and World Oceans Day (8 June). The season continues with further global observances such as World Sea Turtle Day (16 June), World Whale & Dolphin Day (23 June), and World Manta Day (30 September), each offering moments of reflection and engagement with the ocean.

Throughout the summer, guests are invited to take part in meaningful activities designed to deepen their connection to the island and its ecosystem, including coral planting, turtle research, Coralarium discovery, and shark snorkelling experiences.

Wellness, Movement, and Island Energy

Wellbeing remains central to the Ocean Harmony experience, with daily opportunities for balance and renewal through sunrise and sunset yoga sessions, Sirry Fit Run, archery, and guided wellness activities. These experiences are designed to complement the island’s natural rhythm, encouraging guests to reconnect with themselves in an environment of calm and clarity.

Family Connection and Shared Discovery

Summer at Sirru Fen Fushi is also a season of togetherness, offering families a range of curated experiences that blend play, creativity, and exploration. From art and sustainability workshops to beach adventures, lagoon exploration, destination dining experiences, and cinema under the stars, each moment is designed to create lasting shared memories.

Dining Under the Stars and Island Moments

Guests can also enjoy elevated culinary experiences that bring people together in unique island settings, celebrating the simplicity of shared meals under open skies and the natural beauty of the Maldives.

A Continuing Commitment to the Ocean

“Ocean Harmony reflects our ongoing dedication to preserving the extraordinary ecosystem that surrounds our island,” said the resort’s management. “From coral restoration to marine life protection and immersive guest experiences, our focus remains on creating meaningful connections between people and nature.”

Sirru Fen Fushi continues to evolve as a destination where sustainability and luxury coexist, offering guests an authentic island experience rooted in care, purpose, and discovery.

For further information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.