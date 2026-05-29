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Sirru Fen Fushi introduces immersive summer programme inspired by the ocean
Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort invites guests to experience “Ocean Harmony”, its Summer 2026 programme celebrating nature, wellbeing, and togetherness through a curated collection of immersive island experiences.
Defined by understated luxury and a deep respect for the natural environment, this summer season encourages guests to slow down, reconnect, and embrace the rhythm of island life. Set within a thriving marine ecosystem, Sirru Fen Fushi continues to position itself as a sanctuary where conservation, wellness, and meaningful travel come together.
This year, the island’s surrounding waters have welcomed three remarkable sea turtle species – olive ridley, hawksbill, and green sea turtles – alongside successful nest hatchings, ongoing ghost net rescue efforts, and the continuation of coral planting initiatives. These commitments reflect the resort’s long-standing commitment to protecting and restoring its fragile marine environment.
A Summer Anchored in Nature and Celebration
The summer programme is highlighted by Wild Luxury Week (1–8 June), a dedicated period of sustainability-focused experiences aligned with global environmental dates including World Reef Awareness Day (1 June), World Environment Day (5 June), and World Oceans Day (8 June). The season continues with further global observances such as World Sea Turtle Day (16 June), World Whale & Dolphin Day (23 June), and World Manta Day (30 September), each offering moments of reflection and engagement with the ocean.
Throughout the summer, guests are invited to take part in meaningful activities designed to deepen their connection to the island and its ecosystem, including coral planting, turtle research, Coralarium discovery, and shark snorkelling experiences.
Wellness, Movement, and Island Energy
Wellbeing remains central to the Ocean Harmony experience, with daily opportunities for balance and renewal through sunrise and sunset yoga sessions, Sirry Fit Run, archery, and guided wellness activities. These experiences are designed to complement the island’s natural rhythm, encouraging guests to reconnect with themselves in an environment of calm and clarity.
Family Connection and Shared Discovery
Summer at Sirru Fen Fushi is also a season of togetherness, offering families a range of curated experiences that blend play, creativity, and exploration. From art and sustainability workshops to beach adventures, lagoon exploration, destination dining experiences, and cinema under the stars, each moment is designed to create lasting shared memories.
Dining Under the Stars and Island Moments
Guests can also enjoy elevated culinary experiences that bring people together in unique island settings, celebrating the simplicity of shared meals under open skies and the natural beauty of the Maldives.
A Continuing Commitment to the Ocean
“Ocean Harmony reflects our ongoing dedication to preserving the extraordinary ecosystem that surrounds our island,” said the resort’s management. “From coral restoration to marine life protection and immersive guest experiences, our focus remains on creating meaningful connections between people and nature.”
Sirru Fen Fushi continues to evolve as a destination where sustainability and luxury coexist, offering guests an authentic island experience rooted in care, purpose, and discovery.
For further information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Cooking
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru welcomes guest chef for Thai gastronomy experience
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites guests to discover an elevated dining journey at Saffron through an exclusive collaboration with Visiting Guest Chef Tipa, Head of Saffron at Banyan Group, who brings over a decade of culinary experience across Thailand and overseas.
Available from 17 June to 17 July 2026, A Southern Thailand Gastronomic Experience introduces a specially crafted, limited-time menu created exclusively for this one-month culinary collaboration. Designed as an immersive culinary journey at Saffron, the special menu presents a refined introduction of Southern Thailand’s rich culinary heritage through a contemporary lens.
Thoughtfully curated with harmony in taste, texture, and aroma, the menu celebrates Thai distinctive flavours through contemporary cooking techniques rooted in tradition. Signature highlights include Gai Yang Kor Lae, charcoal-grilled chicken served with Southern-style peanut sauce, and Gaeng Kiew Wan Nua, grilled beef tenderloin paired with aromatic green curry sauce.
Chef Tipa will be in residence at Saffron, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru from 15–19 June, bringing her culinary expertise to the island. Throughout her career, she has played an important role in shaping distinctive restaurant experiences and championing evolving perspectives within Thai cuisine for many Banyan Tree resorts in Southeast Asian region.
Beyond the dining experience, guests may connect more closely with Chef Tipa through two exclusive Thai Cooking Classes on 17 and 18 June. Designed as engaging and hands-on sessions, the classes invite guests to discover authentic techniques and inspirations behind Thai cuisine while creating meaningful moments of cultural discovery.
Saffron, Banyan Tree’s signature Thai restaurant, was introduced to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in 2024 as part of the resort’s transformation, bringing a deeper exploration of Asian gastronomy to the island. The restaurant celebrates Thai cuisine through Saffron’s signature touches – from its welcoming hand-washing ritual to curated rice selections through the Rice Master experience – inviting guests into a deeper appreciation of Thai culture and cuisine.
As Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru continues to evolve its guest journey, culinary is an important part of the resort’s transformation. Following its 2024 renovation, the resort expanded its dining experiences to include three restaurants and two bars, creating a variety of flavours and experiences for guests.
A Southern Thailand Gastronomic Experience will be available at Saffron from 17 June to 17 July 2026, with Visiting Guest Chef Tipa at the resort from 15–19 June 2026.
For reservations and enquiries, please visit the resort’s website.
Cooking
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort unveils voyage-inspired dining experience Caravela
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort, a newly-opened sanctuary in the UNESCO-protected Baa Atoll, has introduced Caravela, an immersive culinary journey inspired by the great maritime expeditions that shaped global gastronomy.
Blending Spanish culinary heritage with Maldivian provenance, Caravela offers a multi-sensory journey where each course unfolds as a chapter in the story of exploration, trade and cultural exchange. The concept takes its name from the caravel, the agile Portuguese vessel that enabled pioneering voyages between the 14th and 17th centuries.
Designed as an intimate, dinner-only experience for up to 12 guests, Caravela centres around a communal table, fostering connection and shared discovery. The inaugural menu, The Atlantic Voyage of 1487, traces the route of early explorers who sailed from Iberia along the African coast towards the Cape of Storms in search of a sea passage to India.
The five-course menu opens with First Light of the Atlantic, crispy King Crab fritters with ikura and lime-yuzu vinaigrette, before moving into Winds of the Cantabrian Sea, a torched Maldivian tuna loin with escabeche and subtle Moroccan spices. Crossing the Madeira Currents follows with local job fish, confit plantain purée and a prawn coral tuile. A green apple sorbet, inspired by the Wambugu Apples of western Africa, serves as a palate cleanser before the main course, Benguela Shores at Dusk: a 12-hour sous vide pork belly glazed with smoky chilli and Spanish chorizo jus. The voyage closes with Triumphant Return to Iberian Coast, an olive oil cake with port wine and blood orange gel, encased in a sugar sphere inspired by the Armillary Sphere, a symbol of Portuguese navigation.
Petit fours of caramelised torrija, coffee chocolate bonbon and South African milk tart complete the evening, alluding to the upcoming voyage that discovered the Americas.
Caravela’s narrative-driven approach will continue to evolve as future voyages launch, including The Pacific Voyage of 1492 and The Indian Ocean Voyage of 1498. Each new menu will introduce a distinct flavour map, encouraging guests to return and explore the histories that shape modern cuisine.
The concept was created under the direction of Resort Manager Melroy Fernandes, in collaboration with the resort’s culinary team, drawing on a deep appreciation for the Age of Discovery. Fernandes, a Master Sommelier, has also curated a thoughtful wine pairing experience alongside the resort’s sommelier team to complement each course.
On the launch of Caravela, Fernandes said, “NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort is designed for travellers seeking meaningful and memorable experiences. Whether exploring the natural wonders of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and nearby Hanifaru Bay or embracing the tranquillity of our island, Caravela offers a journey of a different kind, one that connects history, culture and cuisine in a truly immersive way.”
Caravela completes NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort’s diverse dining portfolio, spanning all-day dining at Jumla, signature restaurants Alifaan and Kaiyo, beverage-led experiences at Atardecer, Handhuvaru, Madumaithiri and Splash Bar, and the Adrift destination dining concept.
The Atlantic Voyage tasting menu with wine pairings is priced at USD 190++ per guest and is available by prior reservation. For more information or to book, visit the resort’s website.
Action
W Maldives brings fast-growing sport of padel to the island
W Maldives has introduced the FIT Padel Court, a dynamic open-air sporting space that brings one of the world’s fastest-growingsports to the island in signature W style.
Set within the resort’s lush greenery, the FIT Padel Court is more than just a game. Designed as both a sporting arena and social hub, it welcomes beginners and seasoned players alike to rally, connect, and compete in an effortlessly vibrant setting. Open daily and availablefor private bookings, the court brings a fresh rhythm to island days, blending movement with moments that matter.
Elevating the experience further, the resort’s FIT team completed an intensive training with the Asia Pacific Padel Academy (APPA), the region’s leading institution for padel education and coach development. Designed to sharpen both technical precision and on-court strategy, the program ensures that every guest interaction is guided by knowledge, confidence, and an intuitive understanding of the game.
Led by a certified coach and national athlete, Karyn Emeralda, the training immersed the team in the fundamentals of technique, tactical play, and smart positioning, equipping them to deliver engaging, high-quality sessions tailored to every level. From first-time players discovering the sport to those looking to refine their edge, guests can now tap into beginner-friendly sessions and social matches designed to spark both skill and connection.
“Padel is more than a sport, it is a social movement, and we are excited to bring that energy to the island,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “With the launch of the FIT Padel Court and a team trained to guide and inspire, we are creating an experience that is equal parts playful, dynamic, and elevated. It is about giving our guests new ways to move, connect and feel the pulse of the destination.”
As part of W Maldives’ ever-evolvingapproach to fitness and lifestyle, the FIT Padel Court reflects a broader commitment to experiences that are immersive, social, and distinctly of the moment. Here, every serve is set against a soundtrack of ocean waves, every match unfolds under Maldivianskies, and every guest is invited to play their way.
For those looking to extend the experience, the Original Wave maker package offers the perfect invitation to stay longer and dive deeper. With a minimum stay of four nights, the package includes seaplane transfers and a half-board meal plan for two adults, ensuring a seamless and elevated island getaway.
For more information, visit www.wmaldives.com or connect with the resort’s team at reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
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