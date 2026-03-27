JA Manafaru launches Easter programme with family-focused experiences

This spring, the magic of the Maldives meets the joyful charm of Easter with a specially curated family getaway at JA Manafaru. Designed to help guests make the most of the island experience, the Residences Offer combines spacious villa living with thoughtful touches such as a dedicated butler, seamless arrivals, and curated daily moments. Adding to the sense of occasion, the resort will host a series of lively Easter celebrations and egg-themed activities, filling the island with playful moments for guests of all ages.

At JA Manafaru, luxury is defined by personalised service and meaningful gestures that create a sense of ease, knowing everything has already been taken care of. This attention to detail begins the moment guests touch down at Velana International Airport, where dedicated CIP airport service ensures a smooth arrival. From there, guests are whisked away by seaplane, a transfer that is complimentary for stays of five nights or more, soaring above the Maldives’ turquoise lagoons and coral atolls for a journey that feels like an adventure in itself.

As part of the Residences Offer, guests can enjoy up to 30% savings on their stay while spending their Easter break in one of three opulent hideaways, such as the stylish overwater Two Bedroom Ocean Residence with Family Infinity Pool, surrounded by uninterrupted panoramas of the Indian Ocean. The Two Bedroom Beach Residence with Two Private Pools offers a refined two-storey beachfront sanctuary, while the Three Bedroom Beach Residence with Two Private Pools elevates the experience even further with its own private spa pavilion featuring a steam room and sauna, making it ideal for larger families.

Setting the tone for a truly magical Easter celebration in the Maldives, guests are welcomed with a bottle of bubbly and a generous fruit basket on arrival. Throughout your stay, a dedicated Thakuru, the resort’s private butler, is also on hand to quietly take care of every detail, allowing families to settle in and savour each moment together. Thoughtful touches continue with personalised tags waiting on the island bikes, daily turndown amenities, and a complimentary laundry service before departure, ensuring the experience feels effortless from start to finish.

Guests visiting over the Easter weekend can also look forward to a joyful programme of seasonal festivities on Sunday, April 5th, designed to get the whole family involved. The celebrations begin at 11.00am with the grand arrival of the Easter Bunny, setting the tone for a day filled with playful moments and sweet surprises. Afterwards, guests can hop over to Kakuni for a lavish Easter feast featuring seasonal dishes, decadent desserts, and a lively egg-smashing activity for kids.

Little ones can continue the adventure with an exciting island-wide Easter egg and treasure hunt, followed by a visit to the petting zoo, where they can spend time with the resort’s fluffy bunnies. As the day winds down, Easter-themed turndown amenities await in guest villas, adding a final hint of festive magic to the evening.

At JA Manafaru, Easter is less about grand gestures and more about the small moments that bring families closer, like sharing a meal, laughing together, or watching the sun set after a day well spent. Secure your Easter family getaway now and experience a one-of-a-kind celebration that feels joyful, relaxed, and quietly unforgettable.

For bookings and more information, please visit the resort’s website.