Family
Halcyon Private Isles Maldives curates immersive Easter programme
The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection invites guests to step into an imaginative island escape this Easter with Halcyon Days in Wonderland—a thoughtfully curated celebration unfolding from 29 March to 7 April 2026. Inspired by the poetic spirit of halcyon days and a whimsical reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, the experience transforms the resort’s two private islands into a world of curiosity, creativity, and quiet enchantment.
More than a traditional festive programme, Easter at The Halcyon is designed as an immersive passage—where time softens, discovery takes centre stage, and each moment is gently layered with storytelling, flavour, and sensory experiences.
At the heart of this year’s celebration is Alchemy of Flavours, a culinary residency by Chef Dmitry Eremeev of Mason Dallos. Throughout the Easter week, Chef Dmitry presents a series of refined dining experiences, from intimate sunset cocktail sessions and curated wine tastings to a signature Four-Hands Dinner alongside the resort’s culinary team at the Fire Pit. His approach blends artistry and technique, transforming each dish into a narrative that reflects both imagination and place. The residency culminates in exclusive dining moments, including a wine dinner and curated gastronomic journeys that highlight the resort’s evolving culinary identity.
The Easter programme unfolds day by day with a rich tapestry of experiences designed for both families and discerning travellers. Mornings begin with gentle rituals such as Island Morning Walks and guided snorkeling through vibrant house reefs—of which the resort is home to two—offering encounters with turtles, coral gardens, and the living rhythms of the Indian Ocean. Marine biology sessions and conservation-led explorations further deepen this connection, revealing the delicate ecosystems that surround the islands.
Creative expression flows throughout the week with hands-on workshops inspired by the Wonderland theme. Guests can take part in bunny origami, egg painting, coconut art, and mini canvas sessions, while younger travellers are invited into a playful world of discovery through treasure hunts, craft ateliers, and interactive games. Signature moments such as the White Rabbit Time Race, Easter Egg Piñata, and themed storytelling sessions bring a sense of whimsy and lighthearted adventure to the island.
Cultural immersion is woven seamlessly into the experience through Tales Painted in Sunlight, where local artists and storytellers share Maldivian folklore, crafts, and traditions. Guests can also learn Boduberu rhythms, explore the origins of Thaana script,
or visit nearby islands for an authentic glimpse into local life—reinforcing the resort’s philosophy of meaningful, place-driven experiences.
Wellness remains an integral part of the Easter journey with The Healer’s Hidden Garden, led by Ayurvedic practitioner Dr. Jubil P. Anil. Guests are invited to reconnect through bespoke therapies and complimentary consultations, designed to restore balance and harmony in tune with the island’s natural rhythms.
As the celebration builds, evenings transition into atmospheric gatherings—from sunset fishing rituals and dolphin encounters to beachfront cinema nights and starlit family feasts. The highlight arrives on Easter Sunday, 5 April, with a festive Easter Breakfast Buffet at Thari, followed by a day of curated island experiences that blend indulgence, relaxation, and celebration in equal measure.
The festivities conclude with a series of elegant finales, including an Easter Gala Dinner under lantern-lit skies, High Tea in Wonderland, and a Lobster Dinner by the sea at Yuzu—each moment crafted to leave a lasting impression of the season’s magic.
Set across two private islands and defined by its spirit of discovery and refined simplicity, The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives offers a distinctive Easter escape where storytelling, gastronomy, culture, and nature come together effortlessly.
For families, couples, and curious travellers alike, Halcyon Days in Wonderland is an invitation to wander, to wonder, and to experience Easter not as an occasion—but as a journey.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at ak.mlehp.reservations@marriott.com or +960 682 8800.
Family
Hilton Maldives Amingiri introduces Candyland experience for Easter 2026
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa invites guests to step into a whimsical Candyland this Easter. From April 1 to April 7, 2026, the resort transforms into a vibrant world of color, creativity, and curated experiences designed for families, couples, and groups alike.
Candyland Adventures for All Ages
Recognised as Best for Families in the 2026 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa continues to set the stage for meaningful family escapes. At the Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, young guests can immerse themselves in Candyland-inspired fun. Highlights include Candyland Cupcake Creations and the Sweet Easter Parade & Egg Hunt, a lively celebration filled with music, colourful costumes, and delightful surprises. Families can also enjoy beachside games and friendly challenges, complete with refreshing treats, creating joyful moments by the sea.
A Celebration of Flavours, Reimagined for Easter
Dining takes center stage with exceptional culinary experiences across the island. At Origin, Chef Dario Trevisan presents A Spring Symphony, a contemporary Italian tasting journey inspired by his roots and refined with modern finesse. At Aura, a special Easter Sunday beachfront dinner blends elegant flavours with playful touches, while Aura and Eden, the resort’s adults-only overwater bar, offer The Sweet & Spirited Collection—a whimsical selection of candy-inspired cocktails crafted for sunset indulgence.
Wellbeing in Bloom This Easter
Guests can restore and recharge with the Sleep Wellness Ritual at Amingiri Spa & Hammam, designed for deep relaxation and renewal. Options include a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye deck, an evening hammam ritual, or an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga, and breathwork.
Island Retreats Designed for Togetherness
From spacious beach and overwater villas with private pools to the exclusive The Residence, a six-bedroom beachfront estate set within its own private cove, guests can truly feel at home. Spanning over 4,000 square meters, The Residence accommodates up to 12 guests, offering exceptional privacy, generous living spaces, and direct beach access—ideal for multigenerational escapes.
With immersive experiences, elevated dining, and spaces designed for connection, Easter at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa promises a celebration as magical as it is memorable.
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty programme for Hilton’s 24 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly on the hotel’s website will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors app.
For more information or to make reservations, guests may visit the resort’s website or call +960 664 63 64.
Family
Sun Siyam Iru Veli curates Easter experience with dining and live entertainment
This Easter, Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to enjoy a magical island programme from April 2nd to 6th, 2026, inspired by shimmering ocean blues and playful coastal elements. Part of Sun Siyam’s Privé Collection, the resort presents a five-day celebration where curated dining, family-friendly activities, wellness moments, and live entertainment come together to create an immersive Easter escape for couples and families alike.
At the heart of the celebration is Easter Day, when the island comes alive with experiences for all ages. Families can enjoy the Grand Easter Egg Hunt and Cocoa & Bunny moments, where little ones can meet and pet bunnies while sipping hot cocoa, while the Magical Splash Pool Party celebration brings together music, refreshments, and a lively island atmosphere. As evening falls, a Special Easter Buffet opens, followed by Wonders of the Ocean—a captivating live performance that brings a sense of magic to the lagoon setting.
The enchanting evening is brought to life through performances by magician Ahmed Shaman. Known for his engaging and interactive style, his work celebrates local talent while adding a sense of wonder to the island. From close-up illusions to playful mind-reading moments, each performance invites guests to become part of the experience, creating memories that feel both personal and unforgettable. His presence reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to showcasing Maldivian artistry while enriching the guest journey.
Throughout the week, guests can explore a diverse lineup of experiences, including themed international buffets, beachfront lobster BBQ under the stars, cocktail nights, and live music. Younger guests are engaged through creative and playful activities, such as Easter card making, egg painting, kite flying, and musical games. The Ocean Spa welcomes all to unwind with special promotions that aim to bring a soft, seasonal glow to both mind and body. From sandbank picnics to sunset entertainment and wellness-led experiences, Easter 2026 at Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to create lasting memories in a setting shaped by the shimmering lagoons and the rhythm of the ocean.
For more information and to book your Easter escape, please visit Sun Siyam Iru Veli Offers page.
Family
W Maldives launches Easter celebration with kayak races and beach feast
W Maldives unveils Tropical Easter, a one-day island takeover on Sunday, 5 April 2026, that transforms the resort into a vivid playground of colour, creativity, and effortless luxury. Set within the luminous blues of the North Ari Atoll, the celebration reframes the traditional holiday through a distinctly Maldivian perspective, where powder soft beaches replace spring meadows and the rhythm of the day moves from sunlit play to starlit revelry. Crafted or a global audience of discerning travellers, the experience balances polished indulgence with the brand’s signature playful edge, inviting couples, families, and friends to celebrate Easter in a a way that feels both elevated and carefree.
The festivities begin with The Great Little Easter Quest at WET Deck, where younger guests embark on a spirited hunt for hidden treasures before channeling their imagination into an open-air painting session. Designed as a joyful expression of creativity rather than a conventional children’s activity, the experience unfolds within the resort’s social heart, surrounded by vibrant energy, turquoise views, and a sense of occasion that resonates across generations.
As the afternoon unfolds, Race The Blue shifts the tempo with a high-energy kayak challenge across the resort’s crystalline lagoon. Participants paddle through waters so clear they reveal the intricate coral gardens of the celebrated house reef below, transforming the race into a breathtaking encounter with the Maldives’ underwater wonder. The event captures the essence of Tropical Easter’s story, playful adventure grounded in the extraordinary natural beauty, offering guests a rare opportunity to engage with the lagoon as both playground and vista.
At sunset, the celebration culminates at FIRE Beach with The Easter Table, a sophisticated alfresco buffet that elevates the holiday meal into a stylish social ritual. Classic Easter flavours are reinterpreted with contemporary flair across interactive live stations and vibrant culinary displays, while music drifts through the warm evening air and the ocean glows just beyond the shoreline. The setting is at once intimate and electric barefoot yet refined, inviting guests to linger long after the final course as the sky deepens into night.
Beyond the day’s curated experiences, Tropical Easter also highlights the resort’s signature lifestyle allure, from overwater villas poised above luminous lagoons to world class snorkelling accessible directly from the beach. Whether seeking adrenaline, indulgence, or pure escapism, guests can chape the celebration entirely to their own rhythm, embodying the freedom and spontaneity that define the W experience in the Maldives.
Travellers inspired to extend the festivities can unlock the exclusive Stay 5, Pay 4, member offer by enrolling in Marriott Bonvoy, transforming a single extraordinary day into a longer island escape. The package offers a compelling reason to plan ahead and immerse fully in the season’s distinctive tropical celebration.
This April, Tropical Easter at W Maldives promises more than a holiday, it delivers a mood, a sun-drenched fusion of playfulness, style and sensory indulgence set in one of the world’s most captivating destinations. For those seeking an Easter that feels fresh, glamorous, and unforgettable, the answer lies where tradition dissolves into turquoise and every moment unfolds with a touch of irreverent luxury.
For more information, visit www.wmaldives.com or connect with the resort’s team at reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
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