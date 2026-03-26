Hilton Maldives Amingiri introduces Candyland experience for Easter 2026

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa invites guests to step into a whimsical Candyland this Easter. From April 1 to April 7, 2026, the resort transforms into a vibrant world of color, creativity, and curated experiences designed for families, couples, and groups alike.

Candyland Adventures for All Ages

Recognised as Best for Families in the 2026 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa continues to set the stage for meaningful family escapes. At the Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, young guests can immerse themselves in Candyland-inspired fun. Highlights include Candyland Cupcake Creations and the Sweet Easter Parade & Egg Hunt, a lively celebration filled with music, colourful costumes, and delightful surprises. Families can also enjoy beachside games and friendly challenges, complete with refreshing treats, creating joyful moments by the sea.

A Celebration of Flavours, Reimagined for Easter

Dining takes center stage with exceptional culinary experiences across the island. At Origin, Chef Dario Trevisan presents A Spring Symphony, a contemporary Italian tasting journey inspired by his roots and refined with modern finesse. At Aura, a special Easter Sunday beachfront dinner blends elegant flavours with playful touches, while Aura and Eden, the resort’s adults-only overwater bar, offer The Sweet & Spirited Collection—a whimsical selection of candy-inspired cocktails crafted for sunset indulgence.

Wellbeing in Bloom This Easter

Guests can restore and recharge with the Sleep Wellness Ritual at Amingiri Spa & Hammam, designed for deep relaxation and renewal. Options include a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye deck, an evening hammam ritual, or an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga, and breathwork.

Island Retreats Designed for Togetherness

From spacious beach and overwater villas with private pools to the exclusive The Residence, a six-bedroom beachfront estate set within its own private cove, guests can truly feel at home. Spanning over 4,000 square meters, The Residence accommodates up to 12 guests, offering exceptional privacy, generous living spaces, and direct beach access—ideal for multigenerational escapes.

With immersive experiences, elevated dining, and spaces designed for connection, Easter at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa promises a celebration as magical as it is memorable.

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty programme for Hilton’s 24 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly on the hotel’s website will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors app.

For more information or to make reservations, guests may visit the resort’s website or call +960 664 63 64.