News
Sirru Fen Fushi secures multiple nominations at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026
Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort has announced its nomination in three categories in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, a recognition that reflects the dedicated work of the island team and the exceptional experiences crafted for guests.
This year, the resort has been shortlisted in the following categories:
- Resorts for Families
- Most Outrageous Villas
- Resort Pools
Speaking about the nominations, General Manager Gerhard Stutz shared: “These recognitions celebrate the creativity, passion and commitment of our team. Sirru Fen Fushi is a naturally inspiring place and we are proud to see our experiences resonate with travellers across the region. We are grateful to everyone who continues to support our journey.”
Guests, partners, and the wider community are invited to cast their votes and help bring these accolades home. Voting is open until 6 April 2026, and each category can be accessed directly via the links below. Voters may simply search for “Sirru Fen Fushi” after opening each page.
Voting Links:
- Resorts for Families
- Most Outrageous Villas
- Resort Pools
- Guests and supporters may also cast their vote for General Manager Gerhard Stutz in the Resort General Managers category.
Family
Halcyon Private Isles Maldives curates immersive Easter programme
The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection invites guests to step into an imaginative island escape this Easter with Halcyon Days in Wonderland—a thoughtfully curated celebration unfolding from 29 March to 7 April 2026. Inspired by the poetic spirit of halcyon days and a whimsical reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, the experience transforms the resort’s two private islands into a world of curiosity, creativity, and quiet enchantment.
More than a traditional festive programme, Easter at The Halcyon is designed as an immersive passage—where time softens, discovery takes centre stage, and each moment is gently layered with storytelling, flavour, and sensory experiences.
At the heart of this year’s celebration is Alchemy of Flavours, a culinary residency by Chef Dmitry Eremeev of Mason Dallos. Throughout the Easter week, Chef Dmitry presents a series of refined dining experiences, from intimate sunset cocktail sessions and curated wine tastings to a signature Four-Hands Dinner alongside the resort’s culinary team at the Fire Pit. His approach blends artistry and technique, transforming each dish into a narrative that reflects both imagination and place. The residency culminates in exclusive dining moments, including a wine dinner and curated gastronomic journeys that highlight the resort’s evolving culinary identity.
The Easter programme unfolds day by day with a rich tapestry of experiences designed for both families and discerning travellers. Mornings begin with gentle rituals such as Island Morning Walks and guided snorkeling through vibrant house reefs—of which the resort is home to two—offering encounters with turtles, coral gardens, and the living rhythms of the Indian Ocean. Marine biology sessions and conservation-led explorations further deepen this connection, revealing the delicate ecosystems that surround the islands.
Creative expression flows throughout the week with hands-on workshops inspired by the Wonderland theme. Guests can take part in bunny origami, egg painting, coconut art, and mini canvas sessions, while younger travellers are invited into a playful world of discovery through treasure hunts, craft ateliers, and interactive games. Signature moments such as the White Rabbit Time Race, Easter Egg Piñata, and themed storytelling sessions bring a sense of whimsy and lighthearted adventure to the island.
Cultural immersion is woven seamlessly into the experience through Tales Painted in Sunlight, where local artists and storytellers share Maldivian folklore, crafts, and traditions. Guests can also learn Boduberu rhythms, explore the origins of Thaana script,
or visit nearby islands for an authentic glimpse into local life—reinforcing the resort’s philosophy of meaningful, place-driven experiences.
Wellness remains an integral part of the Easter journey with The Healer’s Hidden Garden, led by Ayurvedic practitioner Dr. Jubil P. Anil. Guests are invited to reconnect through bespoke therapies and complimentary consultations, designed to restore balance and harmony in tune with the island’s natural rhythms.
As the celebration builds, evenings transition into atmospheric gatherings—from sunset fishing rituals and dolphin encounters to beachfront cinema nights and starlit family feasts. The highlight arrives on Easter Sunday, 5 April, with a festive Easter Breakfast Buffet at Thari, followed by a day of curated island experiences that blend indulgence, relaxation, and celebration in equal measure.
The festivities conclude with a series of elegant finales, including an Easter Gala Dinner under lantern-lit skies, High Tea in Wonderland, and a Lobster Dinner by the sea at Yuzu—each moment crafted to leave a lasting impression of the season’s magic.
Set across two private islands and defined by its spirit of discovery and refined simplicity, The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives offers a distinctive Easter escape where storytelling, gastronomy, culture, and nature come together effortlessly.
For families, couples, and curious travellers alike, Halcyon Days in Wonderland is an invitation to wander, to wonder, and to experience Easter not as an occasion—but as a journey.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at ak.mlehp.reservations@marriott.com or +960 682 8800.
Family
Hilton Maldives Amingiri introduces Candyland experience for Easter 2026
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa invites guests to step into a whimsical Candyland this Easter. From April 1 to April 7, 2026, the resort transforms into a vibrant world of color, creativity, and curated experiences designed for families, couples, and groups alike.
Candyland Adventures for All Ages
Recognised as Best for Families in the 2026 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa continues to set the stage for meaningful family escapes. At the Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, young guests can immerse themselves in Candyland-inspired fun. Highlights include Candyland Cupcake Creations and the Sweet Easter Parade & Egg Hunt, a lively celebration filled with music, colourful costumes, and delightful surprises. Families can also enjoy beachside games and friendly challenges, complete with refreshing treats, creating joyful moments by the sea.
A Celebration of Flavours, Reimagined for Easter
Dining takes center stage with exceptional culinary experiences across the island. At Origin, Chef Dario Trevisan presents A Spring Symphony, a contemporary Italian tasting journey inspired by his roots and refined with modern finesse. At Aura, a special Easter Sunday beachfront dinner blends elegant flavours with playful touches, while Aura and Eden, the resort’s adults-only overwater bar, offer The Sweet & Spirited Collection—a whimsical selection of candy-inspired cocktails crafted for sunset indulgence.
Wellbeing in Bloom This Easter
Guests can restore and recharge with the Sleep Wellness Ritual at Amingiri Spa & Hammam, designed for deep relaxation and renewal. Options include a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye deck, an evening hammam ritual, or an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga, and breathwork.
Island Retreats Designed for Togetherness
From spacious beach and overwater villas with private pools to the exclusive The Residence, a six-bedroom beachfront estate set within its own private cove, guests can truly feel at home. Spanning over 4,000 square meters, The Residence accommodates up to 12 guests, offering exceptional privacy, generous living spaces, and direct beach access—ideal for multigenerational escapes.
With immersive experiences, elevated dining, and spaces designed for connection, Easter at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa promises a celebration as magical as it is memorable.
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty programme for Hilton’s 24 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly on the hotel’s website will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors app.
For more information or to make reservations, guests may visit the resort’s website or call +960 664 63 64.
News
Baros Maldives recognised with British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award
Baros Maldives has announced that it has received the British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award for 2025, recognising exceptional service, facilities and guest experiences. This accolade places Baros among the world’s top-rated hotels, based on verified customer feedback collected by British Airways Holidays in partnership with Feefo, the world’s largest verified buyer review platform. Guests rated their stays on factors including location, service, cleanliness and sleep quality, with Baros achieving an impressive overall score of 4.7/5.
2025 marks not only the 70th anniversary of British Airways Holidays, one of the UK’s leading tour operators, but also the 10th year of its Customer Excellence Awards, which honour hotels consistently delivering outstanding holiday experiences. This year, British Airways Holidays analysed 104,444 independent reviews and awarded 949 hotels worldwide.
Mark Hall, Head of Product and Sourcing at British Airways Holidays, said: “Congratulations to Baros on this outstanding achievement. Delivering such consistent excellence truly reflects the dedication and care your team puts into every stay and every customer. At British Airways Holidays, we value partners who share our commitment to putting customer experience at the heart of everything we do. Baros is a shining example of that and we’re proud to celebrate this success with you.”
“We are truly honoured to receive this recognition from British Airways Holidays,” said Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros Maldives. “Our team’s dedication to creating meaningful and unforgettable experiences for every guest is at the heart of everything we do. This award is a reflection of their unwavering commitment and our guests’ trust.”
Baros Maldives is an award-winning luxury private island resort in the Maldives, just a 25-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport. This idyllic retreat offers 75 beautifully appointed villas, nestled between an expansive stretch of powder-soft white sand and a shimmering lagoon, surrounded by one of the Maldives’ most renowned house reefs.
Managed by Versa Hospitality, Baros has been welcoming guests since 1973, continuously refining its services and curating an exceptional environment that has solidified its place as a Maldivian icon, celebrated for its authentic spirit, legendary service, unparalleled comfort and timeless elegance.
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