News
ELE|NA named finalist in luxury and sustainability categories at global wellness awards
ELE|NA has been announced as a finalist in two prestigious categories at the World Spa & Wellness Awards 2026, marking a significant achievement for both the brand and the Maldives wellness industry.
The categories include:
- Worldwide Luxury Hotel / Resort Spa of the Year for ELE|NA Elements of Nature at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
- Sustainable Spa of the Year for ELE|NA Ayur at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO
Hosted annually in London, the World Spa & Wellness Awards (WSWA), launched in 2012 by the UK-based Professional Beauty Group, are regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades within the global wellness and hospitality industry. With over 30 years of expertise in spa and beauty industry awards, the Professional Beauty Group created the awards to recognise excellence in care, service, innovation, and industry standards across the global wellness sector.
Covering regions including Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North & South America, and Asia & Australasia, the awards celebrate outstanding luxury spas, wellness destinations, and sustainable wellness initiatives worldwide. Judged by an independent panel of industry experts and wellness leaders, the awards honour brands and properties that demonstrate exceptional guest experiences, operational excellence, and meaningful contributions to the evolving wellness landscape. Being shortlisted among leading international wellness brands further reinforces ELE|NA’s growing presence on the global wellness stage.
The nomination for Worldwide Luxury Hotel / Resort Spa of the Year recognises the exceptional wellness experiences offered at ELE|NA Elements of Nature at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. Located in the serene island setting of the Maldives, the spa offers a holistic approach to wellbeing through thoughtfully designed spa journeys that integrate therapeutic traditions, modern wellness science, and immersive sensory experiences. With luxurious tranquil overwater treatment rooms and personalised wellness programmes, guests are invited to reconnect with balance, relaxation, and vitality.
The Sustainable Spa of the Year nomination for ELE|NA Ayur at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, is the only representative from the Maldives that is shortlisted in this category. It highlights the brand’s commitment to conscious wellness practices, sustainability-led initiatives, and environmentally responsible spa operations. Sustainability is thoughtfully woven into the guest experience through interactive workshops and mindful activities. Further strengthening its commitment to responsible wellness, ELE|NA has achieved the Gold Standard accreditation from Sustainable Wellness, a non-profit organisation established in 2020 that provides independent sustainability guidance and benchmarking for the wellness industry.
Being recognised across both luxury wellness and sustainability categories reflects ELE|NA’s continued commitment to redefining holistic wellbeing experiences. This marks an important milestone in ELE|NA’s journey of creating meaningful, conscious, and transformative wellness experiences rooted in nature, innovation, and mindful hospitality.
Designed to be adaptable across resort and spa environments, ELE|NA’s Wellness Your Way™, philosophy and sustainability framework continue to demonstrate how mindful wellness practices can enhance both guest experience and long-term value creation. Through experiential workshops, responsible spa operations, and holistic wellbeing concepts rooted in nature, ELE|NA is helping shape the future of sustainable wellness hospitality in the Maldives, India and beyond.
News
Anantara marks 25 years with global campaign celebrating experiential luxury
Anantara Hotels & Resorts, the luxury brand of Minor Hotels, has marked its 25th anniversary with the launch of a global campaign titled 25 Years of Unforgettable Journeys, celebrating the brand’s growth from a single resort in Thailand to a portfolio of more than 50 hotels and resorts across 24 countries.
Founded in 2001 by William Heinecke, Chairman and Founder of Minor International, the Anantara brand was created to meet demand for luxury hospitality centred on cultural discovery, indigenous design, local cuisine and destination-led experiences. The name Anantara is derived from Sanskrit, meaning “without end”, reflecting the brand’s focus on exploration and the celebration of life’s journey.
“Creating Anantara remains one of my proudest professional accomplishments,” Heinecke said. “Building the brand from the ground up gave us the opportunity to apply what we learned from operating hotels in Thailand for more than 20 years and satisfy the growing demand from discerning travellers who want memorable local experiences and adventures while having luxurious accommodations to come back to each evening.”
The first Anantara property, Anantara Hua Hin Resort, opened on 4 March 2001 in Hua Hin, Thailand. Designed to reflect a traditional Thai village set within tropical gardens, the resort established the brand’s approach to cultural immersion and sense of place.
Anantara later expanded across Thailand with properties including Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in the north and Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort in the south. Its first international property opened in the Maldives in 2006 with Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, marking the beginning of the brand’s expansion beyond Thailand into the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe.
The Maldives remains part of Anantara’s anniversary celebrations, with Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas offering private stargazing sessions at SKY, the resort’s overwater observatory, as part of the brand’s global programme of curated guest experiences.
Anantara’s expansion has also included city hotels, with the 2015 rebranding of a landmark Bangkok property as Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel marking a step in the brand’s evolution from a resort-led concept to a hospitality brand with a presence in major urban destinations. In recent years, Anantara has entered several European cities, including Amalfi, Amsterdam, Budapest, Dublin, Nice, Rome and Vienna.
The brand’s pipeline includes upcoming debuts in Australia, Japan, Egypt, Croatia, Argentina, Turks & Caicos and the United States. In 2026, Anantara will also introduce Anantara Tented Camps, beginning with Anantara Tented Camp Kafue River in Zambia, located near Kafue National Park.
“Anantara has played a defining role in shaping Minor Hotels’ luxury portfolio over the past 25 years,” said Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International. “Our focus remains on thoughtful, disciplined expansion that stays true to Anantara’s foundations, with immersive experiences, a strong sense of place and genuine cultural connection guiding how and where the brand evolves.”
As part of the anniversary campaign, Anantara has launched the People Who Inspire series, profiling 25 team members across the brand. The series highlights artisans, conservationists, spiritual guides and long-serving hosts whose work contributes to the guest experience at Anantara properties worldwide.
The first profile features Yingsuphat “Alex” Wrarapho, Chief Experience Insider at Anantara Hua Hin Resort, where the brand began. According to Anantara, the series reflects the role of people and personal connection in shaping the brand’s approach to hospitality.
The 25th anniversary programme also includes a global collection of signature experiences and activations. At Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome, guests can travel along the River Tiber aboard a private luxury boat, while at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in northern Thailand, guests can spend the morning with resident elephants and prepare a gourmet “cake” for them.
Dining experiences and spa offerings inspired by local traditions are also being introduced across selected properties, with further anniversary experiences to be announced during the year.
Discover the full collection of anniversary experiences here.
Action
InterContinental Maldives celebrates World Oceans Day with conservation-focused experiences
In celebration of three key events for marine conservation, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced its guest programme for World Reef Awareness Day, World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.
Taking place during the first week of June, guests are invited to participate in a week-long series of immersive experiences designed to foster meaningful engagement with marine conservation, sustainability, education and community connection. The programme features a diverse range of activities and experiences across the resort, developed in collaboration with the resort’s team and partners: The Manta Trust and Ocean Group. Through interactive sessions, wellness activities and conservation-focused initiatives, guests will have the opportunity to learn about, celebrate and support marine life while deepening their connection to the natural environment.
Family Activities and Entertainment
To mark World Reef Awareness Day on 1 June, the resort’s Planet Trekkers kids’ club will host an ocean-themed origami class in partnership with The Manta Trust for junior guests. InterContinental Maldives has been working with The Manta Trust since 2019, one of the world’s leading manta ray research organisations, to help achieve global conservation through research, education, and collaboration. After an educational day, families can gather in the Planet Trekkers garden for a screening of Finding Nemo under the stars.
Celebrations continue on 8 June, for World Oceans Day, with the Finding Nemo theme continuing to inspire interactive family activities across the island. Guests can take part in the Finding Nemo Expedition, an island-wide treasure hunt designed to engage participants in marine discovery and adventure. Younger guests will also be invited to enjoy ocean-themed cookie decorating and face-painting activities throughout the day.
Families can display their creativity in the Marine Animal Sandcastle Building Competition, which also incorporates a shoreline clean-up initiative to encourage environmental stewardship. Children participating will be celebrated and receive certificates and an Ocean Protector badge in recognition of their involvement and creativity in the Marine Animal Sandcastle Competition at the Ocean Guardians Ceremony. As the day draws to a close, guests can come together for a special screening of A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures, before heading to the pool bar for an Ocean Quiz, testing their knowledge of marine life and ocean conservation through a fun and interactive trivia challenge.
Ocean-Inspired Wellness Offerings
Throughout the three-day marine and environment-focused celebrations, guests can indulge in the 90-minute Ocean Bliss Ritual at the AVI Spa, a rejuvenating, ocean-inspired treatment designed to restore body and mind. The experience begins with a mineral-rich sea salt body scrub, followed by a detoxifying seaweed clay wrap, leaving skin feeling smooth, nourished and deeply refreshed. The AVI Spa draws inspiration from the Indian Ocean and is designed in natural harmony with its surroundings, making it a tranquil haven for relaxation, rejuvenation, and restoration.
Culinary Experiences
InterContinental Maldives will present an exclusive Ocean to Table dining experience curated by Chef Arun at the resort’s flagship Mediterranean restaurant, The Lighthouse. The refined, ocean-inspired culinary journey will highlight responsibly sourced seafood and vibrant island flavours, thoughtfully crafted to celebrate the beauty and sustainability of the Indian Ocean. Set against panoramic 360-degree views of the resort and surrounding turquoise waters, guests can savour the finest seasonal ingredients and locally inspired flavours in an unforgettable overwater dining setting. InterContinental Maldives also offers a variety of exceptional onsite dining experiences, including The Fish Market for fresh ocean flavours in a scenic setting, Café Umi for all-day dining excellence, and The Collective for relaxed yet delicious dishes. Guests seeking a more tranquil adults-only escape can unwind at The Retreat, while tropical cocktails and fine wines can be enjoyed at the Sunset Bar and the Wine Cellar.
Environment Initiatives
A key element of the programme is guest education and participation. There will be the opportunity to participate in a Coral Restoration Workshop, offering insight into the vital conservation work carried out by the Manta Trust to help restore coral reefs in the Maldives and beyond. The interactive session will provide a deeper understanding of reef preservation and the importance of protecting marine ecosystems for future generations.
As part of the resort’s sustainability initiatives, guests will be invited to give back to the island through a lagoon clean-up. The week will culminate with an educational interview session hosted by the Ocean Group, exploring sustainable fishing practices, and a commemorative cake-cutting ceremony with the Manta Trust, bringing guests and the resort community together in support of ocean awareness and conservation.
Culture
Cocoon Maldives brings Maldivian culture to life for Eid Al-Adha Celebrations
Cocoon Maldives invites guests to experience the spirit of Eid Al-Adha through a vibrant celebration inspired by authentic Maldivian culture, traditions, and island hospitality.
Bringing together local heritage and festive island experiences, the celebration will feature a lively lineup of traditional performances and interactive activities designed to immerse guests in the rich cultural identity of the Maldives. Guests will have the opportunity to witness the colourful Bodumas and Maali Parade, inspired by traditional folklore and island festivities, alongside energetic local dance performances presented by the resort’s team members.
The celebration will also include a traditional Coconut Show, the exciting Bodumas Chase performance, live DJ entertainment, and a festive gathering atmosphere complete with refreshing mocktails and island-inspired refreshments.
As part of the experience, guests can enjoy authentic cultural moments while discovering the warmth and joyful spirit of Maldivian celebrations in a unique beachfront setting. The festivities will continue into the second day with interactive activities and friendly games between guests and team members, creating memorable moments of connection and celebration.
“At Cocoon Maldives, we are delighted to celebrate Eid Al-Adha by sharing the beauty of Maldivian traditions and creating meaningful experiences for our guests,” said Ahmed Jihad, Chief Operating Officer of The Cocoon Collection. “Through cultural performances, island festivities, and shared moments of joy, we aim to offer an authentic and memorable celebration in paradise.”
Known as the first design resort in the Maldives, Cocoon Maldives continues to create immersive guest experiences that combine island luxury with local culture, bringing travellers closer to the spirit of the destination.
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