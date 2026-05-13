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Night snorkelling reveals hidden underwater world at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon
There’s something quietly thrilling about stepping into the ocean after sunset. At Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, when daylight fade and the reef slips into darkness, a completely different world begins to stir. What feels familiar by day transforms into something far more mysterious and far more alive.
Night snorkelling at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon begins at around 6:30pm, when guests gather with the experienced team from Dive & Sail Maldives. Equipped with underwater torches, snorkellers ease into the slighly cooler waters surrounding the island, where every beam of light reveals a new discovery hidden within the reef.
What makes night snorkelling so fascinating is the dramatic shift in marine behaviour after sunset. Species that remain tucked away during the day begin to emerge from coral crevices and sandy seabeds. Moray eels weave through the reef in search of prey, octopuses glide silently across the ocean floor, and crustaceans slowly crawl out from their hiding places.
One guest described one of the most unforgettable moments of the experience as watching a group of reef sharks glide past in near-perfect formation. According to the guest, the sudden appearance of six to eight sharks emerging from the darkness was initially startling, but the feeling quickly shifted to awe as they moved calmly and effortlessly through the water, illuminated only by torchlight. The encounter, they shared, felt both thrilling and surreal in the stillness of the night reef.
Beyond the larger marine life, the reef reveals countless smaller details at night that are often missed during daytime snorkelling. Brightly coloured reef crabs, lobster-like crustaceans believed to be spiny lobsters, sleeping parrotfish hidden within the coral, and lionfish hovering near the reef edge all become part of the experience.
The corals themselves also appear remarkably different after dark. Under torchlight, sections of the reef glow with deeper shades of orange, gold, and crimson, while certain soft corals and coral polyps extend outward to feed in the currents.
The house reef at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is widely regarded as one of the Maldives’ most vibrant reefs, celebrated for its rich biodiversity and easy accessibility from the shoreline. Guests planning their next island escape can also take advantage of the resort’s ongoing summer offer, which includes complimentary roundtrip speedboat transfers for stays of seven nights or more along with added benefits through Cinnamon DISCOVERY, the loyalty programme by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts.
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Kai Lenny joins 2026 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy line-up
The Indian Ocean does not need much convincing to put on a show. But for one week each September, it outdoes itself. From September 4 to 11, 2026, Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy returns to the Sultans break for its 14th edition, with multi‑discipline world champion Kai Lenny confirmed as the first athlete in the 2026 line‑up.
Most surfers build careers in one lane. Lenny has built his across all of them. From Jaws to playful walls, thrusters to twins, singles and foils, he has forged a career defined by versatility across disciplines, reflecting the ethos the Surfing Champions Trophy was created to celebrate.
Hosted by Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, the invitation‑only event brings together six of surfing’s most celebrated athletes to compete across three board divisions: single fin, twin fin and thruster. Set against the high‑performance walls of Sultans, the format rewards adaptability as much as power, style as much as strategy, and timing as much as talent.
For Lenny, that challenge feels less like unfamiliar territory and more like home. A multi‑time world champion with a reputation forged in big waves and emerging disciplines such as foiling, he is among the athletes well suited to a format that requires competitors to shift craft, rhythm and approach throughout the week.
When Lenny first competed in the Surfing Champions Trophy in 2019, it was not only his performance that stood out, including a win in the thruster division. It was the way he appeared suited to the event itself: a week of changing boards, shifting conditions and high‑performance surf, shaped around a format that values exploration alongside competition.
“Every heat is a final,” says Lenny. “You’re surfing epic waves in paradise against some of the best in the world, but it’s still rooted in having fun. Being able to ride different types of boards is something I love doing every day, so to compete across all of them is epic.”
For 2026, Lenny takes that connection one step further by shaping the boards he will ride throughout the event, adding an additional layer of intent to a competition defined by craft, adaptability and feel.
At a wave like Sultans, defined by consistent conditions and open to interpretation, the ability to adapt across boards and conditions becomes a clear advantage. It also positions Lenny as a fitting first announcement for an event known for attracting athletes recognised for both approach and performance.
Where Champs Come to Surf
First staged in 2011, the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy has become one of surfing’s most distinctive invitation-only events, bringing six celebrated athletes to Sultans to compete across single fin, twin fin and thruster divisions. Past participants include Mark Occhilupo, Taj Burrow, Josh Kerr, Kelly Slater, Joel Parkinson, Michel Bourez, Carissa Moore, Maya Gabeira and more. Following Bourez’s 2025 win, marked by a return from injury and the event’s only perfect 10, the 2026 edition carries strong momentum. With Kai Lenny now confirmed, the event is already shaping an anticipated return.
The Garden-Island Base at Kuda Huraa
Located 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa gives the event its warm, garden-island base, with easy access to North Malé Atoll’s best breaks and a longstanding collaboration with Tropicsurf. Between heats at Sultans, guests can expect post-surf stories, recovery rituals, sunset gatherings and the rare chance to swap board talk with world champions in boardshorts.
The Surf’s Up Package: For Those Who Want In
For guests interested in participating in the week’s program, the Surf’s Up package includes round-trip shared speedboat transfers for two, daily breakfast, four days of Tropicsurf coaching, guided boat transfers to local breaks, use of surf equipment and stand-up paddleboard, daily group yoga, and a 90-minute Myofascial Renewal treatment for two at ŪRJĀ Naturopathy Island.
The remaining 2026 competitor line-up will be revealed in the coming weeks, with updates shared across surfingchampionstrophy.com and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa channels.
To reserve a stay during the 2026 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy or enquire about the Surf’s Up package, contact reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call +960 66 00 888.
Excursions
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives reports rare whale shark encounter
Divers from Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives recorded a whale shark sighting last month during a dive at Kandooma Thila in South Malé Atoll.
The encounter took place on 13 April during a guided dive led by Dive Centre Manager Ibrahim Shaan. The whale shark, estimated to be approximately six metres in length, is believed to be a juvenile aged between eight and 15 years. The animal remained in the vicinity of the divers for more than 30 minutes before leaving the area.
Shaan said the whale shark entered the dive site calmly, circled alongside the group and remained present for an extended period. He described the encounter as one of the most notable experiences observed at the site.
Whale shark sightings are considered uncommon in South Malé Atoll, where the species is not typically resident. They are more frequently associated with the South Ari Atoll Marine Protected Area, one of the primary aggregation areas for whale sharks in the country.
The Maldives is regarded as a key destination for whale shark encounters due to environmental conditions including warm waters, nutrient-rich currents and seasonal plankton blooms. Whale sharks are filter feeders and migrate across large distances, often following food sources.
The sighting at Kandooma Thila is understood to be linked to broader migratory movement through the atoll system, with the animal potentially following plankton concentrations or feeding opportunities created by ocean currents.
Kandooma Thila is known for its coral-covered structure, current-driven conditions and marine biodiversity, factors which may attract larger pelagic species on a temporary basis.
Following the sighting, the resort has submitted photographs and video footage to the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP) for potential identification through its national database. Whale sharks can be identified through unique spot patterns located behind the gills and along their flanks.
The MWSRP’s Big Fish Network database has recorded more than 800 individual whale sharks in the Maldives, contributing to long-term research on migration patterns, population dynamics and species health.
Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing and Sustainability at the resort, said the data collected would support ongoing research and conservation efforts. She noted that such information contributes to understanding seasonal movement patterns, assessing environmental conditions and informing marine protection measures.
The resort has also reiterated the importance of responsible interaction with marine wildlife. Recommended practices include maintaining distance, avoiding physical contact, refraining from flash photography and ensuring appropriate buoyancy control.
Boat strike incidents remain a recognised threat to whale sharks in Maldivian waters, highlighting the need for careful vessel operation in areas where marine life is present.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is located approximately 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport and provides access to multiple dive sites in South Malé Atoll. The resort also operates a Dive Free programme, offering up to two complimentary dives per day for certified divers staying a minimum of three nights.
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Madifushi Private Island introduces next-generation gaming arcade
Madifushi Private Island has announced the launch of Thinhama XP, a next-generation entertainment arcade that blends Maldivian heritage with contemporary gaming culture. Designed as a dynamic social space for guests of all ages, Thinhama XP redefines resort entertainment in the Maldives by merging tradition, technology, and interactive play.
The name Thinhama XP draws inspiration from “Thin Hama”, a traditional Maldivian strategy board game that has been played across generations. Known for its intellectual depth and strategic gameplay, “Thin Hama” reflects the rich cultural heritage of Maldivian leisure traditions. The addition of “XP” (Experience Points) introduces a modern gaming dimension, symbolizing achievement, progression, and skill development. Widely used in global gaming culture, XP represents growth through challenges and accomplishments. Together, Thinhama XP reflects the evolution of play—honouring the past while embracing the future.
Unlike conventional resort arcades, Thinhama XP has been thoughtfully designed as an immersive entertainment destination that goes beyond gaming machines. It is a multi-generational space where guests can connect, compete, and create shared memories. Guests can expect state-of-the-art arcade gaming experiences featuring modern titles and timeless classics, immersive interactive games that test reflexes, strategy, and skill, and multi-generational engagement that encourages families to play together. The space also features progression-based gameplay elements that reward continued participation, all within a fully climate-controlled environment ideal for both daytime and evening entertainment.
Thinhama XP strengthens Madifushi Private Island’s vision of delivering meaningful and differentiated guest experiences. It complements existing innovative concepts such as Kokko Learning Studio, further positioning the resort as a leader in experiential hospitality in the Maldives. Whether guests are seeking friendly competition, casual entertainment, or a relaxed indoor retreat, Thinhama XP offers an experience where every visit represents progression, achievement, and memorable island moments.
Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island commented: “Thinhama XP represents our continued commitment to redefining what a luxury island experience can be. We wanted to create a space where families, friends, and guests of all ages can come together through play, while also celebrating an important part of Maldivian cultural heritage. This is more than an arcade; it is a social and emotional experience designed for connection, competition, and joy.”
Ali Shakir, Group General Manager added: “At the group level, we are focused on developing concepts that are not only entertaining but also meaningful and distinctive. Thinhama XP is a perfect example of this vision in action. It bridges tradition and innovation in a way that is authentic to the Maldives, while also meeting the expectations of today’s global traveller who seeks immersive and memorable experiences.”
Madifushi Private Island is a luxury resort in the Maldives dedicated to delivering curated, high-end guest experiences through innovative concepts, personalised service, and culturally inspired programming.
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