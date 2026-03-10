Celebrate Easter in Maldives with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

As spring prepares to cast its golden glow over the Maldives, Centara Resorts & Hotels is gearing up for another egg-ceptional Easter celebration. With four distinct island escapes to discover, guests can settle into a rhythm that suits them, as vibrant festivities unfold across Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection & Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. Thoughtfully curated for families, couples, and wellness seekers, each resort brings together indulgent feasts, playful Easter traditions, and soothing spa rituals, creating a getaway that feels joyful, immersive, and unmistakably Maldivian.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives: A Grand Easter Celebration

Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives’ Easter celebration blends elegance with picturesque turquoise lagoons and pristine beaches. Encouraging guests of all ages to embrace the spirit of the holiday, the property presents a full schedule of themed experiences from April 1st to 5th, spanning thoughtfully designed children’s activities, serene wellness moments, and evening entertainment.

Little ones can spring into the festivities with Easter-inspired fun, such as painting colourful eggs, decorating cookies, tackling an Easter Obstacle Course at the kids’ pool, and searching the island for hidden surprises with a classic Easter egg scavenger hunt. Teens are also well catered to with regular team-based challenges, relay races, and karaoke nights, all designed to keep them active and engaged. Guests can also bring the whole family together over cosy movie nights, high-energy beach games, or gather for the Grand Bingo Evening for some friendly competition.

Extending the experience beyond the shores, the Family Coral Adventure allows guests of all ages to help restore the reef and learn more about marine life, while parasailing, semi-submarine discovery, and guided snorkelling offer unforgettable ways to explore the island’s vibrant waters from every perspective. Those looking to try something new can also get moving with a lively Aqua Zumba class, ease into the morning with a sunset yoga session, or attend a hands-on sushi masterclass. Rounding out this action-packed escape, guests can hop over to The Gallery for a lavish Easter Sunday feast featuring international flavours and plenty of live music.

Giving families space to relax and recharge in between the festivities, the tranquil SPA Cenvaree retreat presents an exclusive Easter experience. Unwind together with a tranquil ritual crafted to restore and reconnect, where one adult enjoys a 60-minute treatment while a little one is treated to a soothing 30-minute session of their own.

When: From April 1st to 5th

Price: Villas starting from USD 800++ for a couple on Full Board basis

For bookings and more information, please email cglm@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives: Easter Magic with Uncle Octopus & Island Friends

Also situated within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is an enchanting, underwater-themed paradise, where guests can celebrate Easter alongside the Easter Bunny, Uncle Octopus, Madame Stingray, and all your favourite island friends. Framed by golden sands and sparkling lagoons, the resort’s festive programme is bursting with creative workshops, ocean adventures, creative challenges, and festive family moments, each matching the magic of the occasion.

Starting on April 1st, younger guests can dive into the festivities with Bunny Splash Pool Games at Octo Splash or enjoy some competitive fun with family-friendly games at the beach. Older kids can also join a thrilling guided snorkelling excursion and get creative with canvas painting at The Sailhouse, before settling down for a laid-back outdoor movie night. The next morning, spring straight into action with island-inspired ornament making, roll up your sleeves for a spring roll masterclass bursting with fresh flavours, and wind down at sunset with a serene yoga session.

Once the weekend arrives, seize the opportunity to explore the deep blue and support marine life with a family-friendly reef restoration adventure or soar above the lagoon with an adrenaline-fuelled parasailing adventure. On land, little ones can drift through an Uncle Octopus–led lazy river race or set off with the Easter Bunny on a playful island scavenger hunt, while families join a beachside football match and teens close the evening with a lively bingo night. Saturday, April 4th, continues the celebrations with Acqua Zumba, intricate henna designs inspired by island motifs, a crêpe-making masterclass, and a traditional Maldivian sunset fishing experience out on the open water.

Finally, on Easter Sunday, The Sailhouse plays host to a delightful buffet filled with international flavours that promises to please even the fussiest eaters. Afterwards, unwind with a tote bag painting session or continue the festive fun with a lively Easter pool party for the whole family.

In addition to exciting island adventures, the resort also encourages moments of shared relaxation through a special Easter Family Bliss experience. Taking place at the tranquil SPA Cenvaree and the playful Candy Spa, parents enjoy a soothing 60-minute body massage while little island explorers are treated to a fun chocolate body wrap and a mini 30-minute massage.

When: From April 1st to 5th

Price: Leading room starting from USD 546++ for a couple on Full Board basis

For bookings and more information, please email cmlm@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection: A Machchafushi Easter

This Easter, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, presents an egg-citing Easter and Orthodox Easter programme centred around connection and celebration. Kicking off on April 4th, each day brings something new for young guests to enjoy, with a junior mocktail class, Easter-themed crafts, scavenger hunts, and colourful face painting. Alternatively, embrace the spirit of adventure as a family by getting involved in Easter egg painting, Easter basket making, a beach volleyball match, or enjoying beach games such as sack races, egg spoon races, and balloon fights that promise endless laughs.

As for entertainment, the resort will be alive with festive energy throughout the holiday, beginning with a spectacular Machchafushi Easter Parade on Easter Sunday featuring the Easter Bunny and traditional Boduberu performers. Another highlight takes place on April 12th, with an unforgettable DJ performance under the stars at Coral Bar. For a more relaxed evening, the resort will also host an Easter-themed movie night by the beach on April 4th.

Ensuring no two days of your Easter escape taste the same, guests can also look forward to a variety of unique dining experiences, beginning with ‘A Sweet Prelude to Easter’, serving a selection of fine teas and delicate pastries. Later, on Easter Sunday, ease into the festivities with a generous breakfast spread at The Reef, before toasting to the occasion with an indulgent brunch brimming with seasonal favourites. As Orthodox Easter unfolds, evenings are best spent sipping sundowners or settling into a vibrant beachside BBQ filled with smoky flavours, lively entertainment, and the warm rhythm of the island after dark.

When: From April 4th to 12th

Price: Villas staring from USD 545++ for couple on Full Board basis

For bookings and more information, please email cirm@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives: An Easter Curated for You and Yours

As Centara Resorts & Hotels Maldives’ adults-only paradise, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives sets the tone for an Easter escape shaped by tranquillity, privacy, and uninterrupted ocean horizons. Taking place on April 5th and 12th, the programme pairs relaxed, creative traditions such as beachside egg painting with elevated culinary experiences designed for couples and friends seeking an elevated celebration. Easter Sunday is marked with a refined BBQ served steps from the water, where flame-grilled specialities and live music create an intimate yet lively atmosphere, while Orthodox Easter brings a thoughtfully crafted multi-course dinner by the shore.

When: April 5th & 12th

Price: Villas staring from USD 465++ for couple on Full Board basis

For bookings and more information, please email crf@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.