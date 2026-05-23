Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives introduces lagoon daycation package

Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, an underwater-themed, family-focused resort, invites guests to rediscover the joy of island living with the launch of The Mirage Escape Package, a thoughtfully curated day experience designed for families, friends, colleagues, and those seeking a refreshing change of pace surrounded by turquoise waters and vibrant island energy.

Set within a lagoon setting, the experience blends leisure, dining, relaxation, and shared moments into one seamless day by the sea. Guests are welcomed to enjoy sun-filled hours across the resort’s expansive recreational spaces, from its signature lazy river and water park to relaxed beachfront settings designed for connection and effortless island enjoyment.

At the heart of the experience is a leisurely lunch buffet at The Sailhouse, complemented by two rounds of beverages, along with water, coffee, and tea during meals. Guests also enjoy full access to the resort’s family-friendly facilities, including the swimming pool, lazy river, and water park, alongside exclusive savings on food and beverage experiences throughout the day.

For those looking to elevate their escape further, SPA Cenvaree offers a 60-minute Balinese Massage at a special rate, creating a moment of calm and restoration within the island setting. Day-use rooms are also available at an additional rate for added comfort and privacy, while groups of 20 guests or more will enjoy one complimentary day-use room as part of the experience.

To ensure a seamless journey, complimentary return ferry transfers are included, offering convenient access between Malé and the resort.

The Mirage Escape Package is priced at USD 110 net per person, with special pricing for children aged 6 to 11 years at 50% off the adult rate. Valid until 31 July 2026. For reservations and further information, guests may contact +960 931 0753 or fbmgrcmlm@chr.co.th.