News
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives introduces lagoon daycation package
Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, an underwater-themed, family-focused resort, invites guests to rediscover the joy of island living with the launch of The Mirage Escape Package, a thoughtfully curated day experience designed for families, friends, colleagues, and those seeking a refreshing change of pace surrounded by turquoise waters and vibrant island energy.
Set within a lagoon setting, the experience blends leisure, dining, relaxation, and shared moments into one seamless day by the sea. Guests are welcomed to enjoy sun-filled hours across the resort’s expansive recreational spaces, from its signature lazy river and water park to relaxed beachfront settings designed for connection and effortless island enjoyment.
At the heart of the experience is a leisurely lunch buffet at The Sailhouse, complemented by two rounds of beverages, along with water, coffee, and tea during meals. Guests also enjoy full access to the resort’s family-friendly facilities, including the swimming pool, lazy river, and water park, alongside exclusive savings on food and beverage experiences throughout the day.
For those looking to elevate their escape further, SPA Cenvaree offers a 60-minute Balinese Massage at a special rate, creating a moment of calm and restoration within the island setting. Day-use rooms are also available at an additional rate for added comfort and privacy, while groups of 20 guests or more will enjoy one complimentary day-use room as part of the experience.
To ensure a seamless journey, complimentary return ferry transfers are included, offering convenient access between Malé and the resort.
The Mirage Escape Package is priced at USD 110 net per person, with special pricing for children aged 6 to 11 years at 50% off the adult rate. Valid until 31 July 2026. For reservations and further information, guests may contact +960 931 0753 or fbmgrcmlm@chr.co.th.
Cooking
Michelin-starred French chef Maye Cissoko brings ‘Art of the Chef’ to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the flagship resort within Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection portfolio in the Maldives, has announced an exclusive culinary collaboration with acclaimed Michelin Star French Chef Maye Cissoko this July. In celebration of Bastille Day, the resort will host two exceptional dining experiences under the theme “Art of the Chef”, taking place on 22 and 27 July, where refined gastronomy, fine wine, and refined living come together.
Chef Maye is the chef and owner of the historic 105-year-old Maison Burnel in the Vosges region of France, which he beautifully renovated and earn a Michelin star just six months later. The chef, an alumnus of the prestigious Institut Paul Bocuse, brings experience to the island including his time with the renowned Barrière Group. The chef loves seasonality, fresh sourcing, and à la minute cooking. His menus heavily feature territorial, rustic elements from the Vosges like wild mushrooms, and local herbs paired with highly refined execution.
Working in harmony with the resort’s Executive Chef, Putu Wijana, he will present two distinguished evenings of fine wine pairings, featuring one of his favourite ingredients, fresh scallops.
- Art of the Chef, Cellar Dinner | Wednesday, 22 July | Cellar Dining at Flavours: An intimate, refined evening of gastronomy at the resort’s newly renovated French restaurant. The menu features Scallop Carpaccio with leek essence and pike roe, Spider Crab with smoked haddock espuma, local reef fish enhanced with caviar and katsuobushi sauce, and a delicate French strawberry tartlet.
- Art of the Chef, Sublime Festin | Monday, 27 July | Elevated Beachside Dining at Islander’s Grill: A sophisticated beachfront experience showcasing scallops in a green herb and truffle crust, Maldivian sea bass gravlax, local lobster with vegetable ravioli and artichoke purée served with a slow-simmered seafood bisque, and a decadent Guanaja chocolate entremet with mango-lime chutney.
The resident sommelier, Sunil Kumar, will feature exceptional wines from diverse regions of France, thoughtfully selected to pair with each dish.
This prestigious collaboration highlights Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s commitment to elevating the culinary experiences across its 15 restaurants and bars. Chef Maye will work alongside the resort’s Executive Chef, Putu Wijana, who brings 26 years of global luxury brand experience to lead the resort’s continued culinary evolution.
“Partnering with Chef Maye Cissoko allows us to weave the timeless precision of French gastronomy into our kitchens. These exclusive menus have been meticulously curated to reflect our deep commitment to offering a refined guest experience. Following the residency, selected signature dishes will also be integrated into our menus, giving future guests the opportunity to savour these exceptional creations,” highlighted Executive Chef Putu Wijana.
Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli recognised with 10 honours at Life Saving Leadership Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part the Privé Collection of House of Sun Siyam, has been recognised with 10 notable awards at the 3rd Life Saving Leadership Awards Ceremony held by the Maldives Swimming and Life Saving Skills Training School on 17 May 2026.
These accolades strengthens the resort’s position as one of the leading benchmarks for water safety and lifeguarding excellence in the Maldives. They are also a reflection of the continued investment in aquatic safety, emergency preparedness, and professionally trained lifeguarding operations and Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s commitment to creating a safe island experience for every guest.
Among the accolades received was the Maldives Water Safety Excellence Award 2025, the highest recognition presented during the ceremony. Additional honours included The Pinnacle Resort Award, Best Lifeguard Service Operation, Sustainability in Lifeguard Operation Award, and Water Safety Education and Advocacy Award. Together, these accolades reflect the resort’s continued efforts to integrate internationally aligned safety practices into the guest experience while maintaining the warm and intuitive spirit of Maldivian hospitality.
Alongside the organisational awards, five team members from Sun Siyam Iru Veli were also individually recognised for their contributions and leadership in the field of water safety and lifesaving training. General Manager Masdhooq Saeed received the General Manager of the Year Award, while Mohamed Athif Ibrahim was honoured for Water Safety & Life Saving Training Leadership. Additional recognitions included the Supervisor Excellence Award presented to Ahmed Shifau, the Trident Excellence Award awarded to Ahmed Jamsheed, and the Rising Star in Lifeguarding Award presented to Hassan Yousuf Adam Abbas.
Since launching its dedicated lifeguarding operation in 2023, Sun Siyam Iru Veli has continued to invest in training, prevention strategies, emergency preparedness, and water safety awareness. The resort’s approach combines proactive guest education and observation with structured emergency response systems, ensuring a safe and seamless experience across the island’s ocean and pool environments.
“Water safety is incredibly important for resorts across the Maldives, where the ocean is such a central part of everyday life and the guest experience,” remarked Mohamed Najah, Resort Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli, during the award ceremony. “As an industry, the way we approach safety and precautions must continue to evolve. Moving beyond simply warning guests to be cautious, it is our responsibility to ensure our teams are properly trained, prepared, and confident in responding when needed. It is an honour to see these efforts recognised, but this is only the beginning. Our focus now is on continuing to strengthen training across our frontline teams and further raising the standard of water safety within our industry.
Drink
Asia’s top mixology talent to lead cocktail takeover at JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort invites guests to discover an immersive three-night cocktail journey this June, featuring acclaimed mixologist Navjot Singh. Taking place across the resort’s distinctive venues from June 17 to 19, 2026, the exclusive bar takeover will present a curated series of innovative tropical cocktail experiences inspired by island living, craftsmanship, and storytelling.
Led by Navjot Singh, Beverage Program Leader at Lair Bar, the experience brings one of Asia’s most celebrated contemporary cocktail programs to the Maldives. Recognised as No. 8 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025, Lair Bar is renowned for its innovative approach to mixology, blending luxury spirits, creativity, and immersive storytelling. Navjot himself was recently crowned World Class India 2025, cementing his reputation as one of the industry’s leading talents.
Joining him is Nakul Dev, Senior Bartender at LAIR BAR, whose creative approach is deeply inspired by the flavours and ingredients of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. With over six years of experience in hospitality and cocktails, Nakul is known for crafting ingredient-driven drinks that reflect the essence of the mountains and local produce from his hometown. His passion for flavour development and exploration of new techniques brings an additional layer of creativity and depth to the collaboration.
Set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the takeover will unfold across three distinct venues, each offering its own atmosphere and cocktail narrative. At Nikkei Bar, guests will enjoy an exclusive sunset activation where thoughtfully crafted cocktails elevate golden-hour moments with refined tropical flavours and interactive guest experiences. Wahoo Bar will host an elegant beachfront evening inspired by the serenity of the coast, pairing curated tropical cocktails with breathtaking sunset views and laid-back sophistication. The final experience will take place at JW Garden, where a “Garden to Glass” concept celebrates locally grown ingredients such as basil, lemongrass, and pandan, highlighting sustainability and creating an immersive journey.
“We are thrilled to welcome Navjot Singh to JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort for this exclusive guest bartender series,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager. “His expertise, creativity, and dedication to craft reflect our commitment to offering guests immersive moments that are aligned with our philosophy of contemporary luxury.”
Each cocktail hour has been carefully designed to reflect the spirit of the island through a contemporary lens, blending tropical influences with modern techniques and storytelling. Through this collaboration, JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort continues to elevate its culinary and beverage programming, offering guests meaningful and memorable experiences rooted in connection, discovery, and craftsmanship.
Learn more about JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort here.
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