Featured
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef rolls out Wellness Week from 15–22 June
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of the Privé collection within the House of Siyam, has announced plans to host a Wellness Week from 15 to 22 June 2026, in conjunction with Global Wellness Week. The programme will be led by international creative and fitness practitioner Ilariia Auvitu.
Ilariia Auvitu, whose background spans multiple countries and disciplines including acting, modelling and fitness, will guide a series of sessions focused on structured wellbeing practices. Her approach combines physical activity with routines aimed at supporting mental balance.
A key component of the programme is the Tech-Free Sunrise Yoga and Breathwork Ritual. The session is designed to provide a period of structured activity without digital devices, with a focus on breath control and guided movement aimed at supporting mental regulation.
The schedule will also include Morning Yoga with Flow sessions, intended to establish physical rhythm and energy for the day. In addition, Pool Fitness sessions will be conducted in the resort’s pool area, offering water-based exercise.
Selected evenings will feature Sunset Pilates and Stretching sessions. These will include low-impact exercises focused on strength and flexibility, followed by guided stretching.
Through the Wellness Week programme, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is offering a series of activities aligned with the observance of Global Wellness Week, combining structured fitness sessions with a setting designed to support rest and recovery.
Cooking
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO unveils chef-led 9-Hands Dinner experience
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO has announced a 9-Hands Dinner event scheduled to take place from 25 to 27 May, offering a curated dining experience as part of its guest programme.
The event will feature a multi-course menu developed by three chefs representing Egypt, Madeira and the Maldives. Each chef will present dishes reflecting their respective culinary backgrounds, combining different techniques and flavour profiles within a single dining concept.
The dinner is positioned as an interactive culinary experience, bringing together elements of storytelling and presentation alongside the menu. According to the resort, the concept is designed to highlight both innovation and traditional influences in cuisine.
The experience will be included within the resort’s plan for in-house guests, forming part of the overall stay offering.
Commenting on the event, General Manager Alain Trefois stated that the initiative reflects the resort’s focus on expanding guest experiences beyond standard dining formats. He noted that the event provides an opportunity for guests to engage with culinary presentation in a structured setting.
Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core, said the collaboration brings together different culinary influences, combining regional ingredients and techniques into a single dining programme.
Located in North Malé Atoll, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO is known for its house reef and marine environment, offering a range of activities alongside its accommodation and dining options.
The resort has indicated that availability for the 9-Hands Dinner event will be limited, with advance booking recommended for guests wishing to attend.
Excursions
Baros Maldives unveils reef-focused ‘Fully Ocean’ programme
Baros Maldives has announced “Fully Ocean”, a week-long programme of marine conservation, education and guided activities scheduled from 1 to 8 June 2026.
The programme coincides with World Reef Awareness Day on 1 June and World Oceans Day on 8 June. It is positioned as an initiative to involve guests directly in conservation efforts, allowing them to participate alongside the resort’s marine team in activities focused on reef protection.
According to General Manager Ibrahim Shijah, the programme builds on the resort’s long-standing focus on reef conservation and aims to position guests as participants in that effort. Baros Maldives, which first opened in 1973, is among the early resorts in the country to implement a structured reef restoration programme. The property, which is Maldivian-owned, has maintained ongoing work through resident marine biologists and operational practices aimed at reducing environmental impact.
The “Fully Ocean” programme will run as a structured schedule of activities throughout the week.
On 1 June, the programme will begin with a guided house reef tour, followed by an information session for guests to register for activities. The day will conclude with night snorkelling.
On 2 June, activities will focus on coral restoration. Led by marine biologist Carissa Cabrera, the programme will include a snorkelling safari and workshops on coral restoration methods. Guests will have the option to participate in coral planting or sponsor coral frames.
On 3 June, a fish-focused programme will include identification workshops and in-water sessions for divers and snorkellers. The afternoon will feature activities in the Palm Garden, including educational games and painting sessions, followed by night snorkelling.
On 4 June, activities will focus on reef ecosystems. The programme will include guided dives under the Microlife Finders initiative, snorkelling safaris and low tide exploration of marine species such as shells and sea cucumbers. The day will conclude with a “Glow in the Dark” session, combining a presentation with a UV-assisted night snorkelling experience.
On 5 June, marking World Environment Day, the programme will include a guided nature walk around the island and a photography competition titled “Maldivian Treasures”. A second “Glow in the Dark” session will be held in the evening.
On 6 June, the schedule will include guided reef tours and night snorkelling.
On 7 June, designated as Turtle Day, the programme will feature activities led by the Olive Ridley Project, including awareness sessions and workshops on turtle conservation and responsible interaction.
On 8 June, the programme will conclude with a guided reef tour, a reef clean-up activity and a final night snorkelling session.
Some activities during the programme will be complimentary, while others will be offered at an additional charge. Booking and programme details are available through the resort.
The “Fully Ocean” initiative will coincide with Baros Maldives’ “Endless Summer” offer, running from May to October 2026. During this period, the resort is promoting travel during the off-peak season, when marine conditions attract species such as manta rays and whale sharks to nearby atolls.
Action
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau unveils ‘Calm Waters: Swim with Nurse Sharks’
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has introduced “Calm Waters: Swim with Nurse Sharks”, a new package combining marine adventure, wellness and education in Raa Atoll.
The package is designed for travellers seeking experiences that go beyond leisure, offering opportunities to engage with the natural environment through activities that are both educational and responsible. Located close to one of the most accessible nurse shark snorkelling sites in the Maldives, just a 10-minute boat ride from the resort, InterContinental Maldives is offering guests the chance to observe the species in its natural habitat.
At the centre of the package is a guided swim with nurse sharks, giving guests the opportunity to observe the animals at close range in the water. Ahead of the excursion, guests are invited to attend a complimentary presentation led by one of the resort’s resident marine biologists. Held two days before the swim, the session is designed to address common misconceptions about sharks while providing information on their behaviour and ecological role. The presentation also includes refreshments and an interactive question-and-answer session.
The package also incorporates wellness elements in line with the resort’s broader focus on wellbeing. On the morning of the excursion, guests may take part in a 60-minute Morning Meditation & Slow Stretch session at the resort’s Yoga Pavilion. The session includes guided breathwork and mindful movement intended to help participants feel prepared before entering the water. The group session is priced at USD 35++ per person.
Before the swim begins, the resort’s marine team assesses shark activity and water visibility in Maamunagau Lagoon to ensure suitable conditions. The experience does not involve feeding or pursuing the sharks. Instead, guests observe them from a respectful distance as they rest on the seabed or move along the reef. The activity is positioned as an accessible marine encounter for a wide range of guests, including families, while also serving as an introduction to marine ecosystems and conservation. The guided swim is priced at USD 120+.
After the excursion, guests may choose from a selection of spa treatments at AVI Spa. These include Floating Sound Healing, which places guests in water while sound vibrations are used to support relaxation, priced at USD 150+. Another option is the 120-minute Maldivian Essence ritual, a full-body treatment drawing on local healing traditions and designed to relax muscles, nourish the skin and restore balance. This treatment is priced at USD 280+.
Through the “Calm Waters: Swim with Nurse Sharks” package, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is bringing together marine education, responsible wildlife interaction and wellness experiences in a single programme. The package presents ocean exploration as both a nature-based activity and a restorative experience, allowing guests to engage with the marine environment in a considered and structured way.
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