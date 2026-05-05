Sun Siyam Vilu Reef rolls out Wellness Week from 15–22 June

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has introduced “Calm Waters: Swim with Nurse Sharks”, a new package combining marine adventure, wellness and education in Raa Atoll.

The package is designed for travellers seeking experiences that go beyond leisure, offering opportunities to engage with the natural environment through activities that are both educational and responsible. Located close to one of the most accessible nurse shark snorkelling sites in the Maldives, just a 10-minute boat ride from the resort, InterContinental Maldives is offering guests the chance to observe the species in its natural habitat.

At the centre of the package is a guided swim with nurse sharks, giving guests the opportunity to observe the animals at close range in the water. Ahead of the excursion, guests are invited to attend a complimentary presentation led by one of the resort’s resident marine biologists. Held two days before the swim, the session is designed to address common misconceptions about sharks while providing information on their behaviour and ecological role. The presentation also includes refreshments and an interactive question-and-answer session.

The package also incorporates wellness elements in line with the resort’s broader focus on wellbeing. On the morning of the excursion, guests may take part in a 60-minute Morning Meditation & Slow Stretch session at the resort’s Yoga Pavilion. The session includes guided breathwork and mindful movement intended to help participants feel prepared before entering the water. The group session is priced at USD 35++ per person.

Before the swim begins, the resort’s marine team assesses shark activity and water visibility in Maamunagau Lagoon to ensure suitable conditions. The experience does not involve feeding or pursuing the sharks. Instead, guests observe them from a respectful distance as they rest on the seabed or move along the reef. The activity is positioned as an accessible marine encounter for a wide range of guests, including families, while also serving as an introduction to marine ecosystems and conservation. The guided swim is priced at USD 120+.

After the excursion, guests may choose from a selection of spa treatments at AVI Spa. These include Floating Sound Healing, which places guests in water while sound vibrations are used to support relaxation, priced at USD 150+. Another option is the 120-minute Maldivian Essence ritual, a full-body treatment drawing on local healing traditions and designed to relax muscles, nourish the skin and restore balance. This treatment is priced at USD 280+.

Through the “Calm Waters: Swim with Nurse Sharks” package, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is bringing together marine education, responsible wildlife interaction and wellness experiences in a single programme. The package presents ocean exploration as both a nature-based activity and a restorative experience, allowing guests to engage with the marine environment in a considered and structured way.