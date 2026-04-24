Sun Siyam Iru Veli organises tree planting activity for Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day 2026, Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part of the Privé Collection within the House of Sun Siyam, hosted a purposeful evening inspired by this year’s global theme, Our Power, Our Planet. The evening brought together guests and team members for a meaningful tree planting ceremony along the shores of Magoodhoo Beach. It was an evening dedicated to celebrating the belief that everyday actions can lead to lasting environmental progress through collective, community-led effort.

The bamboo planted during this ceremony was chosen with purpose, representing more than a symbolic gesture. This fast-growing plant absorbs high levels of carbon dioxide, releases generous amounts of oxygen, and regenerates naturally from its root system. For small islands, it offers a thoughtful and space-efficient solution that supports greener landscapes while helping protect fragile coastlines. The planting also builds on a growing legacy at Magoodhoo Beach, where coconut trees planted during last year’s Eid celebrations are now thriving, adding new life and shade to the island’s natural beauty.

Sustainability at Sun Siyam Iru Veli is a year-round commitment shaped through everyday action. Earlier this April, 29 team members took part in a recycling training session led by the resort’s Training and Quality Assurance team, reinforcing environmental awareness across departments. Fresh herbs and produce grown on the island, including chillies, limes, coriander, rosemary, and pandan leaves, are incorporated into culinary experiences across the resort. Craftsmanship also plays a meaningful role, with statement planters, tabletops, and other design elements created in-house by the resort’s skilled engineers and carpenters using repurposed materials, reducing waste and transport impact while adding character and authenticity.

These initiatives reflect Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s year-round commitment to thoughtful hospitality, responsible island living, and the values of Sun Siyam Care. They are guided by a belief that meaningful progress is shaped through consistent action, and the resort remains dedicated to preserving the beauty of its surroundings while creating impactful experiences for the guests.