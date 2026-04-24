News
Sun Siyam Iru Veli organises tree planting activity for Earth Day
In celebration of Earth Day 2026, Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part of the Privé Collection within the House of Sun Siyam, hosted a purposeful evening inspired by this year’s global theme, Our Power, Our Planet. The evening brought together guests and team members for a meaningful tree planting ceremony along the shores of Magoodhoo Beach. It was an evening dedicated to celebrating the belief that everyday actions can lead to lasting environmental progress through collective, community-led effort.
The bamboo planted during this ceremony was chosen with purpose, representing more than a symbolic gesture. This fast-growing plant absorbs high levels of carbon dioxide, releases generous amounts of oxygen, and regenerates naturally from its root system. For small islands, it offers a thoughtful and space-efficient solution that supports greener landscapes while helping protect fragile coastlines. The planting also builds on a growing legacy at Magoodhoo Beach, where coconut trees planted during last year’s Eid celebrations are now thriving, adding new life and shade to the island’s natural beauty.
Sustainability at Sun Siyam Iru Veli is a year-round commitment shaped through everyday action. Earlier this April, 29 team members took part in a recycling training session led by the resort’s Training and Quality Assurance team, reinforcing environmental awareness across departments. Fresh herbs and produce grown on the island, including chillies, limes, coriander, rosemary, and pandan leaves, are incorporated into culinary experiences across the resort. Craftsmanship also plays a meaningful role, with statement planters, tabletops, and other design elements created in-house by the resort’s skilled engineers and carpenters using repurposed materials, reducing waste and transport impact while adding character and authenticity.
These initiatives reflect Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s year-round commitment to thoughtful hospitality, responsible island living, and the values of Sun Siyam Care. They are guided by a belief that meaningful progress is shaped through consistent action, and the resort remains dedicated to preserving the beauty of its surroundings while creating impactful experiences for the guests.
Featured
Westin Maldives Miriandhoo introduces Family Fun Summer package
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has introduced its Family Fun Summer offer, aimed at families seeking longer island stays built around shared activities and rest. The offer is available for booking from 15 April to 15 June 2026, with a minimum stay of four nights for travel through to 20 December 2026.
Located within Baa Atoll, the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is positioning the offer around family wellness, marine experiences and time spent together in a natural island setting. Seasonal snorkelling with manta rays in Hanifaru Bay remains one of the area’s key attractions, while the resort’s collection of beach and overwater villas is designed to accommodate families looking for space and flexibility during their stay.
For larger families and groups, the resort also offers the two-bedroom Heavenly Beach Residence, which includes a living room, kitchen and dining area intended to support longer and more relaxed island stays.
The resort says the guest experience can be shaped around both activity and downtime, supported by Westin’s Sleep Well concept and Heavenly Bed. Children have access to the Westin Family Kids Club, which includes a children’s pool and pirate ship, while parents can make use of Heavenly Spa by Westin.
Away from the villa, the resort is also promoting shared family experiences through Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy activities focused on the culture and environment of Baa Atoll. These include traditional lacquer craft workshops, visits to local islands and guided marine activities in surrounding waters.
The Family Fun Summer package includes three meals per day, with children under 12 dining free of charge. It also includes a one-time dolphin cruise for two adults and two children, a 30-minute photography session with one printed photo, and a USD 150 resort credit.
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort recognised in four categories at 2026 Haute Grandeur Awards
Reethi Faru Resort has been recognised at the 2026 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards, receiving honours in four categories: Best Beach Villa in Indian Ocean, Best Pool Villa in Indian Ocean, Best Eco-Friendly Resort in Maldives, and Best Sustainable Hotel in Maldives.
The awards recognise performance across villa accommodation and environmentally focused hospitality, reflecting the resort’s emphasis on guest experience alongside sustainability and environmental stewardship.
According to the resort, the recognition supports its positioning within the Maldives market as a property that combines natural surroundings, accommodation standards and responsible hospitality practices.
Located on Filaidhoo in Raa Atoll, Reethi Faru Resort features 145 villas, including beachfront and overwater accommodation designed in a style that combines Maldivian elements with contemporary comfort.
The resort’s food and beverage offering includes six restaurants and six bars, while its leisure facilities cover watersports, diving, yoga, spa treatments and fitness activities. Surrounded by coral reefs, the resort also offers guests access to marine-based experiences in the Indian Ocean.
Sustainability remains a central part of the resort’s operations, with initiatives that include coral reef restoration and guest experiences linked to environmental awareness.
Through its recognition at the 2026 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards, Reethi Faru Resort has added to its profile as a Maldives resort with a focus on both accommodation standards and sustainability.
News
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort engages guests in Earth Day initiatives
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort marked Earth Day with a resort-wide celebration that brought guests closer to the destination’s natural environment and the sustainability practices that help preserve it. From coastal protection to responsible dining, the program was designed as a hands-on experience, reflecting the resort’s ongoing focus on sustainable operations and meaningful guest engagement.
The day began with a behind-the-scenes sustainability tour, inviting guests to step into the resort’s back of house to discover the facilities and initiatives that support its environmental efforts. The tour then led into a tree-planting activity, where guests planted Sea Lettuce and coconut trees. Selected for their strong root systems, Sea Lettuce trees can hold sand in place, making them particularly effective in reducing erosion and strengthening coastlines against wind and waves.
Guests were also invited to take part in a Lagoon Health Check, a guided coastal walk focused on monitoring shoreline conditions and collecting any waste found along the way. Nestled in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the island is surrounded by crystal-clear waters where vibrant marine life thrives, making the experience as much about appreciation as it is about care. Through this proactive check, guests helped ensure the surrounding environment remains healthy and free of waste, reflecting the idea that sustainability is strengthened through consistent attention.
The celebration concluded with Garden to Plate, an elevated dinner that officially launched the resort’s new garden dining experience. Set amid lush greenery at a beautifully styled table decorated with seedlings and a flowing water fountain, the evening showcased a menu inspired by local ingredients harvested from the garden and demonstrated how thoughtful sourcing can shape a more sustainable dining culture. The multi-course menu included the resort’s signature Garden Salad, Tuna Tartare featuring local catch, and Executive Chef Alberto’s signature Mushroom Risotto.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort continues to advance broader environmental progress through efforts such as harnessing solar power and its recent Green Globe certification, reflecting the resort’s long-term commitment to sustainability across its operations.
To learn more about responsible travel at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, or to plan a rejuvenating tropical escape, visit westin-maldives.com.
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