Business
Bestbuy Maldives, Atmosphere Core elevate chef training with Michelin-star masterclass
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) brought together 100 chefs from leading resorts and restaurants across the country on 24 November for an exclusive culinary masterclass led by Italian One-Michelin-Star Chef Pasquale Palamaro. Held at Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH), the full-house session marked a key highlight of the ongoing “Mediterranean Soul, Maldivian Heart” culinary series presented by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts in collaboration with BBM.
The masterclass formed the Malé City chapter of the broader programme, which features a lineup of events hosted at RAAYA by Atmosphere and VARU by Atmosphere throughout November 2025. The HIH masterclass served as a platform for professional development, skill exchange, and hands-on learning for chefs from some of the Maldives’ most distinguished culinary teams.
Chef Pasquale, celebrated for his work at Indaco Restaurant in Amalfi, guided participating chefs through a series of live demonstrations that reflected his signature philosophy—one that emphasises intuition, simplicity, and a deep respect for natural ingredients.
“Cooking, to me, is a dialogue with nature — an art of transforming simplicity into beauty. Bringing Indaco’s spirit to the Maldives is an opportunity to merge two coasts and two cultures through taste, technique, and emotion,” he shared during the programme.
Participants explored Mediterranean-inspired methods adapted to Maldivian produce, with Chef Pasquale showcasing dishes rooted in coastal heritage and contemporary craftsmanship. The session also encouraged discussion around ingredient integrity, sustainability-led cooking, and the evolving expectations of today’s luxury diners.
The fully subscribed masterclass reaffirmed BBM’s long-running commitment to cultivating professional excellence within the Maldives’ hospitality sector.
As the authorised distributor of globally renowned culinary and F&B brands, BBM has built a reputation for its Masterclass Series, which brings international expertise to local professionals through practical workshops and high-level training. This latest edition added a Michelin-starred perspective to the growing body of knowledge BBM continues to nurture across the industry.
Ali Afrah Hassan, Head – Human Resources, Administration & Corporate Affairs at BBM, highlighted the importance of consistent capacity building in the sector.
“This masterclass reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening the skills of the Maldivian culinary community. By creating opportunities for chefs to learn directly from international experts, we help broaden professional exposure and support the industry’s growth. BBM will continue to invest in platforms that uplift local talent and contribute to raising the overall standard of hospitality in the Maldives,” he said.
The masterclass follows two immersive days at RAAYA by Atmosphere earlier in the month, where guests joined farm experiences, tasting sessions, and a hands-on workshop before a five-course dinner curated by Chef Pasquale. The series will continue with a 4-Hands Dinner at Kaagé on 27 November and a masterclass with a five-course dinner at NÜ on 28 November at VARU by Atmosphere.
Anupam Banerjee, Vice President, Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core, emphasised how the collaboration bridges traditions and culinary ideologies.
“All our island resorts have long been recognised for their culinary offerings,” he noted. “Through Chef Pasquale’s artistry and our island-inspired ethos, we are crafting an evocative dialogue between Mediterranean and Maldivian gastronomies that not only captivates the palate but also champions environmental stewardship and celebrates the cultural richness of both regions.”
For attending chefs, the session offered more than demonstrations—it provided the rare opportunity to learn directly from a Michelin-starred figure whose approach blends innovation with a respect for locality. Many participants described the workshop as an opportunity to refine technique, discover new applications for familiar ingredients, and build valuable connections within the professional community.
With strong engagement and enthusiastic feedback from attendees, the masterclass stands as another milestone in BBM’s long-standing role in elevating culinary standards in the Maldives.
Business
2 decades of culinary excellence: BBM’s founding legacy with Hotel Asia continues in 2025
Hotel Asia Exhibition and International Culinary Challenge is referred to be the hospitality industry event in the Maldives. In this year’s Culinary Challenge (19 to 22 October 2025) comprising competitions over 20 categories, most will take place at the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Studies, Maldives National University, and some at the Synthetic Track, Hulhumalé.
A Founding Partnership that Endures
Since the very first edition in 2001, Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) has played a central role in shaping the International Culinary Challenge into the Maldives’ most prestigious culinary platform. The event has become a cornerstone for professional development, bringing together chefs from across the Maldives to compete, learn, and showcase their craft.
BBM and their associated Principals sponsor an overwhelming majority of categories. “From the beginning, our goal has been to create opportunities for Maldivian chefs to rise to global standards. This partnership has grown with the industry itself,” said A.V.S. Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer of BBM.
Nurturing Local Talent
BBM’s contribution extends beyond sponsorship. The company has built a long-term system for recognizing and developing local culinary talent.
- BBM Chairman’s Trophy for the Best Maldivian Competitor.
- Most Promising Young Chef Award for emerging talent.
- Global exposure programs for Maldivian chefs through sponsored participation in international events.
- Pro-bono Masterclasses with world-renowned chefs to encourage learning and innovation.
Investing in the Future of Hospitality
Through initiatives such as Building Young Talent, BBM continues to mentor aspiring professionals and support the next generation of chefs. The company also promotes inclusivity by sponsoring opportunities for female and young chefs to gain international exposure.
BBM’s industry partnerships include its role as Title Sponsor of the Hotelier Maldives Awards, celebrating excellence across the Maldivian hospitality sector.
Proud Sponsors of Culinary Excellence
In 2025, BBM and its partner brands proudly sponsor 14 competition categories and 8 Main Awards, further strengthening their role in the development of culinary arts in the Maldives. Categories include Decorated Cake, Artistic Showpiece, Bread and Pastry Display, Three Desserts (Display), Desserts, Rice Dish, Asian Noodles, Team Challenge, Maldivian Dish, Creative Sandwich, Young Chef, Tea Challenge, tapas/finger food, and Iced Mocktail.
Business
Bestbuy Maldives, MNU forge partnership to advance hospitality education
The Maldives National University – Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Studies (MNU-FHTS) and Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen industry-academic collaboration and advance hospitality education in the Maldives.
The MoU was signed by Dr Aishath Shehenaz Adam, Vice Chancellor of MNU, and Ismail Hilmy, Chairman and Managing Director of BBM, during a ceremony attended by the university’s Chancellor Dr Mahmood Shaugee, senior management, and representatives from both organisations.
This partnership marks a significant milestone in developing a state-of-the-art Food and Beverage Practical Demonstration Kitchen at MNU-FHTS. BBM will support the upgrading of the existing Garde Manger kitchen and classrooms, contributing financially and materially to create a modern, industry-standard learning environment for future hospitality professionals.
Beyond infrastructure, the collaboration will extend to academic and training support, research and innovation in culinary arts, community engagement, and professional networking opportunities, ensuring that students gain practical, real-world experience aligned with industry expectations.
Highlighting the broader purpose of this partnership, BBM stated that, “This is a significant step in the direction of BBM’s vision involving hospitality industry outreach in the Maldives — because tomorrows start today. Initially, we will set up a world-class model kitchen that will be suitable for masterclasses and hands-on training for students; and also for product demonstrations, masterclasses, and interaction with groups of customers.”
Speaking at the ceremony, representatives from both institutions emphasised their shared vision to promote excellence in education, innovation, and human capital development in the Maldivian hospitality sector. This partnership underscores BBM’s continued commitment to supporting education and industry growth, and MNU-FHTS’s mission to bridge the gap between academia and industry — nurturing the next generation of hospitality leaders in the Maldives.
Business
SATA 2025 announces partnerships; confirms Hotelier Maldives, Maldives Insider as Media Partners
Hotelier Maldives and Maldives Insider have been confirmed as official Media Partners of the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025. The announcement was made during a signing ceremony held at Hulhulé Island Hotel, Maldives, where SATA unveiled its distinguished partners for the 9th edition of the annual awards.
Now in its ninth year, SATA has become a key platform for recognising excellence in South Asia’s tourism and hospitality sector. The partnership with Hotelier Maldives and Maldives Insider will strengthen the awards’ regional visibility and ensure extensive coverage of the event across Maldives and beyond.
This year’s awards ceremony will take place from 19th to 20th September 2025 at Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Sri Lanka, bringing together industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators from across South Asia.
In addition to the media partnership, SATA 2025 also announced its corporate partners. Honda Marine has been named the Platinum Partner, while The Hawks, Velana International Airport, and Allied Insurance Company of the Maldives join as Gold Partners. Renaatus Realty has been confirmed as the Silver Partner, and Hulhulé Island Hotel continues as the official Hospitality Partner in the Maldives.
Speaking at the ceremony, SATA organisers noted that the strong lineup of partners reflects the growing importance of collaboration within the tourism and hospitality industry. With the support of its partners, SATA 2025 aims not only to celebrate outstanding achievements but also to foster long-term cooperation and sustainable growth in the region’s tourism sector.
The awards are endorsed by leading national tourism bodies and associations across South Asia, including the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, Nepal Tourism Board, Visit Maldives Corporation Limited, and several travel and hotel associations across the region.
This year’s evaluation process was conducted by a panel of nine jury members representing different countries, including tourism leaders from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Spain, and the Maldives.
Through partnerships with media outlets such as Hotelier Maldives and Maldives Insider, SATA 2025 will ensure broad engagement across key markets, strengthening its position as one of South Asia’s most prestigious hospitality and travel award platforms.
