Featured
Royal Island blends local traditions and lagoonside celebrations this festive season
Royal Island has announced its festive 2025–2026 programme, titled “Island Traditions, Festive Glow,” inviting guests to celebrate the season on a laid-back Maldivian island illuminated by lanterns and framed by palm trees and calm lagoon views.
The programme has been crafted to evoke warmth, atmosphere, and a strong sense of place. Days follow an unhurried rhythm, centred on family-friendly activities such as island-inspired games, children’s treasure hunts, craft sessions, palm-leaf weaving, and relaxed poolside gatherings. As evening approaches, the island shifts into a gentle social mood, with live music, retro disco nights, white parties, and informal after-dinner beach gatherings where guests are encouraged to linger under the stars.
Christmas at Royal Island combines familiar traditions with Maldivian touches. Guests can enjoy a beachside tree-lighting ceremony, Christmas Eve cocktails, and a festive gala dinner followed by an upbeat party featuring a mix of classic and contemporary music. On Christmas Day, Santa makes a tropical arrival by the water, while a children’s fashion and talent show keeps younger guests at the centre of the celebrations. New Year’s Eve includes oceanfront cocktails, a celebratory dinner, and a countdown that progresses from live music to a beachside gathering. Orthodox Christmas in early January is marked with a dedicated dinner and DJ night, offering a soft close to the festive season.
“Island Traditions, Festive Glow” also places a strong emphasis on Maldivian culture. Guests can take part in Maldivian cooking classes, enjoy homestyle Haruge dinners, and experience Boduberu drumming accompanied by Royal Island’s signature dance performances. Private dining experiences—such as candlelit dinners on the beach, cinema under the stars, floating or lagoon breakfasts, and bespoke romantic set-ups—provide opportunities for couples and families to personalise their celebrations.
Beyond the festive programme, Royal Island’s location in Baa Atoll, close to the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, offers access to rich marine life, including turtles, reef fish, and, seasonally, manta rays. Guests may join guided snorkelling excursions, plan multi-day dives, or opt for relaxed private cruises, including dolphin safaris, sunset fishing, sandbank escapes, and stargazing on secluded stretches of beach. At Araamu Spa, island-inspired therapies, couples’ rituals, and restorative massages offer moments of calm between festivities and a restful start to the new year.
With its intimate scale, strong cultural identity, and a festive calendar that balances family-focused activities, local traditions, and quiet seaside moments, Royal Island delivers a season that feels both celebratory and distinctly Maldivian.
Cooking
Cooking with culture: Maldivian Kandu Kukulhu at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Maldivian cuisine is celebrated not simply as nourishment but as an expression of island heritage and identity. Among its most significant traditions is the preparation of Kandu Kukulhu, the Maldives’ signature rolled tuna curry. Rooted in local custom and passed down through generations, the dish forms the centrepiece of the resort’s weekly Maldivian cooking classes, offering guests an intimate introduction to the flavours, techniques, and narratives that shape the islands. As part of the resort’s signature culinary journey, it brings Maldivian culture to life through authentic tastes and thoughtful storytelling.
Deeply embedded in local tradition, Kandu Kukulhu reflects centuries of craftsmanship and care. At Vilu Reef, the cooking class is led by the resort’s Maldivian chefs, who demonstrate each stage with the precision and intuition inherited through long-standing practice. Guests learn how to slice the tuna, layer it with aromatic spices, and bind the rolls with coconut or pandan leaf. As the curry gently simmers in coconut milk, its aroma fills the air, offering a vivid portrayal of everyday island cooking—an experience that resonates long after the final tasting.
Kandu Kukulhu, which translates to “chicken of the sea,” is a quintessential Maldivian tuna curry and a powerful tribute to the nation’s enduring connection to the ocean.
“Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s culinary story celebrates Maldivian heritage, moving beyond simply serving fresh seafood,” said Chef de Cuisine Mohamed Hameed, known as Chef Printey. “It is a connection to our islands, our people, and the traditions that shaped Maldivian cuisine. By sharing these methods, we bring our cultural narrative to life in the most sincere way.”
The cooking class forms a key part of the Maldivian Roots Signature Experience, which highlights the flavours, crafts, and cultural expressions that define the Maldives. It reflects Sun Siyam’s philosophy of celebrating island life through meaningful encounters and genuine Maldivian spirit. The experience is available to all guests at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and can be booked in advance during their stay.
Awards
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives secures Readers’ Choice honour in Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Awards
The inaugural Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 have been announced, and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, has secured a place on the list. The resort has been recognised as a Favourite Overseas Leisure Hotel, marking an important milestone for the newly opened property. Known for its privacy, refined elegance, diverse dining options, and holistic wellness offerings, the resort has quickly emerged as one of the region’s most sought-after five-star retreats in the Maldives.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives has been designed to engage the senses, blending elevated elegance with uninterrupted seclusion. Its collection of beachfront and overwater villas and residences has been created for travellers seeking a peaceful Maldivian escape defined by natural surroundings. The contemporary design is softened by organic textures, muted tones, and Thai-inspired elements, resulting in an atmosphere that feels serene, relaxed, and discreetly luxurious.
Elegance and simplicity shape the experience across the island. Private decks offer quiet spaces for reflection, while an array of water sports and marine activities provide opportunities for exploration. The resort’s wellbeing philosophy is anchored by SPA Cenvaree Retreat, a dedicated sanctuary for holistic healing and restoration. Drawing on Thai wellness traditions, each treatment is designed to renew balance and nurture physical and mental wellbeing. Signature therapies, couples’ rituals, and restorative beauty treatments allow guests to slow down and reconnect with their natural rhythm.
Dining is a defining aspect of the resort’s appeal. Guests can enjoy tandoor and teppan live stations at The Gallery, savour Mediterranean-inspired seafood at Bluefin, or end the day with cocktails and sunset views at Sunset Social. For additional exclusivity, The Club offers gourmet breakfasts, curated grape pairings, and intimate culinary experiences, while Coco Drift provides relaxed poolside refreshments.
The recognition from Condé Nast Traveller Middle East highlights the rapid rise of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives within the region. Securing such a prestigious title within months of opening underscores the resort’s commitment to service quality, guest satisfaction, and exceptional experiences. It also reflects Centara’s growing presence and increasing popularity among travellers to the Maldives.
“We are deeply honoured to be recognised by the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East community,” said Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon. “This award reflects the genuine care and commitment our team puts into creating stays that feel calm and personal—experiences that are both distinctly Maldivian and authentically Thai. Our focus has always been on curated journeys, refined elegance, and a meaningful connection to the island’s natural beauty. It is incredibly rewarding to know that our guests feel this throughout their time with us.”
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives continues to welcome guests from the GCC region and beyond, strengthened by the trust of travellers who value authenticity, elegance, and exceptional island experiences.
Celebration
Maldivian Christmas and New Year at Vakkaru Maldives: Timeless moments await
For many travellers, certain holidays transcend the ordinary and become memories retold for years to come. Christmas and New Year at Vakkaru Maldives fall firmly into that category. Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Vakkaru offers an environment where time softens into the rhythm of turquoise waters and soft white sand. During the festive season, the resort adopts an added layer of understated elegance and island-inspired charm.
Guests waking on Christmas morning in an overwater villa are greeted by sunlight dancing across the lagoon. Instead of winter’s chill, there is only the warmth of a gentle tropical breeze and the soft sound of the ocean beneath the suite. Breakfast may be served on a private deck as manta rays pass in the distance and the day begins with quiet possibility.
Festive celebrations at the resort combine refinement with authenticity. Tree-lighting ceremonies unfold against pastel-coloured sunsets, live music moves through the palm groves, and seasonal dining features gourmet menus that incorporate Maldivian influences. The atmosphere is intimate and thoughtfully arranged, creating the sense that the island itself is sharing a moment with each guest. Younger travellers have much to enjoy as well, with holiday craft activities, island treasure hunts, and a dedicated visit from Santa that adds a playful touch to the celebrations.
As the year draws to a close, Vakkaru brings a renewed sense of celebration to its shores. New Year’s Eve features an open-air gala dinner beneath the stars, illuminated by lanterns while chefs prepare dishes showcasing the finest local produce. The resort’s signature barefoot-luxury spirit is fully present—relaxed yet refined, festive without excess. Entertainment continues into the night with live performances and DJ sets. Guests gather on the sand, cocktails in hand, as the countdown to midnight begins. When the clock strikes twelve, fireworks illuminate the lagoon, their reflections shimmering across the still water. The moment feels cinematic and memorable, marking the start of a new year in a spectacular setting.
Between the festivities, guests can enjoy the resort’s signature tranquillity. Merana Spa, positioned over the ocean, offers treatments that encourage rest and restoration. The surrounding reefs provide opportunities for snorkelling and diving, with the chance to encounter marine life that thrives in the atoll’s protected waters. Paddleboarding, dolphin cruises, and excursions in search of hammerhead sharks offer both gentle and adventurous options for exploration. For those seeking a quieter experience, a sunset dhoni cruise with a glass of champagne captures the classic romance of the Maldives.
Vakkaru Maldives presents Christmas and New Year as a blend of natural beauty, thoughtful experiences, and personalised celebration. Guests can savour every detail—from festive lights glowing through the coconut palms to holiday-inspired cocktails and candlelit dinners—while welcoming the new year from the heart of the Indian Ocean.
Vakkaru Dream Getaway – Early Bird Festive Offer includes:
- Complimentary daily breakfast
- Savings of over 10% on all villas and residences
- Up to 15% savings on round-trip seaplane transfers
- Complimentary access to selected non-motorised watersports
Those seeking a festive season that combines natural tranquillity with considered sophistication may find Vakkaru Maldives to be the ideal destination.
