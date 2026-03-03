Family
Royal Island introduces Easter escape with up to 25% savings
For travellers who prefer Easter with a softer pace and a more intimate sense of place, Royal Island offers a boutique island retreat in Baa Atoll, part of the Maldives’ UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Available under Villa Resorts’ Easter Offer, guests can enjoy up to 25% savings when booking direct, with an Easter Escape that also includes exclusive direct booking benefits and 50% off domestic flight transfers for Royal Island.
Royal Island’s charm is in how quickly it helps you ease into island life. It’s not a resort built around a busy schedule, but one that encourages the simple rituals that make a holiday feel restorative: slow mornings by the lagoon, barefoot afternoons that drift from beach to shade, and evenings that arrive gently with the sound of the ocean. The boutique scale keeps everything feeling personal, warm, and unforced.
Accommodation reflects that same sense of calm. The resort’s Beach Pool Villas bring privacy and space into the holiday, with indoor-outdoor living and your own pool just steps from the shoreline, ideal for couples seeking quiet togetherness or families wanting comfort without feeling far from the sea.
Easter at Royal Island can be made especially memorable through private dining, with intimate set-ups that feel true to the island’s character, simple, beautiful, and focused on the people you are sharing the moment with. Families are also well catered for, with younger guests enjoying their own island adventures at Starfish Kids Club, giving parents time to unwind while children stay happily engaged.
With its boutique feel, biosphere setting, and island-first rhythm, Royal Island is an invitation to celebrate Easter in the Maldives in a way that feels gentler, more personal, and genuinely unhurried.
Family
Grand Park Kodhipparu transforms into an Easter island wonderland
This Easter, retreat to award-nominated island luxury resort just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport.
With direct international flights into Malé from Europe and Asia, access to the Maldives is refreshingly straightforward—and at Grand Park Kodhipparu, the transition from runway to lagoon takes just 20 effortless minutes. No domestic flights. No lengthy transfers. Simply step off the plane and into turquoise waters.
Recently honoured with four nominations in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, the Grand Park Kodhipparu continues to receive international recognition for its rejuvenating Spa treatments, unique dining experiences and immersive lagoon adventures along the vibrant house reef—reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ most compelling boutique resorts.
A Playful Island Wonderland
Throughout the Easter period, the island transforms into a playful natural wonderland. Children and parents alike can explore island-wide treasure trails, take part in hands-on creative workshops, and dive beneath the lagoon for underwater egg hunts, before gathering under the stars for family movie nights on the beach. At the heart of the celebrations is the resort’s signature Kodhipparu Island Discovery Quest–a gentle, story-led journey across seven themed stations designed to encourage families to slow down, explore together and reconnect with the island’s natural beauty.
Stay Longer, Reconnect More
To enhance the Easter escape, guests booking directly are invited to take advantage of the resort’s Stay Longer Offer, with villa rates from USD 349 and 30% savings on all villas for stays of four nights or more, complemented by added value across dining, wellbeing and marine experiences throughout the stay.
“Easter at Grand Park Kodhipparu is a beautiful expression of what we call Connected Island Luxury,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.“It’s about creating space for families to truly reconnect—with each other, with nature, and with the rhythm of island life. From exploring our vibrant house reef to slowing down together on the Island Discovery Quest, every experience is designed to feel effortless, meaningful and shared.”
Guests can enjoy daily buffet breakfast at The Edge restaurant, savings across all dining outlets, the spa and selected marine activities, as well as a dedicated Lifestyle Host service ensuring a seamless, personalised stay. Wellbeing and discovery are central to the experience, with sunrise and sunset yoga sessions offering moments of calm and curiosity in equal measure. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available across the island, from private villas to outdoor spaces.
Members of Park Rewards, the group’s complimentary loyalty programme, can enjoy up to an additional 15% off villa rates while earning points to redeem on future stays.
With its spacious villas, vibrant house reef and thoughtfully curated family experiences, Grand Park Kodhipparu offers an Easter holiday that balances play, relaxation and connection—all in one unforgettable island setting.
This spring, swap chocolate for coral reefs, treasure maps for turquoise lagoons, and everyday routines for barefoot moments beneath the Maldivian sun.
Collect moments, not just eggs.
For more information or to book directly, visit www.parkhotelgroup.com/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives.
Family
Easter at Villa Park comes with up to 25% off, discounted transfers
This Easter, Villa Park welcomes travellers to slow down and reconnect on one of the Maldives’ most spacious, naturally lush island escapes, available as part of Villa Resorts’ Easter Offer. Guests can enjoy up to 25% savings when booking direct, with an Easter Escape that also includes exclusive direct booking benefits and 50% off domestic flight transfers for Villa Park, adding extra value for a longer island holiday.
Set in the South Ari Atoll, Villa Park is designed for families and experience-led travellers who want the Maldives with room to roam. Tropical greenery, wide beaches, and a relaxed sense of adventure that makes it easy to spend time together without feeling rushed, whether that means snorkelling in clear lagoon water, cycling around the island, or simply stretching out poolside shape days here.
A key highlight for ocean lovers is Villa Park’s location in the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), a region known for year-round whale shark sightings. It brings an added sense of discovery to an Easter break, with the chance to experience one of the Maldives’ most iconic marine encounters as part of a holiday that still feels effortless.
For families, Park Players Kids Club elevates the season, where younger guests can enjoy their own island adventures while parents take time to properly unwind. Accommodation is equally tailored to multigenerational travel, with Villa Park offering a standout variety of Beach Pool Villas, giving families and groups the flexibility to choose the space and privacy that suits them best.
The Easter Offer at Villa Park includes up to 25% off accommodation when booking direct, plus exclusive direct booking benefits and 50% off domestic flight transfers, making it easier to turn school-holiday time into a sunlit, meaningful escape in the Maldives.
Family
A slower Easter awaits at Villa Nautica
This Easter, Villa Nautica invites travellers to slow down and celebrate the season in the Maldives with an island escape shaped by sunshine, sea air, and meaningful time together. Available as part of Easter Offer, guests can enjoy up to 25% savings when booking direct, making it easier to turn the holiday into a true reset by the water.
Just a short journey from Velana International Airport, Villa Nautica is designed for effortless island living. Guests can settle into beachfront and overwater villas, spend their days moving between lagoon swims and golden-hour strolls, and let the pace naturally soften. Easter here is less about rushing from one plan to the next and more about being present, sharing long breakfasts, finding quiet moments in the shade, and enjoying evenings that glow over the ocean.
For those wanting to make the season feel extra special, Villa Nautica’s Easter experience lends itself beautifully to private dining. From intimate dinners by the shoreline to ocean-facing settings that feel made for celebration, the resort offers the kind of moments that turn a holiday into a memory, thoughtful, personal, and unhurried.
Wellness is also part of the Easter rhythm. Guests can embrace spa time as a simple ritual of slowing down, with restorative treatments that help reset the pace of everyday life. Whether it is a quiet afternoon dedicated to recovery or a calm pause between beach and sunset, the island’s focus on wellbeing complements the spirit of the season.
Families are equally at home at Villa Nautica, with younger guests welcomed into Easter holiday fun through Wavy Navy Kids Club. Seasonal activities bring a playful energy to the week, giving children their own island adventures while parents take time to unwind and enjoy the ease of being together.
The Easter Offer includes up to 25% off accommodation when booking direct at Villa Nautica. The offer is supported by direct booking advantages designed to keep planning simple, so guests can focus on the holiday itself.
