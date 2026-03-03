Royal Island introduces Easter escape with up to 25% savings

This Easter, retreat to award-nominated island luxury resort just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport.

With direct international flights into Malé from Europe and Asia, access to the Maldives is refreshingly straightforward—and at Grand Park Kodhipparu, the transition from runway to lagoon takes just 20 effortless minutes. No domestic flights. No lengthy transfers. Simply step off the plane and into turquoise waters.

Recently honoured with four nominations in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, the Grand Park Kodhipparu continues to receive international recognition for its rejuvenating Spa treatments, unique dining experiences and immersive lagoon adventures along the vibrant house reef—reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ most compelling boutique resorts.

A Playful Island Wonderland

Throughout the Easter period, the island transforms into a playful natural wonderland. Children and parents alike can explore island-wide treasure trails, take part in hands-on creative workshops, and dive beneath the lagoon for underwater egg hunts, before gathering under the stars for family movie nights on the beach. At the heart of the celebrations is the resort’s signature Kodhipparu Island Discovery Quest–a gentle, story-led journey across seven themed stations designed to encourage families to slow down, explore together and reconnect with the island’s natural beauty.

Stay Longer, Reconnect More

To enhance the Easter escape, guests booking directly are invited to take advantage of the resort’s Stay Longer Offer, with villa rates from USD 349 and 30% savings on all villas for stays of four nights or more, complemented by added value across dining, wellbeing and marine experiences throughout the stay.

“Easter at Grand Park Kodhipparu is a beautiful expression of what we call Connected Island Luxury,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.“It’s about creating space for families to truly reconnect—with each other, with nature, and with the rhythm of island life. From exploring our vibrant house reef to slowing down together on the Island Discovery Quest, every experience is designed to feel effortless, meaningful and shared.”

Guests can enjoy daily buffet breakfast at The Edge restaurant, savings across all dining outlets, the spa and selected marine activities, as well as a dedicated Lifestyle Host service ensuring a seamless, personalised stay. Wellbeing and discovery are central to the experience, with sunrise and sunset yoga sessions offering moments of calm and curiosity in equal measure. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available across the island, from private villas to outdoor spaces.

Members of Park Rewards, the group’s complimentary loyalty programme, can enjoy up to an additional 15% off villa rates while earning points to redeem on future stays.

With its spacious villas, vibrant house reef and thoughtfully curated family experiences, Grand Park Kodhipparu offers an Easter holiday that balances play, relaxation and connection—all in one unforgettable island setting.

This spring, swap chocolate for coral reefs, treasure maps for turquoise lagoons, and everyday routines for barefoot moments beneath the Maldivian sun.

Collect moments, not just eggs.

For more information or to book directly, visit www.parkhotelgroup.com/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives.