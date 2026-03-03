News
InterContinental Maldives celebrates Women’s Day through creative expression
As travellers increasingly seek experiences that go beyond indulgence, blending creativity with personal enrichment, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort presents a distinctive celebration of International Women’s Day, where art becomes a form of empowerment.
On 8 March 2026, the resort unveils Ocean Muse: A Women’s Day Atelier, an intimate, atelier-style jewellery art workshop designed exclusively for women. Led by the resort’s Resident Artist, Anastasia Medvedeva, this immersive experience invites participants to design their own 925 silver jewellery piece, incorporating authentic Maldivian sand, delicate shells, and ocean-toned pigments, a wearable reflection of island beauty and personal expression.
Set within The Collective’s Art Studio, the experience elevates Women’s Day beyond celebration, offering a rare opportunity for creative ownership. Each piece is handcrafted in collaboration with a jewellery couturier, transforming raw island elements into a timeless keepsake shaped by the hands and story of its creator.
Complementing the atelier is a thoughtfully curated selection of wellness rituals at AVI Spa, including a Ladies’ Glow Facial Experience and a woman-only Sound Healing Session, gentle offerings designed to restore radiance and emotional balance.
Together, these experiences reflect a growing global movement toward artful travel, where creativity, mindfulness, and meaningful connection define luxury.
At InterContinental Maldives, International Women’s Day becomes not only a celebration of strength, but an invitation to create, to pause, and to honour one’s own evolving narrative.
Family
Grand Park Kodhipparu transforms into an Easter island wonderland
This Easter, retreat to award-nominated island luxury resort just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport.
With direct international flights into Malé from Europe and Asia, access to the Maldives is refreshingly straightforward—and at Grand Park Kodhipparu, the transition from runway to lagoon takes just 20 effortless minutes. No domestic flights. No lengthy transfers. Simply step off the plane and into turquoise waters.
Recently honoured with four nominations in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, the Grand Park Kodhipparu continues to receive international recognition for its rejuvenating Spa treatments, unique dining experiences and immersive lagoon adventures along the vibrant house reef—reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ most compelling boutique resorts.
A Playful Island Wonderland
Throughout the Easter period, the island transforms into a playful natural wonderland. Children and parents alike can explore island-wide treasure trails, take part in hands-on creative workshops, and dive beneath the lagoon for underwater egg hunts, before gathering under the stars for family movie nights on the beach. At the heart of the celebrations is the resort’s signature Kodhipparu Island Discovery Quest–a gentle, story-led journey across seven themed stations designed to encourage families to slow down, explore together and reconnect with the island’s natural beauty.
Stay Longer, Reconnect More
To enhance the Easter escape, guests booking directly are invited to take advantage of the resort’s Stay Longer Offer, with villa rates from USD 349 and 30% savings on all villas for stays of four nights or more, complemented by added value across dining, wellbeing and marine experiences throughout the stay.
“Easter at Grand Park Kodhipparu is a beautiful expression of what we call Connected Island Luxury,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.“It’s about creating space for families to truly reconnect—with each other, with nature, and with the rhythm of island life. From exploring our vibrant house reef to slowing down together on the Island Discovery Quest, every experience is designed to feel effortless, meaningful and shared.”
Guests can enjoy daily buffet breakfast at The Edge restaurant, savings across all dining outlets, the spa and selected marine activities, as well as a dedicated Lifestyle Host service ensuring a seamless, personalised stay. Wellbeing and discovery are central to the experience, with sunrise and sunset yoga sessions offering moments of calm and curiosity in equal measure. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available across the island, from private villas to outdoor spaces.
Members of Park Rewards, the group’s complimentary loyalty programme, can enjoy up to an additional 15% off villa rates while earning points to redeem on future stays.
With its spacious villas, vibrant house reef and thoughtfully curated family experiences, Grand Park Kodhipparu offers an Easter holiday that balances play, relaxation and connection—all in one unforgettable island setting.
This spring, swap chocolate for coral reefs, treasure maps for turquoise lagoons, and everyday routines for barefoot moments beneath the Maldivian sun.
Collect moments, not just eggs.
For more information or to book directly, visit www.parkhotelgroup.com/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives.
Cooking
Chef Giorgio Servetto brings Michelin-starred dining to Atmosphere Core’s underwater restaurants
A rare culinary moment will unfold in the Maldives as double MICHELIN-Starred Chef Giorgio Servetto brings his distinctive approach to creative, environmentally grounded dining beneath the surface of the Indian Ocean, in an exclusive underwater collaboration with Atmosphere Core.
Chef Giorgio Servetto will introduce a Garden-to-Sea Immersion concept rooted in circular cuisine and zero-waste precision. He will take over two of the region’s most celebrated underwater restaurants, for exclusive lunch and dinner experiences: Only BLU at OBLU SELECT Lobigili from 7th to 9th May 2026, followed by M6m (Minus Six Metres) at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO from 12th to 14th May 2026. The culinary extravaganza will also include a signature Crab Dinner Experience at the HUDHU BAY, also at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO.
Presented as a five-course menu at both Only BLU and M6m, each dish will trace Chef Servetto’s culinary journey, translating his philosophy into refined and sophisticated expressions. Developed in partnership with Atmosphere Core culinary team, the menus will prioritise island-grown produce. Hydroponic greens cultivated on Maadhoo Island, fresh vegetables sourced from local farms, and sustainable catch from the Indian Ocean will reinforce a transparent and measurable commitment to environmental accountability.
“Creativity begins with listening—to the land, the sea, and what they give you,” says Chef Giorgio Servetto. “My cuisine is about simplifying. When you respect ingredients fully, every element finds its purpose and flavour becomes clearer. You are a guest in nature’s elegant dining room. It is especially exciting to bring this experience to the Maldives for the first time with Atmosphere Core, where serving food in this underwater realm makes the journey feel even more special.”
Born and professionally shaped in Liguria, Italy, Chef Giorgio Servetto is known for an approach to cooking that is both disciplined and deeply curious. He is a great wine enthusiast and a dynamic presence in the kitchen, driven by an openness to learning, cultural exchange, and continuous research. This passionate pursuit of excellence has earned him rare distinction: he remains the only chef in Liguria to hold both a MICHELIN Red Star and a MICHELIN Green Star, and the only one to be awarded Red Stars at two different restaurants.
Bringing together MICHELIN-level gastronomy and tangible island sustainability leadership, this collaboration extends beyond a single culinary moment. It reflects Atmosphere Core’s broader commitment to embedding conscious dining principles across its portfolio.
Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage, Atmosphere Core, expands, “This kind of culinary experience feels very natural to us. We are focused on bringing conscious dining into everything we do. Our approach to circular cuisine comes from working closely with what’s grown on our islands and what the sea provides responsibly. Collaborating with Chef Servetto has been inspiring. His way of thinking aligns instinctively with ours, and together we’ve designed something enriching, grounded and memorable, a new experience that our guests can genuinely enjoy and take with them.”
The venues themselves complete the immersion. One of the Maldives’ largest under ocean restaurants, Only BLU offers a cobalt-washed dining room framed by drifting marine life, while M6M delivers a sophisticated, limited-seat experience six metres below the surface, where ocean panoramas replace traditional décor. In both settings, dining becomes a sensory experience, focused and deliberately unhurried.
Easily accessible from Velana International Airport, OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO offer seamless entry points for travellers seeking meaningful travel. Whether for a fleeting escape or an extended stay, the collaboration positions Atmosphere Core at the forefront of a new gastronomic language where creativity, sustainability and sense of place are inseparable.
In an age where luxury dining is being redefined, this underwater takeover makes a compelling statement, the future of fine dining isn’t louder, it’s deeper.
Family
Royal Island introduces Easter escape with up to 25% savings
For travellers who prefer Easter with a softer pace and a more intimate sense of place, Royal Island offers a boutique island retreat in Baa Atoll, part of the Maldives’ UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Available under Villa Resorts’ Easter Offer, guests can enjoy up to 25% savings when booking direct, with an Easter Escape that also includes exclusive direct booking benefits and 50% off domestic flight transfers for Royal Island.
Royal Island’s charm is in how quickly it helps you ease into island life. It’s not a resort built around a busy schedule, but one that encourages the simple rituals that make a holiday feel restorative: slow mornings by the lagoon, barefoot afternoons that drift from beach to shade, and evenings that arrive gently with the sound of the ocean. The boutique scale keeps everything feeling personal, warm, and unforced.
Accommodation reflects that same sense of calm. The resort’s Beach Pool Villas bring privacy and space into the holiday, with indoor-outdoor living and your own pool just steps from the shoreline, ideal for couples seeking quiet togetherness or families wanting comfort without feeling far from the sea.
Easter at Royal Island can be made especially memorable through private dining, with intimate set-ups that feel true to the island’s character, simple, beautiful, and focused on the people you are sharing the moment with. Families are also well catered for, with younger guests enjoying their own island adventures at Starfish Kids Club, giving parents time to unwind while children stay happily engaged.
With its boutique feel, biosphere setting, and island-first rhythm, Royal Island is an invitation to celebrate Easter in the Maldives in a way that feels gentler, more personal, and genuinely unhurried.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
A spring of flavours: Nowruz dining series at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
-
News1 week ago
Refined overwater vision: Velaa Private Island’s upgraded Ocean Pool House
-
Featured1 week ago
Yoko Kawaguchi to lead holistic wellness residency at Vakkaru Maldives
-
News6 days ago
Pulse Hotels & Resorts unveils Aura Maldives, a mindful luxury sanctuary
-
Love1 week ago
Fushifaru Maldives combines romance and lunar new year traditions in guest programme
-
News7 days ago
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi sets new nenchmark with 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around
-
Fitness1 week ago
OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru launches expanded wellness programming for 2026
-
Action1 week ago
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon celebrates sixth anniversary of Reefscapers collaboration