Featured
Intimate island experiences shape Valentine’s Day at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
This Valentine’s Day, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites couples to celebrate love through a collection of carefully curated experiences designed to unfold in intimate moments across the island.
Framed by the natural beauty of Maamunagau Island, the resort’s Valentine’s programme centres on a series of limited-edition dining and wellness experiences created exclusively for the occasion. From private beachfront dining and moonlit dinners along Café Umi Beach to an elevated Valentine’s evening at the signature Lighthouse venue, romance is conveyed through setting, atmosphere and thoughtful detail rather than elaborate gestures.
Culinary experiences sit at the heart of the celebration, with bespoke Valentine’s menus intended to be savoured slowly, paired with curated wines and accompanied by uninterrupted ocean views. Each dining experience is crafted to feel personal, whether enjoyed beneath the night sky or in one of the island’s more private spaces.
Beyond dining, couples are encouraged to reconnect through shared wellness experiences at AVI Spa. Signature rituals and indulgent treatments offer a quieter expression of romance, giving guests the opportunity to unwind together in a calm, oceanfront environment. Those seeking complete privacy may opt for bespoke in-villa treatments, allowing the occasion to be marked within the comfort of their own surroundings.
Throughout Valentine’s Day, subtle touches across the resort—from crafted cocktails to curated wine moments—enhance the celebration without overwhelming it, reflecting InterContinental Maldives’ belief that genuine luxury is rooted in balance, intention and authenticity.
At InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, Valentine’s Day is shaped not by excess, but by considered, enduring moments that create shared memories long after the day has passed.
Action
Niyama Private Islands enhances surf lifestyle with stylish new surf venue
Niyama Private Islands Maldives now offers what is considered the most luxurious surf experience in the Maldives, enhanced by the introduction of its new Surf Shack — a stylish beachfront hangout serving gourmet bites, drinks, sunset views and lively parties.
Known as Nature’s Playground, the resort has long attracted surf professionals from around the globe. Located in the southern Maldives, where swells are at their strongest, it is a preferred base during peak surf season. Waves break directly on shore, with additional surf spots accessible within minutes by speedboat.
Niyama’s signature waves roll in at Vodi Point, situated on the westernmost tip of its twin islands. It is here that the resort has unveiled the new Surf Shack, designed to make time off the waves equally appealing. The thatched-roof venue encourages a barefoot, relaxed atmosphere, offering an upper deck for sunset viewing and picnic-style seating below. Reflecting Niyama’s sustainability ethos, Area Chief of Engineering Michael Patrick Slevin notes that 75 per cent of construction materials were repurposed, blending beach casual with environmentally conscious design.
Guests can enjoy gourmet dishes served from service windows, with a menu inspired by iconic surf destinations worldwide: Australian fish and chips, Indonesian satay, Mexican nachos and Japanese takoyaki. The drinks list pays tribute to rum, featuring an extensive collection and signature cocktails inspired by renowned surf breaks.
While the Surf Shack maintains a laidback feel during the day, the beachfront transforms at dusk as the tides shift and the DJ elevates the atmosphere. The resort’s rum and reggae Sundays have already become a celebrated weekly event.
Surfers at Niyama can design their days as they wish — chasing waves or relaxing ashore. The Surf Centre offers equipment and guidance, while Drift by Niyama provides recovery treatments to soothe muscles, repair sun-exposed skin and restore energy. Resident professional surfers remain available to advise on technique and wave conditions.
“The new Surf Shack forms part of the renewed Niyama experience, which includes significant refurbishments across the resort, inventive culinary additions and a greater emphasis on active living and wellness,” said Hafidh Al Busaidy, General Manager of Niyama Private Islands Maldives. “With more developments on the way, we look forward to sharing what comes next.”
Awards
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma secures prestigious Green Globe Certification
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced that it has successfully achieved Green Globe Certification, following an independent audit conducted after a focused six-month programme. Officially awarded on 23 December 2025, the resort attained an 86 per cent compliance score, marking an important step in its ongoing sustainability efforts.
Green Globe Certification is recognised as one of the world’s leading sustainability standards for the tourism sector. To be certified, organisations must demonstrate verified compliance with more than 40 criteria covering environmental stewardship, social responsibility, cultural heritage and sustainable management. The process prioritises transparency, measurable progress and continuous improvement, making the certification a notable accomplishment within the global hospitality industry.
General Manager Mark Eletr noted that the result reflects both strategic intent and collective commitment across the resort.
He stated: “We are very pleased with this achievement and with the steps taken to prioritise sustainability at Kandooma. That focus was evident from the outset through the expansion of two key roles within the team, ensuring sustainability leadership and accountability were firmly in place.”
As part of this approach, the resort introduced a combined Sustainability Officer and General Manager’s Executive Assistant role to lead operational implementation, supported by enhanced strategic guidance from the Director of Marketing, who recently completed tertiary studies with a strong sustainability focus.
Mark Eletr added: “An Executive Assistant role is traditionally heavily administrative. By streamlining my own processes and integrating AI tools to improve efficiency, we were able to redesign the role to place sustainability at its centre. Broadening our Director of Marketing’s remit has further strengthened strategic direction by adding genuine expertise and commitment. With both positions reporting directly to me, sustainability is clearly elevated across the resort, and the structure has proven highly effective.”
He also highlighted that the certification journey itself has been one of the most valuable outcomes.
“This was a whole-resort effort. It required commitment, collaboration and a shared vision for Kandooma’s long-term direction. We have now established strong policies, processes and measurement frameworks that will endure beyond the current leadership team, forming a key part of our annual planning cycle.”
The certification aligns closely with IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Journey to Tomorrow framework, the group’s global sustainability strategy centred on people, communities and the planet. It sets targets related to carbon reduction, water stewardship, waste management, responsible sourcing and community impact across IHG’s worldwide portfolio.
With an 86 per cent score against Green Globe’s criteria, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives demonstrated strong performance in areas such as energy and water efficiency, waste reduction and recycling, marine ecosystem protection, responsible procurement, colleague wellbeing and community engagement. Initiatives including coral conservation, marine education, colleague sustainability training and newly introduced guest sustainability pledges highlight the resort’s integrated approach to responsible tourism.
Reflecting on the process, Mark Eletr said: “The past few months have been challenging, but the outcome has been worthwhile. This certification gives us a clear improvement plan and a roadmap for the future. We did not want a symbolic certification—we chose Green Globe because it is rigorous and evidence-based. Some said it would be too difficult, which is exactly why we pursued it. We wanted a standard that pushes us to improve, now and in the years ahead.”
Green Globe Certification provides an ongoing framework to support continuous improvement, ensuring the resort evolves its sustainability practices year after year. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives remains committed to advancing responsible tourism, encouraging guests to make sustainable choices, and contributing positively to the protection of the Maldives’ natural and cultural heritage.
Featured
Reflect, renew, explore: Angsana Velavaru unveils its 2026 offerings
The beginning of a new year offers a natural pause for reflection and intention. At Angsana Velavaru, this transition is marked not by haste, but by experiences that honour time, place, and the quiet beauty of island life.
Situated within a wide private lagoon in the South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru is known for its sense of space, calm, and considered hospitality. As 2026 begins, the resort invites guests to welcome the year through its 101 Things to Do, a curated collection of experiences that emphasise exploration, connection, and balance.
Each activity is created to mirror the rhythm of the island. Mornings may open with gentle movement beside the sea or peaceful moments as the horizon brightens. The lagoon presents opportunities for discovery, from snorkelling and diving among coral reefs to leisurely cruises that reveal the Maldives in its most elemental form. Evenings unfold at a slower pace, shaped by unhurried conversations and lingering sunsets.
Wellbeing remains central to the Angsana Velavaru offering. At Angsana Spa, restorative treatments draw upon long-standing Asian traditions, delivering an approach to renewal that extends beyond the spa experience. Elsewhere, wellness is expressed through mindful movement, expansive open-air spaces, and the freedom to slow down, enabling guests to reconnect with themselves and the natural surroundings.
Accommodation at the resort reflects thoughtful design and a deep connection with nature. Beachfront villas provide immediate access to white sands and sheltered garden spaces, while the distinctive InOcean Pool Villas offer an elevated sense of privacy and perspective. These overwater residences feature infinity pools that blend seamlessly with the horizon and double-storey layouts crowned with rooftop terraces, providing uninterrupted views of the ocean, sky, and shifting light.
Culinary experiences form an integral part of the stay. With offerings ranging from Maldivian cuisine to Indian, Pan-Asian, and international dishes, dining at Angsana Velavaru highlights both variety and careful preparation. Flexible all-inclusive options and curated leisure programmes allow guests to shape their experience according to their personal pace.
At its core, the 101 Things to Do serve as a celebration of meaningful travel. They encourage guests to engage deeply, appreciate moments both modest and significant, and begin the year with a sense of clarity and renewed purpose.
Trending
