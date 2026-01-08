Niyama Private Islands enhances surf lifestyle with stylish new surf venue

The Nautilus Maldives is set to welcome back Denise Höfer, Germany’s No. 1 padel player and a leading global ambassador of the sport, for a renewed edition of its Masters for Masters series, taking place from 25 to 28 March 2026. This four-day programme invites families, couples and players of every level to discover Padel as a joyful shared adventure, guided by one of the world’s most inspiring Padel athletes.

Padel has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, celebrated for its accessibility and its ability to bring people together. Fast, intuitive and inherently social, it is the perfect sport for parents and children, partners and friends. With its playful nature and quick learning curve, Padel creates rare moments where beginners and seasoned players can genuinely enjoy the game side by side.

In this spirit, The Nautilus presents a Padel Masterclass shaped by connection. Whether learning your first rally with your partner, watching your children gain confidence on the court, or joining a spirited group session with fellow travellers, the programme transforms play into an experience of shared joy and discovery.

Guests will train with Denise Höfer across a curated line up of classes. Tailored, on-demand experiences including Couples Escape, Family Fun, Cardio Padel and Padel × Wellness invite guests to hyper-personalise their journey, blending movement with mindfulness, and performance with light hearted enjoyment. Complimentary daily sessions feature a Group Masterclass and a Children’s Masterclass, each thoughtfully crafted to suit different learning styles and skill levels.

After energising mornings on the court, guests can retreat to Solasta Spa for treatments inspired by natural flow and deep release. Personalised massages, stretching rituals and ocean-influenced therapies provide a gentle counterbalance to the day’s activities, inviting both body and mind to settle into a state of restoration. The experience becomes a soothing rhythm of movement, rest and reconnection, perfectly aligned with the private island’s unhurried philosophy.

With just 26 ultra-luxury houses and residences in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Nautilus offers the ideal setting for meaningful time together. Days unfold freely, guided not by schedules but by the simple desire to savour each moment. Whether learning a new skill as a family, sharing a playful match at sunset, or cheering one another from the sidelines, every experience becomes part of a memory shaped by spontaneity and warmth.

The Padel Masterclass with Denise Höfer invites guests to discover more than technique. It offers a chance to bond, to grow and to reconnect with the joy of learning something new together. At The Nautilus, this journey is shaped not by rules, but by the freedom to follow your own rhythm.

Denise Höfer, Germany’s No. 1 Padel Player, shares: “I’m thrilled to be returning to The Nautilus for this special edition of its Masters for Masters series. The Nautilus’s Padel court is truly one of my favourites in the world: it’s incredible setting and stunning lagoon views create an atmosphere unlike anywhere else. I can’t wait to share this unique experience with The Nautilus guests once again.”

Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives, adds: “We are delighted to welcome Denise Höfer back to our shores. Having an athlete of her talent and success return to our island is a true honour and offering our guests the rare opportunity to train with her makes this event genuinely exceptional.”

Event Details:

Dates: 25 to 28 March 2026

Location: The Nautilus Maldives

To learn more about Denise Höfer and this exclusive experience, please visit the resort’s website. To book your stay, please contact hello@thenautilusmaldives.com