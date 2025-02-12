Cooking
Chocolate, spirits, and gourmet pairings with Patrick Gelencser at Niyama Private Islands Maldives
Renowned master chocolatier Patrick Gelencser will bring a touch of indulgence to Niyama Private Islands Maldives, hosting exclusive tasting sessions from February 21-25, 2025.
Born into a legacy of chocolate craftsmanship, Gelencser represents the third generation of the esteemed House of Gelencser. As one of only 15 chocolatiers in France specialising in bean-to-bar production, he has received numerous international accolades. His meticulously crafted creations are so exceptional that they are showcased in a chocolate museum in the Loire Valley, as well as in nearly half a dozen boutiques.
Guests at Niyama will have the rare opportunity to witness Gelencser’s artistry firsthand as he curates a series of tasting experiences set against the resort’s breathtaking backdrops.
- Single-Origin Chocolate & Rum: The terroir of the cocoa bean influences its flavour, resulting in creamy, fruity, citrusy, or nutty notes. Guests will explore the origins of Gelencser’s single-origin chocolates, expertly paired with the finest Caribbean and South American rums, in a setting like no other—perched half a kilometre out to sea amidst the sunset.
- Ganache, Praline & Whiskey: A masterful contrast of textures awaits with smooth, creamy ganache and nutty, complex pralines, complemented by a premium selection of whiskeys. This refined post-dinner experience will be hosted at the heart of the island of Chill.
- Tapas, Chocolate, Wine & Port: For the grand finale, guests will embark on a full gastronomic journey, surrounded by lush tropical beauty. The experience begins with tapas and wine, followed by a curated selection of chocolates and port, personally presented by Gelencser to an intimate gathering of 12 guests.
“We are thrilled to host rarefied events such as these, led by masters of their craft like Patrick Gelencser,” says Thierry Vergnault, Executive Chef of Niyama. “We take great pride in our culinary offerings, creating spectacular experiences found nowhere else, and look forward to hosting many more.”
Cooking
Unforgettable underwater dining experience: Chef Yim Jung-sik at Conrad Maldives
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is set to host an extraordinary gastronomic event featuring Chef Yim Jung-sik, a celebrated pioneer of modern Korean fine dining. On February 13 and 14, 2025, Chef Yim will take over Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, showcasing his innovative approach to Korean cuisine. His restaurant, Jungsik New York, made history in December 2024 by becoming the first Korean establishment in the United States to earn three MICHELIN stars.
Located five meters beneath sea level, Ithaa Undersea Restaurant is the world’s first undersea dining venue, offering an exclusive experience for just 14 guests. With panoramic views of vibrant coral gardens and marine life, the setting enhances the dining experience with breathtaking scenery.
This exclusive multi-course event will present a fusion of artistry and nature, blending Chef Yim’s avant-garde flavours with the stunning backdrop of the Maldivian waters. Every aspect, from meticulously curated ingredients to Ithaa’s surreal ambiance, is designed to transcend traditional dining and deliver a moment of pure culinary excellence.
For two nights only, attendees will have the opportunity to witness the convergence of modern Korean gastronomy and the unparalleled beauty of an underwater setting.
Limited seating is available for this once-in-a-lifetime event.
Cooking
Michelin-starred Chef Iside De Cesare joins The St. Regis Maldives for exclusive culinary experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, an exclusive luxury retreat situated on a private natural island, has partnered with Michelin-starred Chef Iside De Cesare to provide Marriott Bonvoy members with an exceptional culinary experience.
Through the exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments program, members have the opportunity to bid on a five-night stay for two in an overwater villa from March 25-30, 2025. This extraordinary package includes a private six-course dinner with wine pairings, curated by Chef Iside De Cesare, allowing guests to savour her Michelin-starred cuisine with a focus on locally sourced ingredients. Additionally, the package offers a daily breakfast with breathtaking views of the Maldivian waves, a signature spa treatment, and a Blue Hole hydrotherapy pool experience at the award-winning Iridium Spa, along with return seaplane transfers.
Chef Iside De Cesare is a distinguished Italian culinary expert renowned for her Michelin-starred restaurant, La Parolina, located in Trevinano. Her cuisine strikes a perfect balance between sweet and savoury, emphasising seasonality, simplicity, and the use of high-quality, local ingredients. Her expertly crafted dishes reflect a dedication to innovation while remaining rooted in traditional Italian flavours. With a strong commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and sustainability, her philosophy aligns seamlessly with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s dedication to refined dining, sophisticated indulgence, and environmental conservation.
Upon arrival, the winning bidder will be welcomed at a special reception and introduced to the serene surroundings of the resort. On March 27, guests will embark on a culinary journey with Chef Iside De Cesare, experiencing her exquisite creations and a unique interpretation of Italian cuisine. Marriott Bonvoy members are invited to bid for a chance to indulge in Chef Iside De Cesare’s Michelin-starred cuisine while enjoying an unparalleled luxury escape at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
Cooking
Celebrity Chef Jord Althuizen brings his BBQ mastery to Coco Bodu Hithi
Coco Bodu Hithi, an authentic Maldivian retreat located approximately a 35-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, is set to offer guests a unique opportunity to experience the flavours of the grill with celebrity chef and best-selling culinary author from the Netherlands, Chef Jord Althuizen, from February 24 to 26 this year.
Renowned for its stunning barbecues under the stars, the resort, which was awarded the title of ‘Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort’ at the 2024 World Travel Awards, welcomes Chef Jord during what is often considered the “most romantic month” of the year. Best known for earning the Whole Hog BBQ’er title in 2014, he has received multiple accolades for authoring four best-selling BBQ cookbooks in 2016 and 2017.
Recognised by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean, Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to indulge in an extraordinary dining experience featuring Chef Jord Althuizen’s expertise in grilling. With his dedication to perfection, diners can expect a remarkable culinary journey showcasing freshly caught seafood and the finest meats from around the world.
Frequently referred to as a “gourmet getaway” in the Maldives, the resort regularly hosts Michelin-starred chefs who create unforgettable dining experiences. These exclusive events are further enhanced by the expertise of Group Culinary Director and Michelin Star-awarded Chef Martin Cahill.
Guests can look forward to savouring Moroccan Fire Fish, Indian Asado Cooked Lamb Parathas, or Texas-Style Short Ribs, complemented by expertly paired wines for a truly immersive gastronomic experience.
