Niyama Private Islands brings Japanese-Peruvian haute cuisine to Subsix’s oceanic setting

Niyama Private Islands Maldives has unveiled a new culinary innovation, introducing an exquisite tasting menu at its underwater restaurant, Subsix. This latest offering brings the unique fusion of Japanese-Peruvian haute cuisine, known as Nikkei, to the Maldives.

Subsix, named for its remarkable location half a kilometre offshore and six meters below the ocean’s surface, has been a hub of extraordinary experiences for over a decade. From champagne breakfasts to midnight glow parties, the venue offers a captivating underwater setting surrounded by glass walls that showcase vibrant coral reefs, colourful anemones, butterflyfish, and occasional reef sharks. Every moment spent here is described as a magical, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Continuing its tradition of innovation, Subsix now presents a Nikkei-inspired five-course tasting menu, blending Japanese precision with Peruvian creativity. The dishes highlight the bounty of the Indian Ocean, with sustainably sourced ingredients crafted into playful, modern presentations. Signature dishes include scallop ceviche, balancing tangy and salty flavours; wahoo tartare, caught locally and paired with avocado and a hint of spice; and buttery cod, paired with crisp asparagus. To complement the meal, guests can indulge in a selection of sake or fine wines curated by Head Sommelier Mayank Sharma.

The menu is the brainchild of Executive Chef Thierry Vergnault, whose culinary journey began with classical training at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris and expanded through roles worldwide. “With a setting as extraordinary as Subsix, nothing less than an extraordinary menu will suffice,” Chef Thierry remarked. “Our goal is to engage all five senses and delight the palate with every bite, while proudly showcasing fresh, high-quality ingredients sourced from the beautiful waters around us.”

Chef Thierry oversees nine dining venues at Niyama, each offering unique experiences. These include the newly relaunched Nest, serving Asian cuisine in treetop settings; Tribal, featuring a culinary exploration of South American and African flavours; and Edge, perched above the Indian Ocean. Each reflects Niyama’s commitment to culinary excellence and creative dining.