Pullman Maldives Maamutaa hosts successful Fit Week

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has announced that its Skillz recreation team has been certified in two of Radical Fitness’ signature programs, as well as achieving the prestigious Fitness Assistant Level 2 Certification from the Fitness Academy of Europe. This accomplishment underscores Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional wellness experiences for its guests.

The certifications were achieved as part of the highly successful Fit Week 2024, held from 9th to 15th December 2024, in collaboration with TEMPO, a leading fitness company founded by the Maldives’ most decorated fitness professional, Hussain Zinan. Fit Week served as a transformative wellness event that brought together fitness, nutrition, and holistic well-being in the picturesque setting of Pullman Maldives Maamutaa.

Hussain Zinan, the visionary founder of TEMPO, Regional Head Trainer for Radical Fitness International (Maldives, UAE, Qatar & Thailand) and Education Director – Fitness Academy Europe, played a pivotal role in making Fit Week a success. With a fitness journey that began in 1995, Zinan is a nationally recognized expert, having received the National Award for Health & Fitness in 2012. His passion and expertise enabled guests to enjoy curated fitness programs, designed to invigorate both the body and mind.

During Fit Week 2024, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s Skillz recreation team:

Earned certifications in two Radical Fitness programs, ensuring guests can now enjoy professional fitness experiences long after Fit Week has concluded.

Completed the Fitness Assistant Level 2 Certification from the Fitness Academy of Europe, further enhancing the team’s ability to guide guests through effective and enjoyable fitness routines.

These certifications mark a significant milestone for the resort, positioning Pullman Maldives Maamutaa as a premier wellness destination where fitness and well-being are seamlessly integrated into the guest experience.

Fit Week featured a variety of dynamic fitness programs, offering engaging activities for guests of all fitness levels. Highlights included:

Waterobics — A refreshing water-based fitness class held at the main pool, combining exercise with stunning resort views.

FightDo — A high-energy fitness class featuring combative moves synchronized to music, providing a full-body workout via various disciplines of fighting styles.

FactorF — Suspension training and circuit training on the beach, where guests enjoyed challenging and fun sessions against the backdrop of breathtaking ocean vistas.

Radical Eleven – A functional fitness program practiced without the use of any equipment, and is sure to challenge guests of any fitness level.

FightDo and FactorF programs have been introduced to the island playground’s offering, even after the conclusion of fit week.

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa continues to champion holistic wellness through thoughtfully curated programs that integrate fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. Guests enjoyed healthy dining options throughout the resort, including the nutritious Power Active Breakfast at Sol Rising Bar and plant-based offerings at Phat Chameleon, the resort’s renowned vegan and vegetarian restaurant.

With its newly certified recreation team and the success of Fit Week 2024, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa looks ahead to expanding its wellness initiatives. The resort is committed to collaborating further with industry experts like Hussain Zinan and TEMPO to elevate guest experiences and inspire healthier lifestyles for the team on the island as well.

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites future guests to embark on their wellness journeys in an idyllic setting, with expert-led programs, innovative fitness solutions, and a commitment to holistic health and well-being.