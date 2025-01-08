Fitness
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa hosts successful Fit Week
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has announced that its Skillz recreation team has been certified in two of Radical Fitness’ signature programs, as well as achieving the prestigious Fitness Assistant Level 2 Certification from the Fitness Academy of Europe. This accomplishment underscores Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional wellness experiences for its guests.
The certifications were achieved as part of the highly successful Fit Week 2024, held from 9th to 15th December 2024, in collaboration with TEMPO, a leading fitness company founded by the Maldives’ most decorated fitness professional, Hussain Zinan. Fit Week served as a transformative wellness event that brought together fitness, nutrition, and holistic well-being in the picturesque setting of Pullman Maldives Maamutaa.
Hussain Zinan, the visionary founder of TEMPO, Regional Head Trainer for Radical Fitness International (Maldives, UAE, Qatar & Thailand) and Education Director – Fitness Academy Europe, played a pivotal role in making Fit Week a success. With a fitness journey that began in 1995, Zinan is a nationally recognized expert, having received the National Award for Health & Fitness in 2012. His passion and expertise enabled guests to enjoy curated fitness programs, designed to invigorate both the body and mind.
During Fit Week 2024, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s Skillz recreation team:
- Earned certifications in two Radical Fitness programs, ensuring guests can now enjoy professional fitness experiences long after Fit Week has concluded.
- Completed the Fitness Assistant Level 2 Certification from the Fitness Academy of Europe, further enhancing the team’s ability to guide guests through effective and enjoyable fitness routines.
These certifications mark a significant milestone for the resort, positioning Pullman Maldives Maamutaa as a premier wellness destination where fitness and well-being are seamlessly integrated into the guest experience.
Fit Week featured a variety of dynamic fitness programs, offering engaging activities for guests of all fitness levels. Highlights included:
- Waterobics — A refreshing water-based fitness class held at the main pool, combining exercise with stunning resort views.
- FightDo — A high-energy fitness class featuring combative moves synchronized to music, providing a full-body workout via various disciplines of fighting styles.
- FactorF — Suspension training and circuit training on the beach, where guests enjoyed challenging and fun sessions against the backdrop of breathtaking ocean vistas.
- Radical Eleven – A functional fitness program practiced without the use of any equipment, and is sure to challenge guests of any fitness level.
FightDo and FactorF programs have been introduced to the island playground’s offering, even after the conclusion of fit week.
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa continues to champion holistic wellness through thoughtfully curated programs that integrate fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. Guests enjoyed healthy dining options throughout the resort, including the nutritious Power Active Breakfast at Sol Rising Bar and plant-based offerings at Phat Chameleon, the resort’s renowned vegan and vegetarian restaurant.
With its newly certified recreation team and the success of Fit Week 2024, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa looks ahead to expanding its wellness initiatives. The resort is committed to collaborating further with industry experts like Hussain Zinan and TEMPO to elevate guest experiences and inspire healthier lifestyles for the team on the island as well.
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites future guests to embark on their wellness journeys in an idyllic setting, with expert-led programs, innovative fitness solutions, and a commitment to holistic health and well-being.
Renew and recharge: Milaidhoo Maldives’ 3-Day Detox Journey
Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to embrace the new year with a rejuvenating 3-Day Detox Journey this January. Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, this private island sanctuary provides an idyllic setting for relaxation, disconnection, and restoration of balance to the mind, body, and spirit.
Designed in line with the latest wellness trends and the growing demand for holistic renewal, the exclusive program is curated in partnership with TheraNaka. Drawing inspiration from traditional healing practices and modern wellness insights, the journey focuses on dosha identification, balanced nutrition, mindful movement, and soul-soothing treatments, enabling participants to leave 2024 behind and step into 2025 feeling recharged and renewed.
The 3-Day Detox Journey:
- Day 1: Personalised Wellness – The detox journey begins with a 45-minute private consultation to identify the guest’s unique dosha—the body’s elemental energies—and includes a basic nutrition consultation tailored to individual needs. This insightful session provides the foundation for the days ahead, helping participants align their lifestyle for optimal balance and vitality.
- Day 2: Movement and Nourishment – The second day starts with a rejuvenating yoga session designed to awaken the body and mind. Following the practice, guests enjoy a refreshing detox juice crafted specifically for their dosha, accompanied by a carefully prepared dosha-balancing breakfast. The culinary team provides an explanation chart and ingredient list, ensuring participants can replicate the experience at home. The day concludes with a 90-minute treatment aimed at harmonising the body and senses.
- Day 3: Empowerment and Transformation – On the final day, participants dive deeper into the detox journey with a hands-on DIY class led by the resort’s chef, where they learn to create their own nutrient-rich, dosha-aligned meal. The experience continues with a two-hour chakra-balancing treatment to realign energy centres, leaving guests feeling grounded and restored. Before departure, a personalised consultation offers actionable takeaways for integrating wellness into daily life long after leaving the island.
Milaidhoo is described as more than just a destination—it is a haven of serenity, understated luxury, and heartfelt hospitality. From the turquoise waters surrounding the island to the gentle sway of palm trees, every detail is meticulously designed to help guests reconnect with nature and themselves.
The resort’s wellbeing program combines the wisdom of ancient traditions with modern approaches, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a fresh start. Whether a seasoned wellness enthusiast or new to the detox experience, the journey is tailored to meet participants wherever they are on their wellness path.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives presents Active Escapes 2025
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced the return of the Active Escapes retreats in 2025. The week-long Active Escapes Maldives Festival will be held from 27 April to 4 May 2025 at the private island resort. This event is set to be the largest Active Escapes event of the year, attracting those who enjoy combining energetic recreation with a serene holiday atmosphere. Prices for the retreat start from US$2,600++ per person, twin share.
Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, expressed excitement about collaborating with Active Escapes again in 2025. “The week-long retreat-style festival offers a unique mix of adventure and relaxation. It’s perfect for individuals who prioritise health and fitness while on vacation or are looking to start fresh,” she said.
Garrett further noted, “It’s not a boot camp where you feel deprived of all the enjoyable aspects. On an Active Escapes retreat, guests can indulge in delicious cuisine prepared by the resort’s talented chefs and enjoy an impressive drinks list. The concept is to work out hard during the day and reward yourself in the evening.”
Active Escapes curates experiences that cater to a wide range of preferences, from water-based activities like snorkelling and kayaking to scuba diving and more. In addition to aqua-centric pursuits, there is also time for holistic well-being. This includes yoga sessions against the backdrop of breathtaking sunrises or sunsets, visiting the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala in the resort gardens, or simply taking a moment to relax and reflect by the beach with the soothing sounds of the waves. Active Escapes emphasises both the thrill of leisure pursuits and group fitness activities, as well as the tranquility and balance that can be achieved by embracing nature’s beauty and being present in this island paradise.
The Active Escapes Maldives Festival 2025 is all about having fun and attracting people from all around the world. It’s not solely for fitness enthusiasts; on the contrary, it offers a welcoming environment where the goal is for participants to leave a bit fitter than when they arrived in the Maldives, although the ultimate decision on participation level is up to them. There are varying degrees of difficulty in the program to ensure that those seeking a more intense workout feel challenged, while those needing a less intense workout are well catered for.
Active Escapes are particularly popular with solo travellers, who make up half of their bookings globally. The main age group is 20-40 years, although there have been guests in their late 50s on occasion.
The seven-night Active Escapes Maldives Festival 2025 hosts have been confirmed as the highly popular Peter Day and Nathan Ryles. ‘Second Release’ Packages start from US$2,600 per person twin share (excluding flights) and US$3,500 for a single room, and include:
- Shared speedboat transfer airport-island-airport (Day 1 and Final Day)
- 7 nights accommodation at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
- Daily brunch at Kandooma Cafe (except on arrival day)
- Nightly dinner at Kandooma Cafe (except on departure day)
- Fitness, yoga, and other activities daily (starting on Day 2)
- Choose your activity (surfing, SUP, shark snorkelling)
- Snorkel Maldives Reef boat trip
- Free scuba dive (certified divers only, terms and conditions apply)
- Breath work and ice baths
- Live music and DJs
- Open mic night
- Themed party day
- Reverse raffle – lots of prizes to be won!
- Photo package
- Active Escapes welcome pack
Global athletes converge at Canareef Resort for historic 2024 Bodybuilding Championships
Canareef Resort Maldives achieved a historic milestone by hosting the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Electoral Congress 2024, a prestigious event that enhanced both the resort’s reputation and the Maldives’ prominence in international sports.
From November 5th to 11th, 2024, over 450 athletes and delegates from 41 countries gathered at Canareef Resort to compete in one of the year’s most significant bodybuilding events. The resort’s exclusive villas, lush tropical surroundings, and turquoise lagoons created an ideal setting for the competition, while its exceptional hospitality contributed significantly to the event’s success.
The championships’ opening ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Mr. Lawrence Leow, Chairman and CEO of Crescendas Group (owner of Canareef Resort Maldives), the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, H.E. Munu Mahawar, and the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Maldives, H.E. Ranga Goonawardena. Their presence underscored the importance of the event and Canareef’s commitment to delivering a memorable experience.
The event schedule included key moments that highlighted its significance:
- November 1-5: Arrival of Executive Council members, Sub-Committee Members, teams, delegates, and officials.
- November 6: Team Managers’ and Judges’ meetings, the WBPF Executive Council discussions, and the WBPF Electoral Congress.
- November 8/9: The Opening Ceremony marked the official start of the championships, drawing significant attention from audiences and media.
- November 10: The championships concluded with the Closing Ceremony and Final Prize Distribution, celebrating athletes’ achievements.
The Maldives National Bodybuilding Team delivered an impressive performance, winning three medals: two Gold and one Silver. Key highlights included:
- Shaheen Ibrahim Didi: Gold in Men’s Bodybuilding 55 Kg.
- Azneen Rashad: Gold in Sports Physique 170 cm.
- Yoosuf Ayaan Rizvee: Silver in Junior Men’s Bodybuilding up to 75 Kg.
Other notable performances included top placements by Mohamed Nahyan Khan, Shaalu Ibrahim, Abdulla Ahsan, and Ismail Shuau Abdulla in their respective categories.
In the team rankings, India won the Men’s Team Championship, Vietnam secured the Women’s Team Championship, and Saravanan Mani of India was named Overall Champion.
Datuk Paul Chua, President of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation, commended the event’s success and the resort’s warm hospitality. He remarked on the beauty of the island and expressed enthusiasm about returning to Canareef, even outside of championship events.
Ahmed Hamza, Director of Canareef Resort Maldives, expressed pride in hosting the event, emphasising its positive impact on Addu and the southern Maldives. Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, AGM, lauded the teamwork and resilience that contributed to the event’s success.
Hosting the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Electoral Congress has firmly established Canareef Resort Maldives as a premier venue for international sports events. This accomplishment not only highlights the resort’s capabilities but also reinforces its status as a destination where luxury, hospitality, and world-class events converge.
Looking forward, Canareef Resort remains committed to hosting significant global events and welcoming guests to experience its unparalleled beauty, tranquility, and hospitality.
