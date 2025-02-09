Featured
Wickedly romantic getaway at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa
This Valentine’s Day, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa presents a captivatingly dark and playful celebration with its extraordinary ‘Wicked Romance’ experience. Inspired by the intrigue of mystery, mischief, and unrestrained passion, the resort is transforming its island paradise into an immersive world where romance embraces the unexpected.
Under the enchanting Maldivian night sky, guests are invited to indulge in a beachfront dining experience designed to tantalise the senses. The Spellbound Sunset Experience offers a private Sunken Beach Dinner, where flickering candlelight illuminates an exquisite multi-course menu as diners sink their toes into the cool sand. For those drawn to the rhythmic lull of the ocean, Romance Written in the Stars presents a beachfront dinner, pairing a gourmet feast with Rose Champagne beneath a canopy of stars.
For an intimate morning indulgence, couples can begin their day with the Floating Beyond Gravity breakfast, a luxurious spread served on the tranquil waters of a private pool, accompanied by a bottle of bubbly. For the ultimate romantic retreat, Lagoon Love Spell sets the mood with a dreamy rose bubble bath, complete with a bottle of sparkling wine and decadent chocolate-coated strawberries, allowing couples to sink into bliss and toast to love amidst the magic of the Maldives.
For those seeking a deeper connection, the resort’s ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ dive experience invites couples to explore the wonders of the underwater world. Hand in hand, they can glide through crystal-clear depths, surrounded by vibrant marine life, creating an unforgettable love story beneath the waves. This experience includes two guided dives during their stay, with breathtaking underwater photos and videos capturing the adventure. A cinematic social media reel and a longer keepsake video ensure that these moments can be relived time and again.
The resort elevates romance with three luxurious spa experiences designed for couples to unwind, reconnect, and surrender to pure relaxation.
The Born for You package provides a 90-minute couple’s massage infused with warm oils, followed by a rose-infused bubble bath, creating a serene escape where love lingers in the air.
For those who appreciate self-care, the Grow Old with You package offers a 45-minute couple’s massage, followed by a gentleman’s manicure and a deep-conditioning hair treatment for the ladies, celebrating love as a lifelong journey of care and connection.
The Through the Years experience is the ultimate full-body renewal, beginning with a 60-minute couple’s massage, followed by a 45-minute body exfoliation or wrap, a refreshing cucumber mask, and a rejuvenating steam session—designed to leave guests feeling completely restored.
Love at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa extends beyond couples, as young romantics are invited to join the festivities. At the ‘Sugar & Spells and Heartful Creations’ session, children can participate in decorating heart-shaped pizzas, frosting cupcakes with love, and baking heart-shaped cookies. Meanwhile, parents can take a quiet moment to enjoy a sunset champagne toast.
For those seeking a transformative experience, the Valentine Wellness Retreat offers a journey of restoration and connection. Couples can immerse themselves in a sound healing session, followed by a nourishing breakfast at Sol Rising. A 60-minute couple’s massage melts away tension before an in-villa wellness dining experience provides a feast of indulgence. The retreat concludes with a floating yoga ritual at dawn, where two souls move in harmony as the ocean sways beneath them.
For those desiring unapologetic indulgence, the Underwater Aqua Villa Offer provides a lavish escape. An intimate in-villa dining dinner sets the stage for romance, followed by a rose-petal bubble bath. Mornings begin with a floating breakfast in a private pool, leading to further relaxation with a couple’s massage at the Pullman Spa. To complete the experience, a private yoga session ensures a feeling of total tranquility—because at Pullman, love is always a little wicked.
Whether it’s a moonlit beachfront dinner, a rejuvenating afternoon at the spa, or an exhilarating underwater adventure, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites guests to embrace a uniquely passionate escape. After all, love should never be predictable—Wickedly Yours, Today and Always!
Featured
Celebrate love and friendship at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
This February, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La invites guests to embrace love and friendship through ‘Threads of Love’, a series of thoughtfully curated dining experiences designed to celebrate love in all its forms.
At the heart of this celebration, the hotel’s expert culinary team has crafted an exquisite seven-course dinner, offering a symphony of flavours and romance. From intimate dining experiences to elegant high teas, JEN Maldives ensures a delightful way for everyone to celebrate love.
In tribute to friendship, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La presents the Pink Galentine’s High Tea, available daily from February 7th to 14th. This beautifully curated experience features a delightful selection of sweet and savoury treats, perfect for celebrating the bonds of family and friendship.
On February 14th, guests are invited to indulge in a captivating Valentine’s dinner at Azur Restaurant, where they can enjoy an exquisite culinary journey accompanied by live music. Thoughtfully crafted to enhance the romantic ambiance, this special evening promises an intimate and unforgettable experience for couples.
Whether looking for the ideal setting to celebrate romance or a memorable gathering with friends and family, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La offers the perfect backdrop, blending luxury with heartfelt hospitality.
Featured
Kuredu Island Resort’s curated Valentine’s Day celebrations
Kuredu Island Resort & Spa invites couples to celebrate the most romantic day of the year in a tropical paradise. With a selection of thoughtfully curated experiences, the resort sets the stage for unforgettable moments that embody love, passion, and connection. This Valentine’s Day, couples are encouraged to escape to the Maldives and indulge in an array of exclusive offerings designed to create lifelong memories.
Couples can enjoy an intimate dining experience under the starlit Maldivian sky at the pristine Sangu Sandbank. As the waves gently lap the shore and the cool ocean breeze enhances the ambiance, guests will indulge in a delectable meal in a setting of unmatched serenity and romance. This enchanting candlelight dinner promises to create an evening of unparalleled magic.
For those seeking a more laid-back yet equally romantic experience, the Romantic Beach BBQ offers the perfect option. Set against the backdrop of the tranquil Maldivian shoreline, this private dining experience features a delightful BBQ feast, complemented by two glasses of sparkling wine per person. With the soothing sounds of the ocean and the glow of the evening sky, couples can enjoy a night filled with laughter, happiness, and togetherness.
Nothing says romance like a toast to love as the sun sets over the horizon. The Sunset Champagne Celebration is an exquisite experience where couples can savour a gourmet platter of cheese and canapés, paired with a free flow of champagne for one hour. Set in a breathtaking location, this experience allows guests to immerse themselves in the beauty of a golden Maldivian sunset while celebrating their special bond. At Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, every detail is designed to inspire connection and affection. From idyllic settings to personalised services, couples are guaranteed to find the perfect way to celebrate their love. With luxurious villas, world-class amenities, and unmatched hospitality, Kuredu offers an enchanting escape for couples looking to rekindle or celebrate their bond.
To enhance the romantic experience further, the resort provides additional activities such as spa treatments for two, private sunset cruises, and bespoke excursions that cater to the spirit of Valentine’s Day.
Featured
Jawakara Islands Maldives presents perfect Valentine’s Day celebrations
Jawakara Islands Maldives offers the ultimate destination for couples to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day, providing a variety of unique and unforgettable experiences that promise to make the day extra special. From romantic breakfasts to sunset picnics and undersea dining, Jawakara creates the perfect atmosphere for couples to share cherished moments together.
Couples can surprise their loved ones with a one-of-a-kind breakfast served on a floating tray in their private pool. With a curated selection of fresh pastries, tropical fruits, and sparkling beverages, this romantic breakfast provides the ideal start to a day filled with love and luxury, all while basking in the warm morning sun.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the ocean, this BBQ beach dinner offers an intimate dining experience where the waves meet the flames. Couples can savour a delectable meal, accompanied by live music, while celebrating their love under the stars in a breathtaking beachside setting.
For those seeking a more private and intimate celebration, the romantic dinner in a private cabana on the beach offers the perfect experience. Surrounded by candlelight, ocean breezes, and the sound of waves, this intimate setting creates an unforgettable evening in paradise.
Couples can escape to a secluded sandbank for a peaceful and intimate 2-hour picnic. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and untouched nature, they will enjoy each other’s company in a tranquil and picturesque setting, creating lasting memories together.
Indulging in a luxurious couple’s spa journey, couples can enjoy aromatic cocoa extracts that nourish and hydrate their skin. This rejuvenating experience is designed to promote relaxation, intimacy, and well-being.
For a truly unforgettable Valentine’s Day, couples can enjoy an exclusive private breakfast at the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant, located at the sister property, Hurawalhi Island Resort. Alongside hearty meals, Champagne, and breathtaking views of the ocean’s depths, couples can also indulge in a delectable 5-course lunch, paired with stunning views of the reef. For an evening to remember, they can savour a tantalising 7-course dinner, curated by Executive Chef Edouard Laurent Deplus, while surrounded by the beauty of marine life. Each of these experiences promises a magical and intimate celebration under the sea.
After a day of romance and adventure, couples can end the evening with a night of music, dancing, and cocktails at Bonthi Bar. Jawakara’s special Valentine’s DJ night invites couples to dance under the stars, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Jawakara Islands Maldives invites all couples to celebrate this Valentine’s Day in true paradise style. With exclusive experiences designed to indulge the senses, Jawakara is the perfect place to create lasting memories with the one they love.
Trending
-
Meditation1 week ago
Transformative wellness journeys at Amilla Maldives
-
Cooking1 week ago
Fushifaru Maldives hosts ‘Sweet Escape’ with celebrity Chef Damiano Carrara
-
Celebration1 week ago
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi unveils ultimate Valentine’s getaway with luxury, music & romance
-
Featured1 week ago
Constance Maldives Resorts shine in Booking.com Traveller Review Awards
-
Featured1 week ago
Celebrate love in style at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
-
Featured6 days ago
Janice Wong brings edible art to OZEN LIFE MAADHOO
-
News1 week ago
Celebrating World Wetlands Day at Canareef Resort Maldives
-
Cooking6 days ago
Celebrity Chef Jord Althuizen brings his BBQ mastery to Coco Bodu Hithi