Wickedly romantic getaway at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa

This Valentine’s Day, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa presents a captivatingly dark and playful celebration with its extraordinary ‘Wicked Romance’ experience. Inspired by the intrigue of mystery, mischief, and unrestrained passion, the resort is transforming its island paradise into an immersive world where romance embraces the unexpected.

Under the enchanting Maldivian night sky, guests are invited to indulge in a beachfront dining experience designed to tantalise the senses. The Spellbound Sunset Experience offers a private Sunken Beach Dinner, where flickering candlelight illuminates an exquisite multi-course menu as diners sink their toes into the cool sand. For those drawn to the rhythmic lull of the ocean, Romance Written in the Stars presents a beachfront dinner, pairing a gourmet feast with Rose Champagne beneath a canopy of stars.

For an intimate morning indulgence, couples can begin their day with the Floating Beyond Gravity breakfast, a luxurious spread served on the tranquil waters of a private pool, accompanied by a bottle of bubbly. For the ultimate romantic retreat, Lagoon Love Spell sets the mood with a dreamy rose bubble bath, complete with a bottle of sparkling wine and decadent chocolate-coated strawberries, allowing couples to sink into bliss and toast to love amidst the magic of the Maldives.

For those seeking a deeper connection, the resort’s ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ dive experience invites couples to explore the wonders of the underwater world. Hand in hand, they can glide through crystal-clear depths, surrounded by vibrant marine life, creating an unforgettable love story beneath the waves. This experience includes two guided dives during their stay, with breathtaking underwater photos and videos capturing the adventure. A cinematic social media reel and a longer keepsake video ensure that these moments can be relived time and again.

The resort elevates romance with three luxurious spa experiences designed for couples to unwind, reconnect, and surrender to pure relaxation.

The Born for You package provides a 90-minute couple’s massage infused with warm oils, followed by a rose-infused bubble bath, creating a serene escape where love lingers in the air.

For those who appreciate self-care, the Grow Old with You package offers a 45-minute couple’s massage, followed by a gentleman’s manicure and a deep-conditioning hair treatment for the ladies, celebrating love as a lifelong journey of care and connection.

The Through the Years experience is the ultimate full-body renewal, beginning with a 60-minute couple’s massage, followed by a 45-minute body exfoliation or wrap, a refreshing cucumber mask, and a rejuvenating steam session—designed to leave guests feeling completely restored.

Love at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa extends beyond couples, as young romantics are invited to join the festivities. At the ‘Sugar & Spells and Heartful Creations’ session, children can participate in decorating heart-shaped pizzas, frosting cupcakes with love, and baking heart-shaped cookies. Meanwhile, parents can take a quiet moment to enjoy a sunset champagne toast.

For those seeking a transformative experience, the Valentine Wellness Retreat offers a journey of restoration and connection. Couples can immerse themselves in a sound healing session, followed by a nourishing breakfast at Sol Rising. A 60-minute couple’s massage melts away tension before an in-villa wellness dining experience provides a feast of indulgence. The retreat concludes with a floating yoga ritual at dawn, where two souls move in harmony as the ocean sways beneath them.

For those desiring unapologetic indulgence, the Underwater Aqua Villa Offer provides a lavish escape. An intimate in-villa dining dinner sets the stage for romance, followed by a rose-petal bubble bath. Mornings begin with a floating breakfast in a private pool, leading to further relaxation with a couple’s massage at the Pullman Spa. To complete the experience, a private yoga session ensures a feeling of total tranquility—because at Pullman, love is always a little wicked.

Whether it’s a moonlit beachfront dinner, a rejuvenating afternoon at the spa, or an exhilarating underwater adventure, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites guests to embrace a uniquely passionate escape. After all, love should never be predictable—Wickedly Yours, Today and Always!