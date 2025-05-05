The Nautilus Maldives redefines children’s spaces with ecoBirdy

The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury bohemian private island retreat in the heart of the Indian Ocean, has announced a partnership with ecoBirdy, the award-winning Belgian family-owned design brand renowned for its innovative approach to design rooted in social and environmental responsibility.

As part of this collaboration, The Nautilus has redesigned the furnishings of its Young Wonderers children’s club and The Nautilus Lounge at Velana International Airport. These areas now showcase ecoBirdy’s thoughtfully curated and ergonomically designed pieces, created from repurposed plastic toys. The result is an immersive experience for young guests that seamlessly blends creativity, sustainability, and style.

ecoBirdy, founded in 2018 by designers Vanessa Yuan and Joris Vanbriel, originated as a research initiative co-funded by the European Commission. The project aimed to develop a sustainable method for recycling plastic toys. ecoBirdy’s patented recycling process starts with the collection of used toys, undergoes a conscientious recycling journey, and concludes with the crafting of contemporary, functional furniture and home accessories. Central to their designs is ecothylene®—a 100% recycled and recyclable material—used to create visually distinctive and ergonomically supportive products tailored to children’s comfort, autonomy, and development.

From the moment children arrive at The Nautilus Airport Lounge to their playful experiences at Young Wonderers, they are welcomed into environments that emphasise imagination, beauty, and respect for nature. Each ecoBirdy piece is designed to foster children’s independence, featuring ergonomic shapes and easy-to-grip elements that reflect a deep understanding of young behaviour.

Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives, expressed that the partnership reflects the resort’s values: “This collaboration embodies The Nautilus’s ethos. Like ecoBirdy, we are family-founded and built on authenticity, creativity, and responsibility. Together, we’ve created inspiring spaces that not only delight our youngest guests but also reflect our commitment to timeless hospitality and respect for our planet.”

Joris Vanbriel, co-founder of ecoBirdy, noted, “True luxury carries a responsibility to future generations. Partnering with The Nautilus allows us to bring sustainable design to a new generation of conscious explorers.” Fellow co-founder Vanessa Yuan added, “We believe design has the power to inspire change. Through this collaboration, we hope to nurture creativity, care, and environmental stewardship among young guests of The Nautilus.”

At The Nautilus, where time stands still and freedom reigns, each young guest is invited to discover that the most meaningful form of luxury lies in living thoughtfully.