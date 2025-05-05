Family
The Nautilus Maldives redefines children’s spaces with ecoBirdy
The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury bohemian private island retreat in the heart of the Indian Ocean, has announced a partnership with ecoBirdy, the award-winning Belgian family-owned design brand renowned for its innovative approach to design rooted in social and environmental responsibility.
As part of this collaboration, The Nautilus has redesigned the furnishings of its Young Wonderers children’s club and The Nautilus Lounge at Velana International Airport. These areas now showcase ecoBirdy’s thoughtfully curated and ergonomically designed pieces, created from repurposed plastic toys. The result is an immersive experience for young guests that seamlessly blends creativity, sustainability, and style.
ecoBirdy, founded in 2018 by designers Vanessa Yuan and Joris Vanbriel, originated as a research initiative co-funded by the European Commission. The project aimed to develop a sustainable method for recycling plastic toys. ecoBirdy’s patented recycling process starts with the collection of used toys, undergoes a conscientious recycling journey, and concludes with the crafting of contemporary, functional furniture and home accessories. Central to their designs is ecothylene®—a 100% recycled and recyclable material—used to create visually distinctive and ergonomically supportive products tailored to children’s comfort, autonomy, and development.
From the moment children arrive at The Nautilus Airport Lounge to their playful experiences at Young Wonderers, they are welcomed into environments that emphasise imagination, beauty, and respect for nature. Each ecoBirdy piece is designed to foster children’s independence, featuring ergonomic shapes and easy-to-grip elements that reflect a deep understanding of young behaviour.
Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives, expressed that the partnership reflects the resort’s values: “This collaboration embodies The Nautilus’s ethos. Like ecoBirdy, we are family-founded and built on authenticity, creativity, and responsibility. Together, we’ve created inspiring spaces that not only delight our youngest guests but also reflect our commitment to timeless hospitality and respect for our planet.”
Joris Vanbriel, co-founder of ecoBirdy, noted, “True luxury carries a responsibility to future generations. Partnering with The Nautilus allows us to bring sustainable design to a new generation of conscious explorers.” Fellow co-founder Vanessa Yuan added, “We believe design has the power to inspire change. Through this collaboration, we hope to nurture creativity, care, and environmental stewardship among young guests of The Nautilus.”
At The Nautilus, where time stands still and freedom reigns, each young guest is invited to discover that the most meaningful form of luxury lies in living thoughtfully.
Family
Le Méridien Maldives Resort launches ‘Family Fun Summer’ escape
Summer is calling, and with it, the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories. Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to embrace the ultimate tropical escape with its exclusive Family Fun Summer package. Set amidst the pristine beauty of Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort offers a unique blend of contemporary eco-conscious design and the stunning natural wonders of the Maldives, making it the ideal destination for families seeking a harmonious balance of adventure and relaxation.
The Family Fun Summer package has been thoughtfully crafted to provide families with an enriching and unforgettable experience, with inclusions for two adults and two children aged 12 and under. Designed for those wishing to reconnect, unwind, and celebrate precious time together, this offer includes a rich array of activities and experiences that cater to all ages. Whether seeking relaxation on the beach or exciting adventures on the water, there is something for every member of the family.
The Family Fun Summer package includes:
- Complimentary upgrade to Full Board: savour daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner at selected dining venues for the whole family to indulge in a variety of exquisite culinary offerings throughout the stay.
- Sunset dolphin cruise: witness the Maldives at its most magical and embark on a sunset cruise for the chance to spot playful dolphins as the sky transitions into vibrant hues.
- Daily complimentary watersports: discover the Maldives’ crystal-clear waters with activities such as kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkelling, providing fun and exploration for all ages.
- Daily activities: from Zumba and yoga to salsa, beach volleyball, and cinema under the stars, the resort offers exciting activities to keep families entertained throughout the day and night.
- Live entertainment: nightly events such as karaoke, bingo, and trivia create a vibrant, social atmosphere.
- Access to Waves Fitness Centre: guests can maintain their fitness routine with group classes such as Pilates and dance workouts.
- Le Méridien Family Kids Hub: a haven for young explorers offering hands-on workshops, marine conservation activities, and much more, sparking creativity and curiosity.
- Marine Conservation Hub: learn about the rich marine life as the resort’s resident marine biologist takes guests on a guided tour, offering a unique opportunity to engage with the ecosystem.
- The Greenhouse Tour: explore one of Maldives’ largest hydroponic gardens and learn about sustainable farming practices.
- Daily minibar replenishment: enjoy the convenience of daily replenishment of non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.
- Marriott Bonvoy members bonus: Marriott Bonvoy members can earn 25,000 bonus points when booking a multi-bedroom villa.
The magic of summer comes to life at the resort’s weekly Au Soleil pool parties. Guests can immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere, with vibrant beats, refreshing Whispering Angel rosé, and tantalising barbecue aromas. Children are treated to homemade Le Scoop sorbet, making this a true celebration of family, fun, and the joys of summer.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is the ultimate destination for families who wish to make the most of their time together. With 134 stylish villas, including spacious two-bedroom pool and beach villas, the resort offers ample space for families to gather and enjoy each other’s company. From beachside cinema nights and farm-to-table dining to friendly padel matches and explorations of the vibrant house reefs, every moment is an opportunity for adventure and togetherness. Dedicated family programmes invite both parents and children to immerse themselves in marine conservation, creative arts, and culture, all while enjoying the serenity of their private island retreat.
The Family Fun Summer package is available to book from now until 15th June 2025, for stays through to 20th December 2025.
For more information or to book your stay, please visit lemeridien-maldives.com or contact us at reservations.maldives@lemeridien.com.
Family
Amilla Maldives wraps up whimsical ‘Wands, Wings and Easter Things’ celebration
Amilla Maldives has wrapped up its Easter celebrations, where ‘Wands, Wings and Easter Things’ set the tone for a fortnight of playful wonder woven into the island’s serene surroundings.
The journey began with inviting guests to ease into the season with an array of themed. The celebrations blossomed into 10 days of imagination and delight — a reflection of the resort’s warm and inviting spirit.
On Easter Sunday, one of the highlights of the day was surely the whimsical ‘Wings of Wonder’ Easter Egg hunt, led by the charming Mystique Dragon MC, who brought together families and friends for a dash of adventure and discovery. Next guests gathered for a traditional Easter Sunday Brunch filled with seasonal flavours accompanied by the soulful melodies from Naail Quartet on the pool deck, while the Mystique Beats Dragon DJ brought playful energy to the afternoon. Throughout the day, the Fiesta Fairies, Strolling Magic performers, Acrobatic Bunnies — and of course, a sprinkling of wands and wings — kept the island buzzing.
As the final Easter things are tucked away, Amilla Maldives extends its heartfelt thanks to all the guests who joined in the celebration, and to the islanders who brought the ‘Wands, Wings and Easter Things’ theme to life with creativity and warmth. The island now looks ahead to welcoming guests back for more memorable escapes, shaped by nature’s rhythms and the simple joys of island life.
Amilla’sEaster wrap-up videos are shared on its social channels for you to enjoy, offering a little glimpse into the magic of the season.
Family
Castaway Easter at RAAYA by Atmosphere
This Easter, RAAYA by Atmosphere transforms into a living storybook, inviting guests of all ages for a week of sun-drenched celebrations inspired by the fantastical adventures of Seb, the castaway artist who once made this Maldivian island his home. From 17 to 23 April, the celebratory spirit takes over the palm-fringed shores of RAAYA, blending the colour and creativity of island life with a dash of tropical flair and heartwarming tradition.
Expect more than just egg hunts and bonnets. At RAAYA, Easter is reimagined through the lens of sustainability, indulgence, and discovery. Set against the resort’s lush landscapes and turquoise lagoons, the festivities embrace Seb’s curious spirit with a fusion of handmade artistry, festive culinary spreads, and family connection. The resort has embraced handcrafted, upcycled decorations, thoughtfully designed by the team using natural and repurposed materials found around the island.
Each day at RAAYA promises a new chapter in Seb’s magical world. Little islanders can get crafty at the Discovery Den, the resort’s vibrant kids’ club, with Easter-themed workshops like bunny mask making, wooden bunny painting and eco-friendly Easter hat crafting. The island’s Easter Egg Tree will spring to life with colours of the season, adorned with hand-decorated eggs made by children during daily art sessions.
Highlights of the Easter celebrations include a lively coconut hunt, Easter egg painting, and mini mixology sessions where children can craft their own colourful mocktails. Families can also enjoy face painting, mini golf, and festive poolside fun at the RAAYA Luau. As night falls, the magic continues with an open-air cinema under the stars, while Seb’s Treasure Hunt invites young adventurers on an island-wide quest to discover clues from the legendary artist’s life.
Celebrate a one-of-a-kind Easter at RAAYA by Atmosphere with a special limited time ‘Easter Adventures in Seb’s Island Paradise’ offer of 20% savings on a four night or longer stay. Guests booking a stay during the Easter week can enjoy exclusive benefits including discounted rates, special family experiences and more, all part of the generous fully inclusive RAAYA Plan.
Find out more and book your Easter escape here.
