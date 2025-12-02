Featured
The Nautilus Maldives unveils ‘An Easter Canvas’ of colour and creativity
This Easter, The Nautilus Maldives is inviting guests to step into “An Easter Canvas”, a celebration where colour, creativity, and island freedom come together in a week of joyful expression. At this ultra-luxury bohemian hideaway, Easter unfolds like a living artwork, with days washed in colour, moments shaped by imagination, and time flowing as gently as the tides.
At the centre of An Easter Canvas is a collection of immersive artistic experiences inspired by the island’s radiant spectrum of colours. From family art sessions hosted by a visiting Maldivian artist to a collaborative beach canvas that evolves with each guest’s contribution, the Easter programme becomes a tapestry of renewal and joy—crafted by the hands and hearts of those who take part.
Solasta Spa embraces Easter with a curated palette of healing and renewal.
- Radiant Awakening draws from sunshine hues with a rejuvenating body polish and signature massage.
- Harmony Within reflects tranquil greens through aloe-based treatments, crystal sound healing, and grounding techniques.
- Ocean Stillness mirrors the calm blues of the sea, beginning with a salt exfoliation followed by a meditative Shirodhara ritual.
- Tender Renewal and Soulful Reflection explore soft pink and violet tones through rose quartz, aromatherapy, and gentle facial therapies.
Each ritual offers a sensory immersion designed to awaken, soothe, and restore—one colour at a time.
Dining at The Nautilus is treated as an art form. As the island shifts through its Easter-inspired palette, culinary experiences transform with it—from colour-changing cocktails at Naiboli’s Shades of the Horizon sunset pop-up to vibrant beach dinners and lively Easter brunches at Thyme. Without menus or fixed hours, each meal becomes a spontaneous creation shaped by guest preferences and the island’s creative spirit.
This Easter season will also feature a special appearance by Chef Gregor Zimmermann, Swiss State Chef and Executive Chef of the iconic Bellevue Palace in Bern. A distinguished member of Le Club des Chefs des Chefs, he will present two exclusive five-course dinners and a chocolate masterclass. His creations will form a dialogue between the refined flavours of the Swiss Alps and the treasures of the Maldivian seas, expressed through authenticity, emotion, and technical mastery.
Easter at The Nautilus promises a world of discovery for younger guests. Activities include the lively “Bunny Kickoff” party, ocean-inspired crafts, pastel tie-dye sessions, treasure hunts, and the island’s signature event—the “Every Bunny Wins Easter Egg Hunt”.
Children may also explore purposeful creativity through ecoBirdy Ocean Lab workshops, which introduce young minds to the beauty and fragility of marine environments. Each session guides children in transforming recycled plastics into small functional artworks. Through storytelling and hands-on making, young guests learn about sustainability while creating keepsakes inspired by the ocean around them.
At The Nautilus, Easter is more than a seasonal holiday—it is a celebration of renewal, artistry, and the simple joy of creation. Whether crafting upcycled treasures during ecoBirdy workshops, contributing to the island’s living art installation, enjoying spontaneous feasts shaped by personal tastes, or sharing sunlit moments on white sands, every guest becomes part of a story painted in freedom, colour, and flow.
Sweet traditions: Canareef Resort hosts festive cake mixing ceremony
On the morning of 26 November, as the Maldives embraced the gentle warmth of the festive season, Canareef Resort Maldives once again lit up the island with its much-loved Christmas tradition – the annual Cake Mixing Ceremony. Held at the lively Dhoaraa Bar at 10:30am, the event brought together guests, team members, and island friends in a joyous celebration of tradition, community, and holiday spirit.
This year’s ceremony unfolded as a vibrant gathering filled with cheerful faces, aromatic spices, and rich festive ingredients. Guests from across the world joined in, eagerly blending dried fruits and a touch of local warmth into a fragrant mixture. As the rhythm of stirring released notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and rum into the air, participants bonded over this cherished ritual, symbolising unity, generosity, and the joy of the season. The ocean breeze mingling with the sweet aroma created an atmosphere that beautifully captured the magic of island festivities.
More than a seasonal event, the Cake Mixing Ceremony at Canareef is a celebration of togetherness. It is an opportunity to create lasting memories, forge new friendships, and embrace the true essence of the holidays. Guests and the resort’s team take delight in the simple act of stirring the mixture side by side, adding a special sparkle to Canareef’s festive calendar.
Long recognised as a hallmark of holiday cheer, the ceremony reflects Canareef Resort Maldives’ warm, welcoming, and family-like spirit. For those seeking a tropical escape or a memorable festive experience, the resort continues to offer a sanctuary where traditions are honoured and celebrations become unforgettable.
This festive season, Canareef invites guests to join in for a celebration brimming with flavour, joy, and island magic—an opportunity to discover why the Maldives remains a truly special place to celebrate and to create holiday memories that will last a lifetime.
‘Threading Time’: Stitched photo stories debut at Oaga Art Resort
Oaga Art Resort, a homegrown Maldivian brand where creativity thrives and stories unfold, has announced Threading Time, a captivating solo exhibition by Maldivian artist Hajja Nazwa. The exhibition will open on 5 December 2025 at Moo Gé Gallery by Suvāsthi, the art brand of Oaga Resorts, and will run until 6 January 2026, giving guests the chance to experience Hajja’s stitched photographic narratives throughout the festive season.
Threading Time explores memory, everyday life, and the subtle beauty of island living. Through a fusion of photography and embroidery, Hajja Nazwa transforms ordinary moments into enduring visual stories. Each stitched detail reflects scenes of Maldivian daily life—street corners, bursts of colour, the quiet rhythm of the city, and the serenity of the islands.
Reflecting on her work, Hajja said: “Photo embroidery gives me a gentle place to return to… a space where I can slow down, look closely, and connect with myself. The act of stitching feels like a conversation between my hands and my memories. It reminds me to notice the small things, to honour them, and to hold on to the parts of life that quietly shape me.”
The exhibition features 55 works from Hajja’s stitched-story collection, many based on her own photographs celebrating Maldivian culture, heritage, and everyday moments. The pieces encourage viewers to engage with the interplay of thread, colour, and light, creating a space where art, memory, and island life intersect.
The exhibition is curated by Ahmed Sobah, whose long-standing involvement in the Maldivian arts scene ensures a presentation that highlights the vibrancy, intimacy, and contemplative depth of Hajja’s work.
The exhibition will open with a ticketed event on 5 December, offering guests:
- A guided tour with the artist
- A curated dinner at Kaa Kada, Oaga’s signature restaurant
- Evening entertainment at Raa Baa bar
Date & Time: 5 December 2025, 16:00 – 22:30
Ticket Price: MVR 1,542 (USD 100)
Includes: Roundtrip speedboat transfer from Malé International Airport, exhibition access with guided tour, dinner, and entertainment.
From 6 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, the exhibition will be open to all resort guests, allowing visitors to explore Hajja’s work at their own pace in an intimate island gallery setting.
Moo Gé is the transformative creative space of Oaga Art Resort—a hybrid venue that functions as a movement studio, performance arena, and exhibition platform. Its fluid design allows it to adapt to the needs of artists and audiences alike. For Threading Time, Moo Gé becomes a dedicated gallery, enabling guests to experience Hajja Nazwa’s embroidered photographic works up close.
As part of Suvāsthi, Oaga’s artistic ecosystem centred on joy and creative expression, Moo Gé reflects the resort’s commitment to nurturing local and visiting talent. It is a place where culture, creativity, and island spirit come together, offering an experience rooted not only in observation but also in participation.
Oaga Art Resort continues to champion Maldivian artistry, giving guests the rare opportunity to engage with local talent in meaningful ways. Threading Time is more than an exhibition— it is an ongoing dialogue between artist, audience, and island life, where each thread and photograph tells a story of home, memory, and culture.
Firedoor at Grand Park Kodhipparu introduces overwater glass-floor dining
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has announced a distinctive enhancement to its acclaimed restaurant Firedoor, an award-winning luxury boutique dining venue recognised by the World Luxury Restaurant Awards. Renowned for its refined overwater setting and exceptional culinary craftsmanship, Firedoor now features a custom-designed glass floor, offering guests a remarkable view into the island’s vibrant marine world.
Suspended gracefully above the turquoise lagoon, the new glass-floor installation transforms Firedoor into an immersive sanctuary where fine dining and underwater discovery coexist. As guests enjoy carefully curated tasting menus, they can watch a dynamic natural tableau unfold beneath them—shoals of colourful fish, soft corals swaying with the current, and rays gliding silently through the sunlit waters below.
Firedoor has long been celebrated for its intimacy, craftsmanship, and elegant overwater design. The introduction of the glass floor elevates the restaurant’s identity even further, providing a perspective that is both unique and unforgettable—a seamless fusion of luxury, artistry, and the natural beauty surrounding Kodhipparu.
As a distinguished winner of the World Luxury Restaurant Awards, Firedoor has established itself as one of the Maldives’ most exclusive dining destinations. The new design feature reinforces this standing, enriching the venue’s sophisticated atmosphere while highlighting its deep connection to the island’s marine environment.
Crafted with careful attention to architectural integrity and environmental sensitivity, the glass-floor feature preserves the tranquillity of the lagoon while adding a new sensory dimension to the dining experience. The upgrade reflects the resort’s commitment to innovation, curated luxury, and experiences that embody the signature identity of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.
The enhanced Firedoor experience is now available exclusively to guests of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, inviting them to enjoy fine dining above the water, where culinary excellence meets the mesmerising beauty of the Indian Ocean.
