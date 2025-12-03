Festive spirit arrives early at Ayada Maldives with cake mixing tradition

This Easter, The Nautilus Maldives is inviting guests to step into “An Easter Canvas”, a celebration where colour, creativity, and island freedom come together in a week of joyful expression. At this ultra-luxury bohemian hideaway, Easter unfolds like a living artwork, with days washed in colour, moments shaped by imagination, and time flowing as gently as the tides.

At the centre of An Easter Canvas is a collection of immersive artistic experiences inspired by the island’s radiant spectrum of colours. From family art sessions hosted by a visiting Maldivian artist to a collaborative beach canvas that evolves with each guest’s contribution, the Easter programme becomes a tapestry of renewal and joy—crafted by the hands and hearts of those who take part.

Solasta Spa embraces Easter with a curated palette of healing and renewal.

Radiant Awakening draws from sunshine hues with a rejuvenating body polish and signature massage.

Harmony Within reflects tranquil greens through aloe-based treatments, crystal sound healing, and grounding techniques.

Ocean Stillness mirrors the calm blues of the sea, beginning with a salt exfoliation followed by a meditative Shirodhara ritual.

Tender Renewal and Soulful Reflection explore soft pink and violet tones through rose quartz, aromatherapy, and gentle facial therapies.

Each ritual offers a sensory immersion designed to awaken, soothe, and restore—one colour at a time.

Dining at The Nautilus is treated as an art form. As the island shifts through its Easter-inspired palette, culinary experiences transform with it—from colour-changing cocktails at Naiboli’s Shades of the Horizon sunset pop-up to vibrant beach dinners and lively Easter brunches at Thyme. Without menus or fixed hours, each meal becomes a spontaneous creation shaped by guest preferences and the island’s creative spirit.

This Easter season will also feature a special appearance by Chef Gregor Zimmermann, Swiss State Chef and Executive Chef of the iconic Bellevue Palace in Bern. A distinguished member of Le Club des Chefs des Chefs, he will present two exclusive five-course dinners and a chocolate masterclass. His creations will form a dialogue between the refined flavours of the Swiss Alps and the treasures of the Maldivian seas, expressed through authenticity, emotion, and technical mastery.

Easter at The Nautilus promises a world of discovery for younger guests. Activities include the lively “Bunny Kickoff” party, ocean-inspired crafts, pastel tie-dye sessions, treasure hunts, and the island’s signature event—the “Every Bunny Wins Easter Egg Hunt”.

Children may also explore purposeful creativity through ecoBirdy Ocean Lab workshops, which introduce young minds to the beauty and fragility of marine environments. Each session guides children in transforming recycled plastics into small functional artworks. Through storytelling and hands-on making, young guests learn about sustainability while creating keepsakes inspired by the ocean around them.

At The Nautilus, Easter is more than a seasonal holiday—it is a celebration of renewal, artistry, and the simple joy of creation. Whether crafting upcycled treasures during ecoBirdy workshops, contributing to the island’s living art installation, enjoying spontaneous feasts shaped by personal tastes, or sharing sunlit moments on white sands, every guest becomes part of a story painted in freedom, colour, and flow.