Featured
Lily Beach Maldives unveils ‘Black & White Vintage’ festive season
Lily Beach Resort & Spa Maldives is preparing to illuminate the festive season with an elegant programme themed “Black & White Vintage”, celebrating timeless sophistication and joyful island living. From 20 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, the award-winning all-inclusive resort will invite guests to experience the holidays in a setting of pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and unforgettable moments.
During this festive period, the island transforms into a vibrant seasonal haven. Sparkling azure waters meet star-filled night skies, while décor blends tropical charm with classic festive elegance. Guests can look forward to haute cuisine, family-friendly activities, signature wellness experiences, and themed events unfolding on the sands, beneath the waves, and across the horizon.
A key highlight of this year’s celebrations is the presence of renowned marine scientist and storyteller Bill François and astronomer-explorer Bob François, who will lead two captivating programme tracks—marine exploration and cosmic discovery. From dolphin cruises themed “The Truth Behind the Smile” to creative workshops for children and stargazing sessions using high-end telescopes, their participation brings an added layer of wonder to the festive season.
Christmas Eve will begin with a tree-lighting ceremony followed by an elegant gala dinner on the beach. The celebration continues with Santa’s arrival at the Watersports Beach, accompanied by live music and DJ performances.
Families will find engaging activities throughout the holiday period, including sandcastle competitions, beach games, henna art at the kids’ club, coral-garden snorkelling, turtle snorkel tours, and sunset cruises. Wellness enthusiasts can participate in sunrise yoga and meditation at Tamara Spa, while adventure seekers can join the Ocean Adventure programme or the WOW at Vaavu experience.
The grand New Year’s Eve celebration reflects Lily Beach’s flair for immersive storytelling. Guests will enjoy “The Great Menu of Wonders”, a stand-up gastronomic experience by Bill François, followed by a black-and-white-themed gala dinner at Lily Maa, and a DJ-led beach party beneath the stars. The night will conclude with fireworks shimmering over the lagoon.
Lily Beach’s festive programme blends luxury, nature, and culture, with a strong emphasis on sustainable celebration. Décor incorporates locally sourced materials, events highlight marine conservation, and each activity embodies the island’s signature spirit of barefoot elegance. Guests will leave with not only photographs, but meaningful memories that capture the essence of the Maldives.
Cooking
Fine dining meets island serenity: Chef Pascal Oudotte at Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Maldives has announced the next chapter in its chef collaboration series, welcoming acclaimed Chef Pascal Oudotte from the Michelin Guide–rated restaurant Stilbruch in Karlsruhe, Germany. Taking place in March next year, the residency will feature a collection of curated culinary events designed to offer guests an exceptional gastronomic experience.
Chef Oudotte’s culinary philosophy combines classical French techniques with contemporary artistry. He is known for championing seasonal produce, pure flavours, and refined textures, allowing high-quality regional ingredients to take centre stage. His approach emphasises sustainability and respect for origin, while precise techniques and subtle flavour composition result in dishes of remarkable depth and memorable taste.
The residency will include three signature events:
- 11 March 2026: Olive restaurant will host an intimate five-course surprise menu crafted by Chef Pascal Oudotte. With only 12 seats available, the evening will offer a personalised and immersive dining journey.
- 13 March 2026: The Sea Grill will be transformed into an elegant venue for a four-course surprise menu, accommodating 22 guests. This experience will blend island charm with fine dining sophistication.
- 15 March 2026: The collaboration will conclude with a relaxed evening of cocktails and canapés, giving guests the opportunity to meet Chef Oudotte and enjoy his culinary artistry in a tropical, informal setting.
Stilbruch, located in Karlsruhe’s Weststadt district, is known for its surprise menus shaped entirely by seasonal ingredients, ensuring that no two evenings are the same. Guests may experience the Menu Inspiration or the plant-based Menu Recreation, both of which follow a minimal-waste philosophy that brings new life to every component of a dish.
Chef Pascal Oudotte is widely recognised for creating cuisine that evokes emotion while upholding sustainability. His vision emphasises dishes that appeal to all the senses, resulting in dining experiences that are both thoughtful and memorable.
This special chef collaboration underscores Kandolhu Maldives’ commitment to offering world-class dining. With its pristine beaches, peaceful villas, attentive service, and sweeping views of the Indian Ocean, the resort provides an idyllic setting for such exclusive gastronomic events. Shaped by the sea and rich in tranquillity, Kandolhu continues to offer guests an intimate and refined Maldivian escape.
Featured
Festive spirit arrives early at Ayada Maldives with cake mixing tradition
Ayada Maldives marked the early arrival of the festive season with its traditional Cake Mixing Ceremony, bringing guests and resort chefs together for a cherished celebration rooted in warmth, community, and good fortune.
Held on the island’s tranquil shores, this year’s ceremony invited guests to join Ayada’s culinary team in mixing a vibrant selection of fruits, nuts, and aromatic spices—an age-old ritual believed to symbolise prosperity and sweet new beginnings. With each stir of the mixture, participants embraced the spirit of the season, contributing to a tradition that continues to hold special meaning for travellers and locals alike.
The atmosphere was filled with laughter and lively music, accompanied by the gentle ocean breeze that provided a distinctly Maldivian charm to the gathering. Guests from around the world came together to share in the experience, transforming the long-standing ceremony into a joyful moment of connection on the island.
Ayada Maldives’ annual Cake Mixing Ceremony remains an integral part of its festive calendar, celebrating unity, culture, and the anticipation of the holiday season. As the resort looks ahead to the weeks of celebration to follow, this year’s event stands out as a memorable start to a season filled with warmth and shared traditions.
Featured
The Nautilus Maldives unveils ‘An Easter Canvas’ of colour and creativity
This Easter, The Nautilus Maldives is inviting guests to step into “An Easter Canvas”, a celebration where colour, creativity, and island freedom come together in a week of joyful expression. At this ultra-luxury bohemian hideaway, Easter unfolds like a living artwork, with days washed in colour, moments shaped by imagination, and time flowing as gently as the tides.
At the centre of An Easter Canvas is a collection of immersive artistic experiences inspired by the island’s radiant spectrum of colours. From family art sessions hosted by a visiting Maldivian artist to a collaborative beach canvas that evolves with each guest’s contribution, the Easter programme becomes a tapestry of renewal and joy—crafted by the hands and hearts of those who take part.
Solasta Spa embraces Easter with a curated palette of healing and renewal.
- Radiant Awakening draws from sunshine hues with a rejuvenating body polish and signature massage.
- Harmony Within reflects tranquil greens through aloe-based treatments, crystal sound healing, and grounding techniques.
- Ocean Stillness mirrors the calm blues of the sea, beginning with a salt exfoliation followed by a meditative Shirodhara ritual.
- Tender Renewal and Soulful Reflection explore soft pink and violet tones through rose quartz, aromatherapy, and gentle facial therapies.
Each ritual offers a sensory immersion designed to awaken, soothe, and restore—one colour at a time.
Dining at The Nautilus is treated as an art form. As the island shifts through its Easter-inspired palette, culinary experiences transform with it—from colour-changing cocktails at Naiboli’s Shades of the Horizon sunset pop-up to vibrant beach dinners and lively Easter brunches at Thyme. Without menus or fixed hours, each meal becomes a spontaneous creation shaped by guest preferences and the island’s creative spirit.
This Easter season will also feature a special appearance by Chef Gregor Zimmermann, Swiss State Chef and Executive Chef of the iconic Bellevue Palace in Bern. A distinguished member of Le Club des Chefs des Chefs, he will present two exclusive five-course dinners and a chocolate masterclass. His creations will form a dialogue between the refined flavours of the Swiss Alps and the treasures of the Maldivian seas, expressed through authenticity, emotion, and technical mastery.
Easter at The Nautilus promises a world of discovery for younger guests. Activities include the lively “Bunny Kickoff” party, ocean-inspired crafts, pastel tie-dye sessions, treasure hunts, and the island’s signature event—the “Every Bunny Wins Easter Egg Hunt”.
Children may also explore purposeful creativity through ecoBirdy Ocean Lab workshops, which introduce young minds to the beauty and fragility of marine environments. Each session guides children in transforming recycled plastics into small functional artworks. Through storytelling and hands-on making, young guests learn about sustainability while creating keepsakes inspired by the ocean around them.
At The Nautilus, Easter is more than a seasonal holiday—it is a celebration of renewal, artistry, and the simple joy of creation. Whether crafting upcycled treasures during ecoBirdy workshops, contributing to the island’s living art installation, enjoying spontaneous feasts shaped by personal tastes, or sharing sunlit moments on white sands, every guest becomes part of a story painted in freedom, colour, and flow.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives secures Readers’ Choice honour in Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Awards
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives announces week-long Music in Paradise experience with Kate Miller-Heidke
-
News5 days ago
JOALI BEING partners with Munich’s LVATE to launch science-led skin longevity facials
-
Celebration1 week ago
Maldivian Christmas and New Year at Vakkaru Maldives: Timeless moments await
-
Business1 week ago
Bestbuy Maldives, Atmosphere Core elevate chef training with Michelin-star masterclass
-
Featured1 week ago
Huvafen Fushi partners with Forbes Travel Guide in pursuit of five-star status
-
Celebration1 week ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli kicks off festive season with Charith N. Silva Cake Mixing
-
Cooking1 week ago
Cooking with culture: Maldivian Kandu Kukulhu at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef