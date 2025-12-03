Lily Beach Maldives unveils ‘Black & White Vintage’ festive season

Lily Beach Resort & Spa Maldives is preparing to illuminate the festive season with an elegant programme themed “Black & White Vintage”, celebrating timeless sophistication and joyful island living. From 20 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, the award-winning all-inclusive resort will invite guests to experience the holidays in a setting of pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and unforgettable moments.

During this festive period, the island transforms into a vibrant seasonal haven. Sparkling azure waters meet star-filled night skies, while décor blends tropical charm with classic festive elegance. Guests can look forward to haute cuisine, family-friendly activities, signature wellness experiences, and themed events unfolding on the sands, beneath the waves, and across the horizon.

A key highlight of this year’s celebrations is the presence of renowned marine scientist and storyteller Bill François and astronomer-explorer Bob François, who will lead two captivating programme tracks—marine exploration and cosmic discovery. From dolphin cruises themed “The Truth Behind the Smile” to creative workshops for children and stargazing sessions using high-end telescopes, their participation brings an added layer of wonder to the festive season.

Christmas Eve will begin with a tree-lighting ceremony followed by an elegant gala dinner on the beach. The celebration continues with Santa’s arrival at the Watersports Beach, accompanied by live music and DJ performances.

Families will find engaging activities throughout the holiday period, including sandcastle competitions, beach games, henna art at the kids’ club, coral-garden snorkelling, turtle snorkel tours, and sunset cruises. Wellness enthusiasts can participate in sunrise yoga and meditation at Tamara Spa, while adventure seekers can join the Ocean Adventure programme or the WOW at Vaavu experience.

The grand New Year’s Eve celebration reflects Lily Beach’s flair for immersive storytelling. Guests will enjoy “The Great Menu of Wonders”, a stand-up gastronomic experience by Bill François, followed by a black-and-white-themed gala dinner at Lily Maa, and a DJ-led beach party beneath the stars. The night will conclude with fireworks shimmering over the lagoon.

Lily Beach’s festive programme blends luxury, nature, and culture, with a strong emphasis on sustainable celebration. Décor incorporates locally sourced materials, events highlight marine conservation, and each activity embodies the island’s signature spirit of barefoot elegance. Guests will leave with not only photographs, but meaningful memories that capture the essence of the Maldives.