Cooking
Fine dining meets island serenity: Chef Pascal Oudotte at Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Maldives has announced the next chapter in its chef collaboration series, welcoming acclaimed Chef Pascal Oudotte from the Michelin Guide–rated restaurant Stilbruch in Karlsruhe, Germany. Taking place in March next year, the residency will feature a collection of curated culinary events designed to offer guests an exceptional gastronomic experience.
Chef Oudotte’s culinary philosophy combines classical French techniques with contemporary artistry. He is known for championing seasonal produce, pure flavours, and refined textures, allowing high-quality regional ingredients to take centre stage. His approach emphasises sustainability and respect for origin, while precise techniques and subtle flavour composition result in dishes of remarkable depth and memorable taste.
The residency will include three signature events:
- 11 March 2026: Olive restaurant will host an intimate five-course surprise menu crafted by Chef Pascal Oudotte. With only 12 seats available, the evening will offer a personalised and immersive dining journey.
- 13 March 2026: The Sea Grill will be transformed into an elegant venue for a four-course surprise menu, accommodating 22 guests. This experience will blend island charm with fine dining sophistication.
- 15 March 2026: The collaboration will conclude with a relaxed evening of cocktails and canapés, giving guests the opportunity to meet Chef Oudotte and enjoy his culinary artistry in a tropical, informal setting.
Stilbruch, located in Karlsruhe’s Weststadt district, is known for its surprise menus shaped entirely by seasonal ingredients, ensuring that no two evenings are the same. Guests may experience the Menu Inspiration or the plant-based Menu Recreation, both of which follow a minimal-waste philosophy that brings new life to every component of a dish.
Chef Pascal Oudotte is widely recognised for creating cuisine that evokes emotion while upholding sustainability. His vision emphasises dishes that appeal to all the senses, resulting in dining experiences that are both thoughtful and memorable.
This special chef collaboration underscores Kandolhu Maldives’ commitment to offering world-class dining. With its pristine beaches, peaceful villas, attentive service, and sweeping views of the Indian Ocean, the resort provides an idyllic setting for such exclusive gastronomic events. Shaped by the sea and rich in tranquillity, Kandolhu continues to offer guests an intimate and refined Maldivian escape.
Cooking
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort reveals two-night culinary collaboration with Chef Stefan Fäth
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort has announced a special two-night guest chef event featuring Chef-Owner Stefan Fäth of the one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Jellyfish in Hamburg. Renowned for his French-inspired global cuisine and a signature style defined by precision, creativity, and respect for ingredients, Chef Stefan will present two distinct dining experiences on 4 and 5 December 2026.
On 4 December, guests will gather on Wahoo Beach for The Ocean Symphony, an exclusive seven-course dinner set against lantern-lit shores and the natural rhythm of the Indian Ocean. The menu will reflect Chef Stefan’s refined culinary sensibilities, with highlights including salmon paired with beetroot and leek, swordfish accented with chilli and coriander, and a luxurious cod preparation enhanced with caviar and sweet potato. The menu continues with an Iberico dish complemented by soy and cabbage before transitioning to playful desserts such as pineapple with coconut and exotic fruits, followed by a milk chocolate creation layered with yoghurt and blueberry.
The culinary experience continues on 5 December at Veyo with The Island Reverie, a five-course tasting menu inspired by freshness, contrast, and balance. Guests can expect dishes such as tuna sashimi brightened with mango and ponzu, mackerel paired with melon, feta, and mint, and a delicate salmon preparation with potato, dashi, and chives. The menu then moves to a comforting yet refined corn-fed chicken dish with celery, truffle, and apple, concluding with a warm dessert of banana, caramel, chocolate, and almond.
Chef Stefan’s cooking is characterised by elegance without formality, attention to detail without unnecessary complexity, and a relaxed sophistication that has made Restaurant Jellyfish a highly regarded dining destination in Hamburg’s Schanzenviertel. His culinary philosophy—anchored in craftsmanship, global curiosity, and deep respect for ingredients—was shaped by his upbringing on a family farm and refined through training in acclaimed German kitchens, including the Michelin-starred Restaurant 1622, the three-Michelin-starred Restaurant Dieter Müller aboard MS Europa, and the two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Seven Seas. Since assuming ownership of Restaurant Jellyfish in 2019, he has earned a Michelin star, 16 Gault Millau points, and recognition as a Krug Ambassade.
“We are delighted to welcome Michelin-starred Chef Stefan Fäth to JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort for this special two-night culinary event,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “His thoughtful, ingredient-led approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering experiences that are refined, soulful, and unforgettable. These evenings will celebrate craftsmanship, creativity, and connection, set against one of the Maldives’ most striking backdrops.”
Reflecting on the upcoming collaboration, Chef Stefan remarked, “Cooking at JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort is a meaningful opportunity to express my cuisine in a setting that celebrates nature, seasonality, and a true appreciation for craftsmanship. My approach has always been about precision, respect for ingredients, and creating flavours that inspire, and I look forward to sharing this philosophy through a journey that feels relaxed, open-minded, and rooted in the joy of good food.”
Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited seating for both evenings.
Cooking
Dhigali Maldives announces three-night Battuta takeover with Chef James Walters of Arabica
Dhigali Maldives has announced a forthcoming culinary collaboration with chef, restaurateur, and author James Walters, the creator behind London’s renowned Arabica and the book Arabica: Small Plates Big Flavours. In February 2026, Walters will bring his contemporary interpretation of Middle Eastern cuisine to the resort, giving guests the opportunity to experience his signature dishes in an island setting.
Over three evenings on 24, 25 and 26 February, Walters will lead the kitchen at Battuta, Dhigali’s signature restaurant. During the takeover, guests will be served a curated menu crafted and prepared by Walters, featuring the flavours and dishes that have shaped Arabica’s reputation as one of London’s leading Middle Eastern dining destinations.
Throughout the three-night residency, Walters will highlight his approach to spices, textures, and adaptations of traditional recipes. The menus will draw inspiration from Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Turkey, and the wider Eastern Mediterranean, reflecting his commitment to culinary storytelling and Battuta’s relaxed, tropical atmosphere.
Three-Night Menu Highlights
Day 1: Flavours of the Aegean: A selection of dishes influenced by Greece and Turkey, presented as shareable small plates.
Day 2: Levantine Feast: A menu centred on the flavours of the Eastern Mediterranean, celebrating key elements of Levantine cuisine.
Day 3: Lebanese-Inspired Feast: A family-style dining experience featuring dishes rooted in Lebanese culinary traditions.
Christian Szabo, General Manager of Dhigali Maldives, said the resort looks forward to hosting Walters, noting that his culinary style aligns with the dining experience the property aims to offer its guests.
James Walters commented that Battuta provides an inspiring setting for the series, adding that the menus were shaped by the diverse food cultures of Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, and the Levant, with the intention of sharing the warmth and stories behind each dish.
For February visitors, the collaboration offers a distinctive dining experience, bringing together Walters’ expressive flavours and Battuta’s jungle-inspired environment. Located within the heart of Dhigali Maldives and influenced by the journeys of Ibn Battuta, the restaurant provides a setting that complements the heritage and inspiration behind Walters’ cuisine.
Dhigali Maldives (www.dhigali.com) offers seven nights in a Deluxe Beach Bungalow on a Premium All-Inclusive basis. Prices start from £5,058 per villa for two adults sharing and include seaplane transfers.
Cooking
Cooking with culture: Maldivian Kandu Kukulhu at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Maldivian cuisine is celebrated not simply as nourishment but as an expression of island heritage and identity. Among its most significant traditions is the preparation of Kandu Kukulhu, the Maldives’ signature rolled tuna curry. Rooted in local custom and passed down through generations, the dish forms the centrepiece of the resort’s weekly Maldivian cooking classes, offering guests an intimate introduction to the flavours, techniques, and narratives that shape the islands. As part of the resort’s signature culinary journey, it brings Maldivian culture to life through authentic tastes and thoughtful storytelling.
Deeply embedded in local tradition, Kandu Kukulhu reflects centuries of craftsmanship and care. At Vilu Reef, the cooking class is led by the resort’s Maldivian chefs, who demonstrate each stage with the precision and intuition inherited through long-standing practice. Guests learn how to slice the tuna, layer it with aromatic spices, and bind the rolls with coconut or pandan leaf. As the curry gently simmers in coconut milk, its aroma fills the air, offering a vivid portrayal of everyday island cooking—an experience that resonates long after the final tasting.
Kandu Kukulhu, which translates to “chicken of the sea,” is a quintessential Maldivian tuna curry and a powerful tribute to the nation’s enduring connection to the ocean.
“Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s culinary story celebrates Maldivian heritage, moving beyond simply serving fresh seafood,” said Chef de Cuisine Mohamed Hameed, known as Chef Printey. “It is a connection to our islands, our people, and the traditions that shaped Maldivian cuisine. By sharing these methods, we bring our cultural narrative to life in the most sincere way.”
The cooking class forms a key part of the Maldivian Roots Signature Experience, which highlights the flavours, crafts, and cultural expressions that define the Maldives. It reflects Sun Siyam’s philosophy of celebrating island life through meaningful encounters and genuine Maldivian spirit. The experience is available to all guests at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and can be booked in advance during their stay.
