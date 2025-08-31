Drink
Kandolhu Maldives introduces new villas and gastronomic journeys
Kandolhu Maldives has announced a new season of island experiences, highlighting the resort’s refurbished Deluxe Ocean Pool Villas and a series of exclusive dining collaborations with internationally acclaimed chefs. The resort aims to offer guests opportunities to rediscover its intimate setting through refreshed accommodation and elevated culinary events.
The newly enhanced Deluxe Ocean Pool Villas, each spanning 120 sqm, have been designed with relaxation and comfort in mind. The villas now feature a spacious bedroom, a light-filled bathroom with a deep oval bathtub overlooking the Indian Ocean, and a private deck furnished with sun loungers and a sun umbrella. A new 23 sqm private pool has also been added, alongside a hammock suspended above the water, offering uninterrupted ocean views.
The resort has also introduced a line-up of exclusive dining events, bringing together Michelin-starred chefs and distinguished winemakers. These collaborations, hosted at Olive restaurant, combine fine cuisine with curated wine pairings, promising immersive gastronomic experiences.
- 3 October 2025: Chef Bernd Bachofer will present a degustation menu combining Japanese, Southeast Asian, and French haute cuisine. The evening will be paired with vintages from New Zealand’s Schubert Wines, led by winemaker Kai Schubert. Chef Bachofer, awarded a Michelin star in 2015, brings decades of expertise from renowned kitchens in Germany and Switzerland.
- 23 November 2025: The Kandolhu culinary team, headed by Chef Justin, will prepare a five-course Mediterranean dinner paired with Stonefish wines. Wine expert Peter Papanikitas will guide guests through each course, providing insights into the pairings.
- 3 December 2025: Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser will craft contemporary interpretations of Italian cuisine in a five-course dinner for just 14 guests. Each course will be paired with fine Italian wines, offering an intimate dining experience.
Kandolhu’s Island Hosts, Claudio Stupan and Luciana Codiferro, commented, “Our vision has always been to create a space where guests feel both completely relaxed and deeply inspired. With refreshed villas and new culinary journeys ahead, we are proud to offer an experience that truly reflects the spirit of Kandolhu.”
Cooking
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils exclusive dining series with Michelin-starred talent
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a secluded sanctuary in the north of the Maldives, will launch The Michelin Series this October, an exclusive celebration of gastronomy that brings some of the world’s most renowned chefs to the turquoise waters of Shaviyani Atoll. The event will give guests a rare opportunity to enjoy a unique dining experience led by internationally distinguished culinary talents.
The Michelin Series will debut with a line-up featuring Chef Tristan Brandt, Chef Valentino Cassanelli, and Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet. Together with the resort’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma, they will create exclusive four-hand dinners and multi-course signature menus at Azure. Guests will be able to watch the chefs bring their creations to life in the open kitchen, set against the turquoise sea in a relaxed, bohemian atmosphere.
This series forms part of the resort’s Sirru Icon Series, a curated programme of high-profile collaborations across gastronomy, fitness, wellness, astronomy and more. Each collaboration is designed to immerse guests in experiences that inspire and engage.
Chef Tristan Brandt will appear on 28 and 30 October 2025. Known for his contemporary French cuisine infused with international influences, Brandt is the culinary mind behind the one Michelin-starred Tambourine Room in Miami Beach. His residency will include both a collaborative four-hands dinner with Chef Girish and a standalone four-course menu showcasing his signature style.
Chef Valentino Cassanelli will follow on 8 and 10 December 2025. Head Chef of the Michelin-starred Lux Lucis at Principe Forte dei Marmi in Italy, Cassanelli is recognised for his modern interpretation of Tuscan cuisine. His residency will feature a four-hands dinner with Chef Girish, offering a journey through Tuscan flavours elevated with creativity.
On 3 January 2026, Chef Jean-Philippe Blondet, Chef Patron at Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in London, will present his philosophy of seasonal, ingredient-driven haute cuisine. In collaboration with Chef Girish, he will lead a one-night dining experience at Sirru Fen Fushi.
Executive Chef Girish Sharma described the vision behind the series as an effort to create more than just dinners, but experiences that celebrate craftsmanship, culture and connection. He emphasised that working alongside such esteemed chefs would allow the team to design menus that surprise and inspire, leaving lasting memories in one of the world’s most remarkable settings.
Drink
THE OZEN COLLECTION marks four years of partnership with Bodegas Viñátigo
THE OZEN COLLECTION has marked four years of partnership with Bodegas Viñátigo, the Tenerife-based winery recognised for reviving nearly-lost grape varieties from the Canary Islands. For more than three decades, the winery’s vineyards, cultivated in volcanic soils, have preserved traditional winemaking heritage, a philosophy that aligns with THE OZEN COLLECTION’s focus on authentic, terroir-inspired experiences. The collaboration extends beyond seasonal events, with Bodegas Viñátigo’s wines available year-round through THE OZEN COLLECTION’s holiday programmes: the RESERVE™ Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and the INDULGENCE™ Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO.
Winemaker Juan Jesús Méndez reflected on the collaboration, stating: “THE OZEN COLLECTION has become an integral chapter in our story. Over these years, we have developed a deep understanding of their vision and clientele. To see our wines travel from Tenerife’s volcanic soils to the Maldives’ shores has been extraordinary. The enthusiasm of guests and connoisseurs continues to inspire us to create new expressions and strengthen this valued partnership.”
Celebrations will begin at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO from 24 to 26 November, featuring an evening at the underwater restaurant M6m, a dinner at TRADITION PEKING, and a sundowner at HUDHU BAY Beach Club, where guests can enjoy Bodegas Viñátigo wines against the backdrop of the Maldivian sunset.
From 28 to 30 November, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will host events at ORIGINƎ, a Canary-Asian fusion dining experience at SOYI, and sunset wine gatherings on the beach, designed to highlight rare Canary Islands vintages and encourage interaction between guests and winemakers.
These curated events provide opportunities for guests to meet the winemakers, learn about their craft, and experience food pairings that enhance each wine’s character. Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, commented: “Canary Wine transcends simple consumption; it forges connections between people and cultures. Our partnership with Bodegas Viñátigo, who produce some of the most distinctive wines that even captivated Shakespeare, has significantly enriched our offerings. It has also elevated guest experiences and contributed to our wine programme receiving notable recognition and awards.”
THE OZEN COLLECTION continues to offer curated wine experiences throughout the year, including pairing dinners and sommelier-led tastings. Travellers can explore these vintages while benefitting from 25% savings on direct bookings, combining luxury with value.
Drink
Golden hour bliss with Zoe London and Giorgio Chiarello at Dhigali Maldives
This November, Dhigali Maldives will transform its iconic Haali Bar into a lively stage for music and mixology, as British DJ Zoe London and Italian Flair Bartending Champion Giorgio Chiarello join forces for an unforgettable sunset residency from 11 to 15 November 2025.
Each evening, Zoe London will take to the decks, delivering her distinctive mix of house, classic remixes, and uplifting energy to the shores of the Raa Atoll. With more than 15 years’ experience performing at venues such as Soho House and The Ned, as well as at prestigious events including the Formula 1 Paddock Club and festivals like Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, and Latitude, Zoe’s sets promise the perfect soundtrack to golden hour in paradise.
As the sun slips beneath the horizon, guests will be treated to masterfully crafted cocktails from Giorgio Chiarello, Italy’s most decorated Flair Bartender. Renowned for his captivating performances and expertise in American-style mixology, Giorgio will present a bespoke menu featuring three classic cocktails alongside three of his own original creations, each prepared with precision and flair at Haali Bar.
Nestled in the heart of the remote Raa Atoll, Dhigali Maldives is an exclusive Premium All-Inclusive resort that seamlessly blends contemporary minimalist design with the island’s natural beauty. From overwater villas and beachfront suites to snorkelling adventures, fine dining, and rejuvenating spa rituals, the resort offers an immersive and refined escape. With its vibrant house reef just steps away, every element is designed for effortless relaxation and indulgence.
Together, Zoe London and Giorgio Chiarello will infuse the island’s evenings with rhythm, flavour, and artistry, creating an immersive fusion of music and mixology framed by the serene backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Hauntingly beautiful Halloween night with VICTORI at Reethi Faru Resort
-
Business1 week ago
SATA 2025 announces partnerships; confirms Hotelier Maldives, Maldives Insider as Media Partners
-
Action1 week ago
Dusit Thani Maldives offers direct access to Baa Atoll’s living reef
-
Cooking6 days ago
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils exclusive dining series with Michelin-starred talent
-
Family5 days ago
Kuramathi Maldives brings families together with fortnightly children’s programme
-
Celebration5 days ago
Boduberu, craft and cuisine highlight National Day at Grand Park Kodhipparu
-
Featured6 days ago
Research places Maldives among best winter sun destinations
-
Celebration5 days ago
Early bird festive packages unveiled at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo