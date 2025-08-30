Featured
Bavarian traditions meet island living at Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s Oktoberfest
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has announced that it will host its own take on Oktoberfest from 1 to 5 October 2025, bringing one of the world’s most recognised celebrations to a tropical island setting. The resort will combine Bavarian traditions with Maldivian hospitality, offering guests a week-long programme of music, food, and festivities.
A highlight of the event will be a performance by international DJ twins Kristina and Anna Grushina. With a strong global following of more than two million on social media and chart-topping success on Spotify, the sisters are renowned for their high-energy sets that transform any stage into a vibrant dance floor. Their performance on the resort’s beachfront is expected to be a key feature of this year’s festival.
Alongside live music, the festival will present German brews and themed culinary experiences inspired by Oktoberfest. Guests will be able to enjoy Bavarian-style dishes alongside a selection of hops and lagers served beachside. To add to the atmosphere, family-friendly activities and games will be organised throughout the resort, creating a spirit of connection and celebration in an island environment.
“We are excited to bring together international music talent, authentic gastronomy, and our island’s natural beauty in this celebration,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “Every year, Oktoberfest and many other celebrations at Sun Siyam Olhuveli continue to highlight culture, community, and entertainment in a way that is unique to our resort and to the Maldives.”
The five-day festival will not only celebrate Oktoberfest but also demonstrate Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s ability to host immersive experiences that blend international entertainment with the relaxed lifestyle of the Maldives. Guests staying at the resort during this period will experience a beachfront festival of music, cuisine, and festivities designed to leave a lasting impression.
Featured
W Maldives to host ‘The Joy Rituals’ wellness programme in September 2025
W Maldives will introduce The Joy Rituals, a two-week wellbeing programme in collaboration with Happy Hormones Yoga founders Rajendra Kumar and Katrin Berger. Scheduled from 15 to 27 September 2025, the initiative will feature yoga, meditation, laughter, and sound healing sessions designed to encourage guests to reconnect with their inner energy while experiencing the natural surroundings of the Maldives.
The programme includes sunrise and sunset yoga, breathwork and meditation, laughter yoga, immersive sound healing, and lectures on health and happiness. Aqua Yoga in the lagoon and evening meditations under the stars will provide distinctive experiences. The schedule coincides with World Wellness Weekend, held from 19 to 21 September 2025, aligning the resort’s programme with global wellbeing initiatives.
Rajendra Kumar, a two-time world record holder and gold medallist in yoga, is recognised for his focus on laughter and presence in practice. His record for continuous laughter lasting three hours and 47 minutes reflects his approach to joy as a form of self-discovery. Katrin Berger, a certified yoga teacher, sound healer, and molecular biologist, integrates science and spiritual practice in her sessions, combining sound healing with yoga to encourage balance and connection.
Commenting on the collaboration, Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives, said, “At W Maldives, we are constantly looking for bold and inspiring ways to elevate the guest experience. The Joy Rituals with Happy Hormones Yoga brings a fresh dimension to wellness, blending the playful spirit of W with transformative practices. It is a chance for our guests to find balance, energy, and joy in one of the world’s most breathtaking settings.”
Rajendra Kumar added, “Yoga is not only about physical postures, it is about living fully, freely, and with a smile. Through The Joy Rituals, we want to remind people that laughter and joy are powerful tools for healing and awakening. Bringing this philosophy to W Maldives feels like the perfect match of spirit and setting.”
Katrin Berger also shared, “Our work is about creating harmony in both body and mind. With sound healing and yoga, guests can release tension, restore balance, and feel more present in their lives. At W Maldives, surrounded by nature and beauty, this experience becomes even more profound. We are thrilled to share The Joy Rituals with guests from around the world.”
Guests may book the Stay, Dine, and Fly package, which includes daily breakfast, a three-course dinner, and roundtrip seaplane transfers. The programme offers visitors an opportunity to engage in two weeks of movement, laughter, and wellness in a Maldivian island setting.yog
Excursions
Marine encounters: spinner dolphins at Canareef Resort Maldives
At Canareef Resort Maldives, one of the most popular experiences for guests is the dolphin tour. The abundant presence of dolphins in the surrounding waters ensures that each cruise offers a remarkable encounter with these marine creatures, creating lasting memories for visitors.
Every dolphin tour at Canareef provides an opportunity to observe pods of dolphins gliding and leaping across the waves. Guests often describe the sight of spinner dolphins darting through the clear ocean as a defining image of the Maldives’ natural marine beauty.
Morning cruises and sunset tours alike are guided by experienced staff, who share insights as dolphins appear in their natural environment. Many guests recount moments when dolphins swim alongside the boat, a spectacle that creates a unique sense of connection.
The activity is regarded as more than just an excursion; it is considered a celebration of nature and a highlight of a stay at Canareef. It allows guests to experience the Maldives in a way that underlines why dolphins are seen as ambassadors of the islands.
For travellers seeking encounters with dolphins amid turquoise waters, Canareef presents an ideal opportunity. The resort also offers seasonal promotions, including early booking discounts for the remainder of this summer, next winter, and summer 2026.
Featured
Maldives beaches rated among world’s best for rest and rejuvenation
Following a rise in searches for ‘calmcations’, long-haul travel specialists Travelbag have revealed the best destinations for a tranquil escape in 2025, with the Maldives named among the world’s most serene beachside getaways.
According to Travelbag, 72 per cent of British travellers go on holiday to relax and recharge, while 47 per cent seek experiences that help them feel more grounded and mindful. Searches for the term ‘calmcation’ – holidays focused on peace, quiet, and switching off – have doubled in the past three months, reflecting a growing shift away from busy itineraries towards more restorative travel.
To identify the most relaxing destinations, Travelbag analysed 36 global locations and ranked them against key serenity indicators, including noise and light pollution, cleanliness, the quality of green spaces, and local travel congestion.
Queenstown, New Zealand, secured first place as the world’s ultimate destination for tranquillity. Framed by the Southern Alps and Lake Wakatipu, the town recorded exceptionally high scores for cleanliness (91.7) and quality of green spaces (94.4), alongside low levels of travel congestion and minimal noise and light pollution.
The Seychelles followed in second position, celebrated for its unspoiled natural beauty and exceptionally low noise and light pollution score of 16.7. Its islands, including La Digue, Praslin and Silhouette, remain havens of peace and natural charm.
Cairns, Australia, rounded out the top three, combining tropical serenity with well-maintained green spaces and an impressive cleanliness score of 69.6.
Also ranking among the top global destinations is the Maldives, long regarded as one of the world’s premier escapes for those seeking peace and seclusion. With its iconic turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and private island resorts, the country continues to attract travellers in search of restorative experiences.
According to Travelbag’s analysis, the Maldives achieved an impressive average beach rating of 4.63, placing it alongside the world’s leading beachside destinations. Beaches such as Bikini Beach, Baros Beach, and Reethi Beach were highlighted as examples of the country’s serene appeal.
Danny Hugill, Destination Executive for the Maldives at Travelbag, commented: “The Maldives is one of our most cherished destinations – an idyllic collection of tiny islands that offer unmatched opportunities to unwind. Long celebrated as a top honeymoon destination, it remains the ultimate place to escape, slow down, and enjoy the tranquillity of nature.”
The findings underline the Maldives’ continued appeal in a market increasingly shaped by wellness, mindfulness, and relaxation. While destinations such as New Zealand and the Seychelles excel in specific indicators of serenity, the Maldives’ unique combination of luxurious seclusion, natural beauty, and consistently high-rated beaches ensures its position as a global ‘calmcation’ favourite for 2025.
