Bavarian traditions meet island living at Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s Oktoberfest

Sun Siyam Olhuveli has announced that it will host its own take on Oktoberfest from 1 to 5 October 2025, bringing one of the world’s most recognised celebrations to a tropical island setting. The resort will combine Bavarian traditions with Maldivian hospitality, offering guests a week-long programme of music, food, and festivities.

A highlight of the event will be a performance by international DJ twins Kristina and Anna Grushina. With a strong global following of more than two million on social media and chart-topping success on Spotify, the sisters are renowned for their high-energy sets that transform any stage into a vibrant dance floor. Their performance on the resort’s beachfront is expected to be a key feature of this year’s festival.

Alongside live music, the festival will present German brews and themed culinary experiences inspired by Oktoberfest. Guests will be able to enjoy Bavarian-style dishes alongside a selection of hops and lagers served beachside. To add to the atmosphere, family-friendly activities and games will be organised throughout the resort, creating a spirit of connection and celebration in an island environment.

“We are excited to bring together international music talent, authentic gastronomy, and our island’s natural beauty in this celebration,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “Every year, Oktoberfest and many other celebrations at Sun Siyam Olhuveli continue to highlight culture, community, and entertainment in a way that is unique to our resort and to the Maldives.”

The five-day festival will not only celebrate Oktoberfest but also demonstrate Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s ability to host immersive experiences that blend international entertainment with the relaxed lifestyle of the Maldives. Guests staying at the resort during this period will experience a beachfront festival of music, cuisine, and festivities designed to leave a lasting impression.