Local
MU Maniku, key architect of Maldives tourism industry, dies
Mohamed Umar Maniku (MU Maniku), a key figure in the establishment and growth of the Maldives tourism industry, has died in Singapore. He passed away on Saturday while in intensive care at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, where he had been receiving medical treatment for about a month.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Universal Enterprises announced:
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mohamed Umar ‘M.U.’ Maniku on 30th August 2025 at 0630 hrs Singapore time in Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore. As Chairman of Universal Enterprises, he will forever be remembered as a pioneer whose vision, loyalty and integrity were felt by generations of industry professionals, who will remember him with deep affection and respect. He had been an integral part of the inception and growth of the tourism industry in the Maldives. We remember a man whose legacy cannot be confined to a date or a place.”
“To those close to him, M.U. Maniku was a guiding light. He was the steady hand that led Universal Enterprises through decades of change, and a mentor for many. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all who have offered support and condolences during this difficult time.”
Maniku was part of the group that opened Kurumba Maldives in 1972, the country’s first resort, widely regarded as the starting point of the modern tourism industry in the Maldives.
As Chairman and a principal shareholder of Universal Enterprises/Universal Resorts, Maniku oversaw the development of a portfolio that has included properties such as Kurumba, Kuramathi, Baros, Velassaru, Kandolhu, Milaidhoo and Huvafen Fushi.
Beyond the Maldives, he also served as Chairman of Mahaweli Reach Hotels PLC in Sri Lanka from 2012, reflecting the group’s cross-border hospitality interests.
Maniku chaired the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI), which was formed in 1982 to represent resort owners and operators and to engage with government on policy and sector development. Under his leadership, MATI became a key platform for industry coordination and dialogue.
Contributions and legacy:
- Pioneering market entry (1972): Helped establish Kurumba and proved the commercial viability of resort tourism in the country.
- Resort development: Guided Universal’s expansion into multiple resort segments, supporting destination diversification and supply growth.
- Institution-building: Long-time chairmanship of MATI, fostering private-sector collaboration on standards, training and policy.
- Regional footprint: Leadership roles in hospitality ventures beyond the Maldives, including Mahaweli Reach Hotels.
Maniku had been hospitalised in Singapore for several weeks prior to his passing; local media had reported his transfer to intensive care at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.
Business
SATA 2025 announces partnerships; confirms Hotelier Maldives, Maldives Insider as Media Partners
Hotelier Maldives and Maldives Insider have been confirmed as official Media Partners of the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025. The announcement was made during a signing ceremony held at Hulhulé Island Hotel, Maldives, where SATA unveiled its distinguished partners for the 9th edition of the annual awards.
Now in its ninth year, SATA has become a key platform for recognising excellence in South Asia’s tourism and hospitality sector. The partnership with Hotelier Maldives and Maldives Insider will strengthen the awards’ regional visibility and ensure extensive coverage of the event across Maldives and beyond.
This year’s awards ceremony will take place from 19th to 20th September 2025 at Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Sri Lanka, bringing together industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators from across South Asia.
In addition to the media partnership, SATA 2025 also announced its corporate partners. Honda Marine has been named the Platinum Partner, while The Hawks, Velana International Airport, and Allied Insurance Company of the Maldives join as Gold Partners. Renaatus Realty has been confirmed as the Silver Partner, and Hulhulé Island Hotel continues as the official Hospitality Partner in the Maldives.
Speaking at the ceremony, SATA organisers noted that the strong lineup of partners reflects the growing importance of collaboration within the tourism and hospitality industry. With the support of its partners, SATA 2025 aims not only to celebrate outstanding achievements but also to foster long-term cooperation and sustainable growth in the region’s tourism sector.
The awards are endorsed by leading national tourism bodies and associations across South Asia, including the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, Nepal Tourism Board, Visit Maldives Corporation Limited, and several travel and hotel associations across the region.
This year’s evaluation process was conducted by a panel of nine jury members representing different countries, including tourism leaders from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Spain, and the Maldives.
Through partnerships with media outlets such as Hotelier Maldives and Maldives Insider, SATA 2025 will ensure broad engagement across key markets, strengthening its position as one of South Asia’s most prestigious hospitality and travel award platforms.
Business
BBM, Mamee Food Services partner to elevate Maldivian dining with Asian Cuisine Engagement Week
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), a key supplier to the Maldives’ hospitality industry, in partnership with Mamee Food Services, has launched the Asian Cuisine Engagement Week. The programme, running from 29th June to 4th July 2025, is designed to introduce premium Asian sauces to the Maldives foodservice sector and upskill culinary professionals.
The official launch was held on Monday at BBM’s venue partner, the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Studies (FHTS) at The Maldives National University (MNU). FHTS continues to be a key collaborator with BBM on industry events and culinary development. The event was attended by over 40 chefs from leading hotels and restaurants in Malé. Representatives from Mamee Food Services travelled to the Maldives to lead the session, which included live product demonstrations and technical training.
The focus of the initiative is the introduction of Mamee’s premium Asian sauces, including the Daebak range, which features a variety of Korean and East Asian flavours. The programme aims to support chefs in incorporating these new products into their menus, fostering innovation within commercial kitchens.
AVS Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer of Bestbuy Maldives, commented on the initiative, stating, “Our goal is to be a strategic partner for the culinary community in the Maldives. This collaboration with Mamee Food Services is a direct reflection of that commitment. By providing access to new products and facilitating hands-on training, we are investing in the skills of chefs and supporting the evolution of menu offerings across the country. This initiative aligns with our broader strategy to continuously elevate the culinary standards in the Maldives.”
He added, “We believe that introducing high-quality, authentic Asian flavours through our partnership with a globally recognised brand like Mamee will provide a new dimension to the dining experience for tourists and locals alike. This reinforces BBM’s role as a trusted partner for global F&B brands seeking to make a mark in the Maldivian market.”
Jennifer Chee, Director of Food Service at Mamee Food Service, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Bestbuy Maldives to bring Mamee’s authentic Asian flavours to the vibrant culinary scene of the Maldives. This engagement week is a fantastic opportunity to showcase how our premium sauces, particularly the Daebak range, can inspire creativity and elevate dishes in professional kitchens.”
“We believe that by working directly with chefs and providing hands-on training, we can truly empower them to explore new culinary possibilities and deliver exceptional dining experiences to their guests. We look forward to seeing the innovative ways Maldivian chefs will incorporate our products.”
Following the launch in Malé, a dedicated follow-up session will be held at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi for resort-based chefs. This session will include participation from properties within the Atmosphere Core group, providing hands-on training focused on the scalable integration of Mamee products into commercial resort kitchens.
Throughout the week, the culinary team from BBM and Mamee will conduct on-site visits and tastings at selected restaurants in Malé, offering further technical support and guidance.
This joint initiative between BBM and Mamee Food Services is set to drive menu innovation and provide culinary professionals in the Maldives with the tools and skills needed to meet evolving consumer tastes.
Business
BBM: Stronger hospitality platform via Hotelier Maldives Awards, culinary development
Since 1990, Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) has been at the core of the Maldives’ hospitality supply chain. More than a distributor, BBM has become a trusted partner in shaping talent, raising standards, and building long-term capacity across the industry.
That commitment continues in 2025 through its title sponsorship of the Hotelier Maldives Awards, and its growing investment in culinary development and cross-industry collaboration.
Supporting the Ecosystem, Not Just the Event
BBM is the preferred partner for over 60 international brands. However, its true value lies in how it supports the people behind the brands. From chefs and service staff to back-of-house professionals, BBM works across the sector to create real impact.
This year, the Hotelier Maldives Awards 2025 expands its recognition with four new categories:
- Watersports Personality of the Year
- Diving Personality of the Year
- Airport Representative of the Year
- Resort Manager of the Year
These additions reflect a simple belief. Everyone who shapes the guest experience deserves to be seen. Not just the visible few. Everyone.
Hotel Asia and the Rise of Culinary Confidence
For more than two decades, BBM has served as the main sponsor of the Hotel Asia Exhibition and International Culinary Challenge, endorsed by the World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS).
This platform has consistently raised the bar by bringing over 25 WACS A-Grade international jurors to the Maldives each year. Through this effort, local chefs get to test their skills on a global scale.
To further encourage excellence, BBM launched the Chairman’s Trophy, awarded annually to the most promising Maldivian chef:
- 2023 — Chef Mohamed Adhil
- 2024 — Chef Ahmed Mazim
Each name marks a growing movement. Maldivian chefs no longer compete to participate. They compete to win.
Backing Global Exposure for Local Talent
BBM has directly sponsored Maldivian chefs to represent the country at global events, including:
- HOFEX 2017 in Hong Kong, where Chef Ahmed Fatheen and Chef Ismail Naseer earned silver
- La Sial 2018 in Abu Dhabi, where Chef Mohamed Adhil won both gold and silver
- FHA 2018 in Singapore, supporting emerging talent
- Asian Pastry Cup 2018, where Chef Aminath Hameed was recognized as a pioneering female chef
- Chinese Cuisine World Championship 2019, where Chef Ahmed Mazim won bronze
- World Chefs Congress and Expo 2022, where BBM sponsored six MNU students under its Building Young Talent initiative
Creating Spaces for Knowledge Transfer
Beyond competitions, BBM hosts world-class chefs to lead pro bono Masterclasses, including:
- Chef Bruno Ménard, holder of three Michelin stars
- Chef Edwin Leow, gold medalist at the IKA Culinary Olympics
These sessions are designed to be open, practical, and rooted in the everyday reality of resort kitchens.
Recognition with Purpose
BBM’s sponsorship of the Hotelier Maldives Awards 2025 is part of a larger support system. These awards are not marketing. They are memories. They capture the faces, names, and efforts of those who make the Maldives one of the most admired hospitality destinations in the world.
“When people are seen, they rise,” said Ali Afrah Hassan, Head of HR, Admin, and Corporate Affairs at BBM. “This platform is our way of saying you matter. Not just once a year, but every day you show up to serve.”
Whether through product support, recognition, training, or infrastructure, BBM is building something larger than supply chains. It is helping shape the culture of Maldivian hospitality.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Hauntingly beautiful Halloween night with VICTORI at Reethi Faru Resort
-
Drink1 week ago
THE OZEN COLLECTION marks four years of partnership with Bodegas Viñátigo
-
Business1 week ago
SATA 2025 announces partnerships; confirms Hotelier Maldives, Maldives Insider as Media Partners
-
Featured1 week ago
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives welcomes GCC families with Stay 3, Pay 2 offer
-
Featured1 week ago
Sea, sand, and Centara: Maldivian escape at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa
-
Action1 week ago
Dusit Thani Maldives offers direct access to Baa Atoll’s living reef
-
Cooking5 days ago
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils exclusive dining series with Michelin-starred talent
-
Family4 days ago
Kuramathi Maldives brings families together with fortnightly children’s programme