MU Maniku, key architect of Maldives tourism industry, dies

Mohamed Umar Maniku (MU Maniku), a key figure in the establishment and growth of the Maldives tourism industry, has died in Singapore. He passed away on Saturday while in intensive care at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, where he had been receiving medical treatment for about a month.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Universal Enterprises announced:

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mohamed Umar ‘M.U.’ Maniku on 30th August 2025 at 0630 hrs Singapore time in Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore. As Chairman of Universal Enterprises, he will forever be remembered as a pioneer whose vision, loyalty and integrity were felt by generations of industry professionals, who will remember him with deep affection and respect. He had been an integral part of the inception and growth of the tourism industry in the Maldives. We remember a man whose legacy cannot be confined to a date or a place.”

“To those close to him, M.U. Maniku was a guiding light. He was the steady hand that led Universal Enterprises through decades of change, and a mentor for many. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all who have offered support and condolences during this difficult time.”

Maniku was part of the group that opened Kurumba Maldives in 1972, the country’s first resort, widely regarded as the starting point of the modern tourism industry in the Maldives.

As Chairman and a principal shareholder of Universal Enterprises/Universal Resorts, Maniku oversaw the development of a portfolio that has included properties such as Kurumba, Kuramathi, Baros, Velassaru, Kandolhu, Milaidhoo and Huvafen Fushi.

Beyond the Maldives, he also served as Chairman of Mahaweli Reach Hotels PLC in Sri Lanka from 2012, reflecting the group’s cross-border hospitality interests.

Maniku chaired the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI), which was formed in 1982 to represent resort owners and operators and to engage with government on policy and sector development. Under his leadership, MATI became a key platform for industry coordination and dialogue.

Contributions and legacy:

Pioneering market entry (1972): Helped establish Kurumba and proved the commercial viability of resort tourism in the country.

Resort development: Guided Universal’s expansion into multiple resort segments, supporting destination diversification and supply growth.

Institution-building: Long-time chairmanship of MATI, fostering private-sector collaboration on standards, training and policy.

Regional footprint: Leadership roles in hospitality ventures beyond the Maldives, including Mahaweli Reach Hotels.

Maniku had been hospitalised in Singapore for several weeks prior to his passing; local media had reported his transfer to intensive care at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.